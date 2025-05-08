Oland Red Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein





Date of Sale: May 3, 2025



Location: At the ranch near Sheldon, ND



Auctioneer: Dustin Carter



Averages:

29 Bulls $5,672





Klay and Kassi Oland held their 4th Annual Bull Sale at their ranch on May 3rd. The Olands both come from large cow calf operations and are no strangers to recognizing the type of cattle that make it profitable for producers. They put a lot of emphasis on the maternal side and are very strict on foot quality. Congratulations on a very successful sale.

Top Selling Bulls:

LOT 15 $9,000, OLAND EPIC 424, 2-25-24 son of Beckton Epic R397 x BCLR Miss Perception J181 sold to Jordan and Miranda Wyum of Milnor, ND.

LOT 25 $7,750 OLAND RESOLUTE 4115, 4-18-24 son of RREDS Resolute J1141 x BCLR Miss Intrigue J143 sold to Dennis Beckman of Wessington Springs, SD.

LOT 5 $7,250 OLAND FUNDAMENTAL 447, 2-29-24 son of RREDS Fundamental 8818 x Bieber Durheim 103G sold to Doug Lettenmeir of Litchville, ND.

LOT 1 $7,000 OLAND FUNDAMENTAL 406, 2-18-24 son of RREDS Fundamental 8818 x Jacobson 4ever 7016 sold to Wade Anderson of Havana, ND.



Klay Oland gives the opening remarks 6b29e468187b-20250503_171303





Tom Woodbury picked up 3 Oland bulls. 21c8606c2962-20250503_175100



