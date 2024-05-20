Out West Events 2024 | Better than a Gold Buckle: Johnson “Picks Up” New Rodeo Career 

In 2011, Jhett Johnson accomplished a goal that others only dream about: stepping on stage at the Thomas and Mack to receive his world champion gold buckle. He and Turtle Powell roped their way through the National Finals Rodeo, handily winning the average and the world title. He’s a million-dollar heeler and qualified to the NFR five times.

And yet, if he’d found his career as a pickup man before swinging a rope, he never would’ve pursued roping.

For Johnson, the thrill of “picking up” – the term used to describe what a pickup man does – is now his preferred adrenaline rush. It was only fate that should lead him to excel in two very different professional rodeo careers, whereas most people enjoy just one. “It’s always fun to be the best you can,” he said.

When asked which he likes better, Johnson said, “Picking up, now. If I’d have started like a lot of guys at 20 years old, I don’t know if I would’ve rodeoed or roped. I really, really enjoy it.”

He doesn’t even own a rope horse anymore.

One could say that Johnson wears many hats, but he really only wears a cowboy hat, and does a quite a few things while wearing it.

Johnson was brought up on the family ranch between Casper and Medicine Bow. It was homesteaded in 1882, and he is the sixth generation to live there. Johnson’s dad, Jamis, is a Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame inductee, and the only thing he knew was ranch work.

“I never roped in an arena until I was 14 years old,” Johnson said. “My brother roped at the neighbor’s one day. He liked it, then I tried it. We built a little arena at the house when I was 14 and we started high school rodeoing.”

“I don’t know why [my brother] Justin and I liked it so good, but we did.”

The pair would continue to rope together throughout their high school, college, and professional careers. Justin attended Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne until Jhett graduated high school, then the pair attended Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Oklahoma.

“I moved home in 1993 or 1994. [Justin] stayed down there for another 12 years riding horses for the Lazy E Arena. I went home and started ranching a little bit and kept rodeoing.”

Jhett roped with various partners throughout his five NFR qualifications: Shane Schwenke in 2005, Travis Tryan in 2006, Kevin Daniel in 2007; Steve Purcella in 2009; and Turtle Powell in 2011. Just when the world thought he was at the top of his game, he decided to head back to the ranch to help raise his boys alongside his wife, Jenny.

Having no trouble pivoting careers, Johnson was hired as the assistant coach at Casper College in 2014, teaming up with longtime head coach, Tom Parker. Johnson’s degree in psychology – obtained due to his fascination with people – helped his credentials in the hiring office and helps him coach young adults.

It was at a roughstock practice at Casper College when Parker asked him if he had any interest in picking up. Johnson told him, “No, but it looks like it’d be funner than hell.”

“Parker said, ‘Well, you can do this. Bring a horse in.’ I brought one of my ranch horses in and started going at it,” Johnson said.

Shortly after, Johnson was teaching a team roping clinic in Cheyenne when the host asked him if he would pick up a local practice. Johnson said, “‘Well, I’ve only done it once, but yeah, I’ll go out there.’ It turned out to be Blaze and Brody Cress. The first time I really got a taste for it was there, and then I started picking up at the college.”

Johnson credits his neighbor, Jack Miles, and Will Berg for helping him learn while he was picking up for college practices twice a week.

Tom Parker died in 2017, leaving behind a 27-year coaching legacy. Johnson became his successor.

All the while, Johnson was also raising and coaching his two oldest sons, Kellan and Carson. Kellan won the College National Finals Rodeo in 2018 with Trey Yates. In 2021, once Carson was old enough to team up with Kellan after high school graduation, the team clinched another college world title, both while wearing the crimson vests for Casper.

Two years later, Sandy Bob Forbes began serving as assistant coach. Forbes Rodeo Company supplies bucking horses for practice, and Forbes picks up alongside Johnson. “He has a deep passion for picking up and so do I,” said Johnson.

“Sandy Bob and I have an upper hand. I can buy horses and I can try them out at practice before I ever have to use them at a pro rodeo and get them seasoned to some of it. I love picking up those college practices and those kids.”

Johnson’s roping accomplishments are nothing to sneeze at. So, what makes a world champion in one event want to master something completely different?

“When you get up beside those real bucking horses, the juice for me is how strong they are when they’re giving it 100%. I roped my whole life, and roping is kind of a thinking deal. The roughstock is try. You’ll get up next to the best bareback riders in the world and you’ll hear those horses jerking them. You can hear the rigging. They’re so strong.”

The best pickup men go unnoticed. They make quick work of getting the hack rein (in saddle bronc riding), picking up the bareback or bronc rider, releasing the flank strap, and exiting the arena.

Johnson loves to pick up because of the high-stakes thrill of saving another man’s life. “There’s always the adrenaline – I hope I never work another one – but if there’s a hang-up or something, there’s a lot of adrenaline. If you do help a guy out of a bad jam, it’s really rewarding.”

In 2019, Johnson received his second PRCA card – this time, as a pickup man.

Binion Cervi asked him to fill in for one performance at the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo in Casper, then kept asking him to come back. Binion and Chase Cervi endorsed Johnson for his PRCA Permit, an integral step to obtaining his pro card. Cervi Championship Rodeo and Forbes Rodeo Company are some of Johnson’s main employers.

In between coaching and picking up all over the country, Johnson still runs his Red Angus cow herd at home. His dad, who is a lifelong cowboy and horse trainer at 80 years old, is “slowing down.”

“He goes to some cuttings when he wants to and helps me on the ranch.”

Johnson spends a great deal of time with his co-coach and fellow pickup man, Forbes, but it’s a friendship born from a passion for rodeo.

“We have a great time, all the time,” Johnson said.