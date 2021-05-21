Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Bull Riding, ropings, clinics, series, bronc rides, shows

I hope that it has rained in your area by the time you read this. As I write this, the forecast says it’s promising and may hit some areas that have had nothing up to now. I hope and pray it happens!

Entries will open May 27 for the J.D. Weischedel Memorial Bull Riding on June 4, 6:30 p.m., at Agar, S.D. There’s $3000 added to the event, plus there will be junior bulls. Call 605-222-4456 after 6 p.m. to enter.

The 18th Annual McNess/Gerald Kirk Team Roping will be Friday May 28, at Dally Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D. Enter at 10, rope at 11. Call Duane Kirk for more info at 815-238-0950.

May 31 is the date for the 4th Annual Lakota Livestock Calf Roping and Ladies Breakaway, at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. At 10 a.m. will be the American qualifier Tie Down Roping, can enter twice, two head for $200. At noon will be the match calf roping; at 2 p.m. the American Ladies Breakaway qualifier, WPRA approved, two head for $200, can enter twice; then WPRA All Girl Tie Down Roping, one head for $75, can enter twice; lastly, WPRA All Girl Team Roping, enter one/draw one, $80. Entries are May 25 8 p.m. to 27, 8 p.m. at 605-864-8529.

The Historic Saddle Club at Scottsbluff, Neb., will be hosting an Erin Johnson Breakaway Clinic June 3-4, with a roping on June 4. It’s $150/day, $300/both days, ground school for $50/day. Call Paula Brown at 308-641-6494 for info and to get on the list.

June 20 is the day for the Broadus Little Levi Rodeo at beautiful Broadus, Mont. It’s for kids 12 and under. Entries must be postmarked by June 4. Entries forms can be found on the Broadus Little Levi facebook page. For entry info call Shauna Schaffer at 701-260-2717. June 19 will be a barrel and team roping jackpot at Broadus as well and she can tell you all about that.

Tickets are on sale for the Casey Tibbs Match of Champions that will be held June 5 at Ft. Pierre, S.D. This event will often sell out, so get your tickets right away if you’re planning on going. Call the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center at 605-494-1094 or go to http://www.caseytibbs.com .

Baker Barrels Open 4D will be June 5 for the warm up run and June 6 for the open. It will be at the Fallon County Fairgrounds, Baker, Mont. Call Kris at 406-749-2649 or Tina at 406-788-9146 for info.

There will be a South Dakota Versatility Ranch Horse Clinic and Show June 5-6, 9 a.m., at Hall Performance Horses, Edgemont, S.D. Call Kirk Hall for info at 605-431-3607.

Gillette Slide I is June 5-6 at the KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. It’s a CSRHA show, with club classes on the 5th, NCHA classes on the 6th. Online entries can be found on http://www.cowboystatesreiners.com . For further details, call Robert at 307-267-7224.

Choteau, Mont., June 5, is the place to be for the Showdown, with breakaway, barrels, broncs and ranch broncs. To enter the breakaway, text 406-881-4668, or enter on site for addition fee; enter the barrels and broncs at the arena, 10 a.m., event starts at 11. Breakaway, both open and youth, will be at 3 p.m. There’s added money in all events and entries are open now!

The New Underwood Roping Club Playday Series will start with a grounds cleanup and registration day on June 8. Plays days will be held June 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13 (finals). Events will be barrels, poles, flag race and goat snatching/tying. All will start at 6 p.m., and the finals will have a potluck at 5:30 ahead of the final event and awards. Keep up to date on their Facebook page.

Johnson County Cowgirls summer rodeo series will be at Buffalo, Wyo., dates are June 6, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27. Online entries cann be done on the Johnsonn County Cowgirls facebook page, plus you can get your membership forms, and details. You can also go to http://www.johnsoncountycowgirls.com , or call Jennifer 307-921-2466 or Stef at 307-751-1183.

There will be a Three Event Rodeo Clinic at the Sperry Ranch, Trotter, N.D. It will have breakaway, calf roping and goat tying on June 7-8. Instructors are Rober Sperry and Kayla (Nelson) Spickelmier. Tuition is $250 with a $100 deposit needed to hold your spot. They’re taking 20 students. Call Robert to sign up at 701-565-2013.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Please pray for rain and for our nation. Have a great week!

SUMMER EVENT SERIES: >ARROW B ARENA (barrels, goats,breakaway) May 25,29; June 11,13; Ponca, Neb. >ARP SUMMER SERIES, June 13, 22; Aug. 24; Sept. 21, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. >BAKKEN BULL BASH, June 23,July 30, Aug. 22, Coonradt Ranch, Dickinson, N.D. >BEAR RIVER PLAYDAYS June 4, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Nov.6; Evanston, Wyo >BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION June 2,8; July14, 18; Aug. 4; Belle Fourche, S.D. >BUFFALO YOUTH RODEO June 9, 22; July 7, 21, 28; Buffalo, S.D. >BUFFALO (WY)NIGHT RODEO June 16,30; July 7,21;Aug.11, Buffalo, Wyo >CAMPBELL CO. 4-H PROJECT SHOWS May 29, June 14,28; July 12,19; CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo >COAL COUNTRY RODEO NIGHTS June 3, 17,24; July 1, 8; CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. >COUNTRY PHIT TRAIL-RANCH RIDING Sept. 10, Casper, Wyo. >CRUSHIN’ CANS BARREL AND BREAKAWAY June 7,21;July 12,26, Aug. 2,16; Hermosa, S.D. >FLANDREAY BARRELS June 1,15,29;July13,30;Aug.17,27;Sept.10,12,Flandreau, S.D. >FREEDOM FRIDAYS BARRELS July 9,30; Aug 13,27;Sept.10,24; Dickinson, N.D >GRAND RIVER RODEO and RANCH BRONCS, June 11, McLaughlin, S.D. >GRAND RIVER RODEO AND RANCH BRONCS, July 17, Mobridge, S.D. >GRAND RIVER RODEO AND RANCH BRONCS, Aug. 28, Timber Lake, S.D. >HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, May 23,;June 14,28; July 5,19; Aug.9,23(finals), Broadus, Mont. >HERMOSA BIT AND SPUR PLAYDAYS, June 19;July 17; Aug.21,Sept.18; Oct.9, Hermosa, S.D. >HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING June 6,13,25;Aug.20,29, Hermosa, S.D. >HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RUN & ROPE JACKPOTS Spring June 19,26 > “ “ “ “ “ Summer July 17,24;Aug.21,28 Scottsbluff, Neb. >HUNTER MEMORIAL SUMMER RODEOS May24; June 7,14,21,28;July 12,19,26;Kyle, S.D. >JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS SUMMER RODEOS June 6,15,22,29; July 6,13,20,27; Buffalo,Wyo >KAYCEE NIGHT RODEO, June 18,25;July 9,23; Aug. 13,27; Kaycee, Wyo. >LADIES BREAKAWAY SERIES, May 28;June 10,14;July8,22; Aug.12,26; Buffalo, Wyo. >LITTLE EAGLE RODEO SERIES June 4, 11, 18, Crawford, Neb. >M+M BARRELS AND BREAKAWAY, May 31, June 14,28; July5,19;Aug.9,23, N.Underwood,S.D. >MT. RUSHMORE/PALMER GULCH RODEOS June 12, 26; Aug.12, 21; Sept. 5; Hill City, S.D. >NEWELL FAMILY SUMMER SERIES June 28, July 5, 12,19; Newell, S.D. >NEW UNDERWOOD PLAYDAYS June 8(cleanup),15,22,29; July 6, 13; New Underwood, S.D. >OELRICHS YOUTH RODEOS June 9, 23, 30; July 14, 18, Oelrichs, S.D. >PROSPECTOR CHALLENGE BARRELS June 4-6 and 9-11; Aug. 13-15 Rapid City, S.D. >PROSPECTOR CHALLENGE series Barrels and Poles,June 4-10,July 9-11,Aug.13-Ju15 >TATON STEER ROPING/TEAM TYING May 22-23; June 19-20; July 17-18; Sturgis, S.D >THREE MILE CREEK OPEN BULLRIDING CHUTE OUT, June 2,9,16, Kyle, S.D. >WAHOO BARREL SERIES, June 8,29, July 11 (double); Wahoo, Neb. >WESTON COUNTY YOUTH GYMKHANAS June 8,24;July6, 20;Aug.10, Newcastle, Wyo >WILD WEST WED.at HART RANCH Every Wednesday, July 7-Aug. 18, Rapid City, S.D.