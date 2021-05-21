Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Bull Riding, ropings, clinics, series, bronc rides, shows
I hope that it has rained in your area by the time you read this. As I write this, the forecast says it’s promising and may hit some areas that have had nothing up to now. I hope and pray it happens!
Entries will open May 27 for the J.D. Weischedel Memorial Bull Riding on June 4, 6:30 p.m., at Agar, S.D. There’s $3000 added to the event, plus there will be junior bulls. Call 605-222-4456 after 6 p.m. to enter.
The 18th Annual McNess/Gerald Kirk Team Roping will be Friday May 28, at Dally Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D. Enter at 10, rope at 11. Call Duane Kirk for more info at 815-238-0950.
May 31 is the date for the 4th Annual Lakota Livestock Calf Roping and Ladies Breakaway, at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. At 10 a.m. will be the American qualifier Tie Down Roping, can enter twice, two head for $200. At noon will be the match calf roping; at 2 p.m. the American Ladies Breakaway qualifier, WPRA approved, two head for $200, can enter twice; then WPRA All Girl Tie Down Roping, one head for $75, can enter twice; lastly, WPRA All Girl Team Roping, enter one/draw one, $80. Entries are May 25 8 p.m. to 27, 8 p.m. at 605-864-8529.
The Historic Saddle Club at Scottsbluff, Neb., will be hosting an Erin Johnson Breakaway Clinic June 3-4, with a roping on June 4. It’s $150/day, $300/both days, ground school for $50/day. Call Paula Brown at 308-641-6494 for info and to get on the list.
June 20 is the day for the Broadus Little Levi Rodeo at beautiful Broadus, Mont. It’s for kids 12 and under. Entries must be postmarked by June 4. Entries forms can be found on the Broadus Little Levi facebook page. For entry info call Shauna Schaffer at 701-260-2717. June 19 will be a barrel and team roping jackpot at Broadus as well and she can tell you all about that.
Tickets are on sale for the Casey Tibbs Match of Champions that will be held June 5 at Ft. Pierre, S.D. This event will often sell out, so get your tickets right away if you’re planning on going. Call the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center at 605-494-1094 or go to http://www.caseytibbs.com.
Baker Barrels Open 4D will be June 5 for the warm up run and June 6 for the open. It will be at the Fallon County Fairgrounds, Baker, Mont. Call Kris at 406-749-2649 or Tina at 406-788-9146 for info.
There will be a South Dakota Versatility Ranch Horse Clinic and Show June 5-6, 9 a.m., at Hall Performance Horses, Edgemont, S.D. Call Kirk Hall for info at 605-431-3607.
Gillette Slide I is June 5-6 at the KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. It’s a CSRHA show, with club classes on the 5th, NCHA classes on the 6th. Online entries can be found on http://www.cowboystatesreiners.com. For further details, call Robert at 307-267-7224.
Choteau, Mont., June 5, is the place to be for the Showdown, with breakaway, barrels, broncs and ranch broncs. To enter the breakaway, text 406-881-4668, or enter on site for addition fee; enter the barrels and broncs at the arena, 10 a.m., event starts at 11. Breakaway, both open and youth, will be at 3 p.m. There’s added money in all events and entries are open now!
The New Underwood Roping Club Playday Series will start with a grounds cleanup and registration day on June 8. Plays days will be held June 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13 (finals). Events will be barrels, poles, flag race and goat snatching/tying. All will start at 6 p.m., and the finals will have a potluck at 5:30 ahead of the final event and awards. Keep up to date on their Facebook page.
Johnson County Cowgirls summer rodeo series will be at Buffalo, Wyo., dates are June 6, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27. Online entries cann be done on the Johnsonn County Cowgirls facebook page, plus you can get your membership forms, and details. You can also go to http://www.johnsoncountycowgirls.com, or call Jennifer 307-921-2466 or Stef at 307-751-1183.
There will be a Three Event Rodeo Clinic at the Sperry Ranch, Trotter, N.D. It will have breakaway, calf roping and goat tying on June 7-8. Instructors are Rober Sperry and Kayla (Nelson) Spickelmier. Tuition is $250 with a $100 deposit needed to hold your spot. They’re taking 20 students. Call Robert to sign up at 701-565-2013.
Well, that’s my circle for another week. Please pray for rain and for our nation. Have a great week!
>ARROW B ARENA (barrels, goats,breakaway) May 25,29; June 11,13; Ponca, Neb.
>ARP SUMMER SERIES, June 13, 22; Aug. 24; Sept. 21, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
>BAKKEN BULL BASH, June 23,July 30, Aug. 22, Coonradt Ranch, Dickinson, N.D.
>BEAR RIVER PLAYDAYS June 4, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Nov.6; Evanston, Wyo
>BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION June 2,8; July14, 18; Aug. 4; Belle Fourche, S.D.
>BUFFALO YOUTH RODEO June 9, 22; July 7, 21, 28; Buffalo, S.D.
>BUFFALO (WY)NIGHT RODEO June 16,30; July 7,21;Aug.11, Buffalo, Wyo
>CAMPBELL CO. 4-H PROJECT SHOWS May 29, June 14,28; July 12,19; CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo
>COAL COUNTRY RODEO NIGHTS June 3, 17,24; July 1, 8; CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
>COUNTRY PHIT TRAIL-RANCH RIDING Sept. 10, Casper, Wyo.
>CRUSHIN’ CANS BARREL AND BREAKAWAY June 7,21;July 12,26, Aug. 2,16; Hermosa, S.D.
>FLANDREAY BARRELS June 1,15,29;July13,30;Aug.17,27;Sept.10,12,Flandreau, S.D.
>FREEDOM FRIDAYS BARRELS July 9,30; Aug 13,27;Sept.10,24; Dickinson, N.D
>GRAND RIVER RODEO and RANCH BRONCS, June 11, McLaughlin, S.D.
>GRAND RIVER RODEO AND RANCH BRONCS, July 17, Mobridge, S.D.
>GRAND RIVER RODEO AND RANCH BRONCS, Aug. 28, Timber Lake, S.D.
>HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, May 23,;June 14,28; July 5,19; Aug.9,23(finals), Broadus, Mont.
>HERMOSA BIT AND SPUR PLAYDAYS, June 19;July 17; Aug.21,Sept.18; Oct.9, Hermosa, S.D.
>HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING June 6,13,25;Aug.20,29, Hermosa, S.D.
>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RUN & ROPE JACKPOTS Spring June 19,26
> “ “ “ “ “ Summer July 17,24;Aug.21,28 Scottsbluff, Neb.
>HUNTER MEMORIAL SUMMER RODEOS May24; June 7,14,21,28;July 12,19,26;Kyle, S.D.
>JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS SUMMER RODEOS June 6,15,22,29; July 6,13,20,27; Buffalo,Wyo
>KAYCEE NIGHT RODEO, June 18,25;July 9,23; Aug. 13,27; Kaycee, Wyo.
>LADIES BREAKAWAY SERIES, May 28;June 10,14;July8,22; Aug.12,26; Buffalo, Wyo.
>LITTLE EAGLE RODEO SERIES June 4, 11, 18, Crawford, Neb.
>M+M BARRELS AND BREAKAWAY, May 31, June 14,28; July5,19;Aug.9,23, N.Underwood,S.D.
>MT. RUSHMORE/PALMER GULCH RODEOS June 12, 26; Aug.12, 21; Sept. 5; Hill City, S.D.
>NEWELL FAMILY SUMMER SERIES June 28, July 5, 12,19; Newell, S.D.
>NEW UNDERWOOD PLAYDAYS June 8(cleanup),15,22,29; July 6, 13; New Underwood, S.D.
>OELRICHS YOUTH RODEOS June 9, 23, 30; July 14, 18, Oelrichs, S.D.
>PROSPECTOR CHALLENGE BARRELS June 4-6 and 9-11; Aug. 13-15 Rapid City, S.D.
>PROSPECTOR CHALLENGE series Barrels and Poles,June 4-10,July 9-11,Aug.13-Ju15
>TATON STEER ROPING/TEAM TYING May 22-23; June 19-20; July 17-18; Sturgis, S.D
>THREE MILE CREEK OPEN BULLRIDING CHUTE OUT, June 2,9,16, Kyle, S.D.
>WAHOO BARREL SERIES, June 8,29, July 11 (double); Wahoo, Neb.
>WESTON COUNTY YOUTH GYMKHANAS June 8,24;July6, 20;Aug.10, Newcastle, Wyo
>WILD WEST WED.at HART RANCH Every Wednesday, July 7-Aug. 18, Rapid City, S.D.
> 18th Annual McNess/Gerald Kirk Team Roping, May 28, Box Elder, S.D.
> Buck Branneman Horsemanship and Ranch Roping Clinic,May 28-30, 7 Down Arena, Spearfish,SD
> 1st Annual Hart Ranch Bulls and Barrels, May 29, Hart Ranch Arena, Rapid City, S.D.
> Hell’s A’Roarin’ Horse Drive and Fundraiser, May 29, Gardiner, Mont.
> Back When They Bucked WPRA Breakaway and Xtreme Broncs, May 30, Deadwood, S.D.
> 4th Annual Lakota Livestock Calf Roping and Breakaway, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
> Dane Kissack/Jay Mattson Calf Roping/Breakaway Clinic, June 1-3, Sturgis, S.D.
> Historic Saddle Club Breakaway Clinic, June 3-4, Scottsbluff, Neb.
> Healing Horse Ranch Horse Sale, June 4, Parshall, N.D.
> J.D. Weischedel Memorial Bull Riding, June 4, 6:30 p.m., Agar, S.D.
> USCHA Cutting, June 4-6, Miller’s Horse Palace, Laurel, Mont.
> Casey Tibbs Match of Champions, June 5, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Muley Roping and Team Sorting, June 5, 10 a.m., Custer, Mont.
> Showdown (breakaway, barrels, broncs, ranch broncs), June 6, Choteau, Mont.
> CSRHA Super Slide I, June 5-6, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo
> Versatility Ranch Horse Clinic and Show, June 5-6, Hall Performance Horses, Edgemont, S.D.
> Indian Relay Races, June 5-6, Hardin, Mont.
> Gordon Livestock Horse Sale, June 8, Gordon, Neb.
> Deadwood PBR ProTour, June 11-12, Deadwood, S.D.
> Mossbgrusker Rodeos Bulls and Ranch Broncs, June 12, 1 p.m., St. Anthony, N.D.
> Custer Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding, June 12, Custer, Mont.
> Chancey Williams, June 12, downtown Hulett, Wyo.
> 1st Annual Goat Roping, June 12, 6 p.m., Hulett, Wyo.
> Old Settlers Ranch Rodeo and Bucking Ponies, June 12, Center, N.D.
> Spring Schooling Horse Show, June 12, Pavillion, Wyo
> Bull Riding Series, June 12, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.
> Horse Nations Indian Relay Races, June 12-13, 2 p.m., Buffalo, Wyo.
> 74th Annual Hulett Rodeo, June 12-13, Hulett, Wyo
> America’s First Nations Indian Relays, June 12-13, 1 p.m.CST, Mobridge, S.D.
> Booger Brown Horsemanship Clinic, June 12-13, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
> Indian Relay Races, June 12-13, Buffalo, Wyo.
> College National Finals Rodeo, June 13-19, Casper, Wyo.
> SDHSRA Finals, June 15-19, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> PBR, June 18-19, Bismarck, N.D.
> 10th Annual Chris LeDoux Days, June 18-19, Kaycee, Wyo.
> Buckin’ On The River, June 18, 6 p.m., June 19, 5:30 p.m., Pierre, S.D.
> Horse and Mule Packing Clinic, June 18-20, Philipsburg, Mont.
> 12th Annual Full House Elite Performance Stock Horse Sale, June 19, Newcastle, Wyo.
> Broadus Barrel and Team Roping Jackpot, June 19, Broadus, Mont.
> Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding, June 19, Miles City, Mont.
> Ladies Ranch Bronc Riding, June 19, Elizabeth Stampede, Elizabeth, Colo.
> Sandhills Select Horse Sale, June 19, 1 p.m., McCook, Neb.
> Double JJ Horse Sale, June 19, Dickinson Livestock Exchange, Dickinson, N.D.
> Taton Steer Roping/Team Tying, June 19-20, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
> Camp Crook Jr. Rodeo, June 20, Camp Crook, S.D.
> Broadus Little Levi Rodeo, June 20, Broadus, Mont.
> NHSRA Finals, June 20-26, Lincoln, Neb.
> Timed Event Rodeo Bible Camp, June 22, 9 a.m., Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Buffalo Stampede PRCA Rodeo, June 24-26, Kadoka, S.D.
> Black Hills Summer Circuit AQHA Show, June 24-27, Central States FG, Rapid City, S.D.
> 5th Anniversary Moorcroft Youth Rodeo, June 25, Moorcroft, Wyo.
> Legends Buttes Catalog Horse Sale, June 25, Crawford, Neb.
> 5th Annual Sandhills Showdown Jr. American Pole Qualifier, June 25-27, Albion, Neb.
> Ernest Tooke Memorial Match Bronc Ride, June 27, Ekalaka, Mont.
> 2nd Annual Sunday Best Breakaway, June 27, Arlee, Mont.
> 9th Annual TyTuff Challenge Goat Tying and Breakaway, June 27, Bowman, N.D.
> Black Hills Roundup, June 30-July 4, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Kick Em Up Cans Open Barrel Race, July 2-3, Buffalo, Wyo.
> Women’s Bronc Riding, July 3-4, Black Hills Roundup, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Brent Lewis Tie Down and Breakaway Roping Clinic, July 7-9, Cody, Wyo.
> 114th Annual Wall Celebration PRCA Rodeo, July 8-10, Wall, S.D.
> Gordon Livestock Horse Sale, July 13, Gordon, Neb.
> Gumbo Ridge Ranch Bronc Riding, July 16, Murdo, S.D.
> Gumbo Ridge Ranch Rodeo, July 17, Murdo, S.D.
> Taton Steer Roping/Team Tying, July 17-18, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
> Versatility Ranch Horse Show, July 21, 9 a.m., Minot, N.D.
> Trisha Reed Working Equitation Clinic, July 23-25, Buffalo Berry Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
> Njr HSRA FINALS, July 20-26, Des Moines, Iowa
> Bryan Neubert Clinic, July 23-26, Wibaux, Mont.
> Weston Co. Mini Roughstock Rodeo, July 27, 6 p.m., Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.
> Sheridan Co. Fair and PRCA Rodeo, July 27-31, Gordon, Neb.
> S.D.’s Elite Horse Sale, July 31, Martin’s Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
> Indian Relay Races, Aug. 6-7, Pine Ridge, S.D.
> 65th Home on the Range Champions Ride, Aug. 7, Sentinel Butte, N.D.
> Custer County Fair, Aug. 12-15, Hermosa, S.D.
> 3rd Annual Energy Capital Jr. Rodeo, Aug. 13-15, Morningside Park/CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Tom Horn Days Cowboy Rendezvous, Aug. 13-15, Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo
> Garrett Nokes Family Benefit Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 21, 4 p.m., N. Platte, Neb.
> Nat’l Versatility Ranch Horse Assoc./Wyo. Show, Aug. 28-29, Cheyenne, Wyo.
> Northern Premier Invitational Horse Sale, Sept. 3, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Slope Circuit Rodeo and Superhorse Challenge, Sept. 3-5, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Nat’l Versatility Ranch Horse Assoc./Wyo. Show, Sept. 11-12, Cheyenne, Wyo.
> Prairie To Pines S.D. to Mont. Wagon Train, Sept. 12-18, starts near Camp Crook, S.D.
> Indian Relay Races, Sept. 18-19, Gillette, Wyo.
> Championship of Champions Indian Relay Races, Sept. 24-26, Casper, Wyo.
