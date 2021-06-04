Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Indian Relays, horse sale, junior rodeos, open rodeos, ranch rodeos

I’m hearing reports of ample rain in some places that had forgotten how to fix watergaps, so that is a big blessing for all of those folks. In general, the grass is looking better, but here where I’m at, it didn’t rain much and then forgot how. As I look out midweek, the grass is starting to yellow and after the predicted 90 degree temps coming up, it will be done. At least it rained enough to make a little grass though. I’m sure happy for those who are finally having a good grass year, such as my cousins in eastern Colorado, friends in southwest Texas, and elsewhere.

Heads up for those traveling with horses and other livestock, they are really cracking down on Wyoming highways, particularly coming and going via Colorado. They are checking for current health, Coggins, and brand inspection papers and there’s up to $1000 fine if you get stopped without them. It’s always a good idea to have all that paperwork in hand, and the rules are there for a good reason.

America’s First Nations Indian Relay Races will be June 12-13, 1 p.m. CST, at Mobridge, S.D. There’s a 20 team limit with $35,000 payout. For more info on entering or in general, call Richard White Tail at 701-421-3243. This is a Northern Plains Indian Relay Organization race.

Presho Livestock, Presho, S.D., is having a horse sale June 12. Loose horses will sell at 11 a.m., ride-ins at 1 p.m. All horses must be checked in before 11 a.m. on sale day, and you can bring them in on the day before. Call Zach at 605-999-3334 for more info.

Rusty’s Saloon Bulls, Broncs and Bands will be june 12, at St. Anthony, N.D. Calcutta is at 4 p.m., event to follow. There’s $7500 added in bulls, $3000 in the ranch broncs, and they are taking 30 bull riders and 15 ranch bronc riders and with that payout, will attract the top riders.

The Rope The Ridge Breakaway Ropings are coming on June 12 and 26, both 6 p.m., and July 10. All will be held at the Old West Trail Arena, Crawford, Neb. Ladies Open is $110 to enter, Youth 15 and under $70. Enter by email to ropetheridge@gmail.com , late entries will be taken after June 7 with late fee. The June open ropings will be WCRA approved and American qualifiers. The July 10 is also an American qualifier and is a WPRA division circuit roping. It’s open ladies $250, youth $150 entry fees. Enter with the above info before July 5, cash or venmo taken.

The Horse Nations Indian Relays will be held June 12-13 at Buffalo, Wyo. Gates open at 11 a.m., race at 2 p.m. Go to http://www.horsenationsrelay.com for full season schedule and all other information.

The Badlands Ranch Rodeo Series at Medora, N.D., will be June 13, Juy 18, August. 15 with the finals on Sept. 12. It will be two person teams, can enter in multiple teams, and must be 18. It’s $100/team, capped at 35 teams. Enter 11 to noon, starts at 1 p.m. The top 10 will come back for a short go. Event #1 is two steers turned out; rope and load one, head and heel and mark one. Event #2 is two steers turned out, rope and tie them down. There’s $500 added and they’ll pay three places.

The Camp Crook Junior Rodeo will be June 20, at Camp Crook, S.D. Entries are open now and will be closed June 14, 9 p.m. To enter, call Kim Bail at 419-392-4595. This ia a family fun event for kids 0-18, with every timed event known to mankind plus a couple you might not have heard of. There’s also sheep riding for age 6 and under. You can see what all the events are and other details on Kim Bail’s Facebook page.

A Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Camp will be June 14-17 at Meteetsee, Wyo. They’re offering bull riding, steer riding, barebacks, saddle broncs, poles, barrels, calf roping, team roping and bull fighting. Call 307-868-2238 for more details and to get on the roster.

The Art of the Cowgirl Bridle Horse Challenge will be June 24-25 at Bozeman, Mont. Entries will be open until June 15. They are offering open, non-pro, and limited non-pro classes. For details on classes, entry fees and so forth, go to http://www.artofthecowgirl.com .

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Have a safe and enjoyable week and please, pray for rain and for our nation. We still live in the greatest nation in the world.

SUMMER EVENT SERIES: >ARROW B ARENA (barrels, goats, breakaway) June 11, 13; Ponca, Neb. >ARP SUMMER SERIES, June 13, 22; Aug. 24; Sept. 21, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > BADLANDS RANCH RODEO SERIES, June 13, July 18, Aug.15, Sept.12, Medora, N.D. >BAKKEN BULL BASH, June 23, July 30, Aug. 22, Coonradt Ranch, Dickinson, N.D. >BEAR RIVER PLAYDAYS July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Nov.6; Evanston, Wyo >BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION June 2, 8; July 14, 18; Aug. 4; Belle Fourche, S.D. >BUFFALO YOUTH RODEO June 9, 22; July 7, 21, 28; Buffalo, S.D. >BUFFALO (WY) NIGHT RODEO June 16, 30; July 7, 21; Aug.11, Buffalo, Wyo >CAMPBELL CO. 4-H PROJECT SHOWS June 14, 28; July 12, 19; CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo >COAL COUNTRY RODEO NIGHTS June 17, 24; July 1, 8; CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. >COUNTRY PHIT TRAIL-RANCH RIDING Sept. 10, Casper, Wyo. >CRUSHIN’ CANS BARREL AND BREAKAWAY June 21; July 12, 26, Aug. 2, 16; Hermosa, S.D. >FLANDREAY BARRELS June 15, 29; July 13, 30; Aug.17, 27; Sept.10,12, Flandreau, S.D. >FREEDOM FRIDAYS BARRELS July 9, 30; Aug 13, 27; Sept.10, 24; Dickinson, N.D >GRAND RIVER RODEO and RANCH BRONCS, June 11, McLaughlin, S.D. >GRAND RIVER RODEO AND RANCH BRONCS, July 17, Mobridge, S.D. >GRAND RIVER RODEO AND RANCH BRONCS, Aug. 28, Timber Lake, S.D. >HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, June 14, 28; July 5,19; Aug.9, 23(finals), Broadus, Mont. >HERMOSA BIT AND SPUR PLAYDAYS, June 19;July 17; Aug.21,Sept.18; Oct.9, Hermosa, S.D. >HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING June 13, 25; Aug. 20, 29, Hermosa, S.D. >HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RUN & ROPE JACKPOTS, Spring:June 19,26 >Summer: July 17, 24; Aug. 21, 28 Scottsbluff, Neb. >HUNTER MEMORIAL SUMMER RODEOS June 14, 21, 28;July 12,19, 26; Kyle, S.D. >JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS SUMMER RODEOS June 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27; Buffalo, Wyo >KAYCEE NIGHT RODEO, June 18, 25; July 9, 23; Aug. 13, 27; Kaycee, Wyo. >LADIES BREAKAWAY SERIES, June 10,14;July 8, 22; Aug.12, 26; Buffalo, Wyo. >LITTLE EAGLE RODEO SERIES June 11, 18, Crawford, Neb. >MATTSON ARENA TUESDAY NIGHT TEAM ROPING June 22, 29, Sturgis, S.D >M+M BARRELS AND BREAKAWAY, June 14, 28; July 5, 19; Aug. 9, 23, N. Underwood,S.D. >MT. RUSHMORE/PALMER GULCH RODEOS June 12, 26; Aug.12, 21; Sept. 5; Hill City, S.D. >NEWELL FAMILY SUMMER SERIES June 28, July 5, 12,19; Newell, S.D. >NEW UNDERWOOD PLAYDAYS June 8 (cleanup),15, 22, 29; July 6, 13; New Underwood, S.D. >OELRICHS YOUTH RODEOS June 9, 23, 30; July 14, 18, Oelrichs, S.D. >PROSPECTOR CHALLENGE BARRELS June 9-11; Aug. 13-15 Rapid City, S.D. >PROSPECTOR CHALLENGE series Barrels and Poles,June 4-10, July 9-11, Aug.13-15 >SUNDANCE YOUTH SERIES June 14, 25, July 13, Sundance, Wyo. >TATON STEER ROPING/TEAM TYING June 19-20; July 17-18; Sturgis, S.D >THREE MILE CREEK OPEN BULLRIDING CHUTE OUT, June 9,16, Kyle, S.D. >WAHOO BARREL SERIES, June 8, 29, July 11 (double); Wahoo, Neb. >WESTON COUNTY YOUTH GYMKHANAS June 8, 24; July 6, 20; Aug.10, Newcastle, Wyo >WILD WEST WED.at HART RANCH Every Wednesday, July 7-Aug. 18, Rapid City, S.D.