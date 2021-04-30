Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Jackpots, roping clinic, show clinic, summer series, fundraisers, founder alert

As I’m writing this, I can hear the rain on the roof. It’s just a nice, warm, slow rain. You remember, the grass growing kind of rain. I hope it’s over a large area (the whole western half of the country), and lasts all week. I’m sure some folks wouldn’t mind postponing brandings for a good rain.

The Gillette High School Rodeo team is hosting a barrel and pole jackpot on May 5 at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. Barrel exhibitions will be from 5-6 p.m., entries will close at 6 p.m., then the barrel 4D will start at 6:30. Pole exhibitions will follow the barrels, then the open pole 3D will run. It’s open to everyone and will benefit the rodeo team. Cash only on entries.

You had better be getting your name on the list for the Calf Roping and Breakaway Clinic with Dane Kissack and Jay Mattson at Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D. on June 1-3. To get info and to get signed up, call or text Dane at 605-645-8298.

The 1st Annual Spring Fling Let’s Ride Show Clinic at J & A Arena, Glendive, Mont., will be May 21-23, but entries must be in by May 8. It’s $50 for the clinic and the fun day show the last afternoon. They will cover everything from bathing/clipping your horse to various show classes, with one on one teaching. An entry form and more details can be found by going to the Cara Voss page on Facebook.

There will be a breakaway practice at Arthun Arena, 3815 Hannum Rd, Gillette, Wyo., on May 9. It will start at 1:30 p.m.

The Hunter Memorial Summer Rodeo Series at Kyle, S.D. will be starting off on May 24, then June 7, 14, 21, 28; July 12, 19, 26 (finals). Events are Goat Dump Tying, barrels, poles, flags, and many events for 11 and under that don’t even require a horse! There are four age divisions for 0 to 18 years. For more information, go to the Facebook page Hunter Memorial Rodeo or call 605-441-9007.

The Tom Horn Days Fundraiser Roping and Auction will be May 22 at the Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo. There will be ranch roping, cowboy poetry, chuckwagon dinner, live music and a live auction. The ranch roping will be a Three Man Doctoring, two rounds, with the top 5 teams back for short go, with an 80% payout. It’s $180/team.

Entries are open now. Go to http://www.tomhorndays.com/fundraiser-info , at the bottom of the page, to enter. This is a great family oriented event, so mark it on your calender for sure!

There’s a benefit auction being held to help Enning, S.D. rancher Kenny Matt, as he continues his recovery journey after being gravely injured last year on his ranch. He’s home and doing so much better, but continues the rehab and that is really taking a financial toll on Kenny, Cindy and family. So, there’s a silent/live auction and supper planned for May 22 at the Community Center in Union Center, S.D. The silent auction will go from 4-7 p.m., live auction from 6 to whenever they run out of items, and supper from 5-7. for more information or to donate items for the auctions, call Chris Anders at 605-515-0212 or Dana Keffeler at 605-490-5536.

The 16th Season Bear River Playday Series at the Uinta Co. Fairgrounds, Evanston,Wyo., is May 22, June 4, Juuly 17, Aug. 21 and Sept. 18, with the awards banquet on Nov. 6. You can get more details at http://www.bearriverriders.com .

The Taton Steer Roping and Team Tying Series will be at Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D., on May 22-23, June 19-20, July 17-18. all roping will start with team tying at 11 a.m. Steer Roping will have a saddle awarded for high money winner in the series. Amateur, beginner and B ropers are welcome. Enter on the Thursday prior to the roping. Call Ora Taton at 605-484-2131 for info and entries.

There will be a Horsemanship and Ranch Roping Clinic with Buck Brannaman on May 28-30 at the Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. To register, call lori Pendleton at 605-415-8701 or Deb Shimon at 605-515-3995.

It doesn’t take much green grass to cause founder problems for horses, burros and ponies, especially if they’ve foundered before. Keep an eye out for the extended front feet stance, a horse not moving around or laying down when the others aren’t, and of course, lameness in both front feet. An already fat horse is more prone to it, especially those of draft, pony, Arab, or BLM types, though any and all can be afflicted. Keep a tube of Bute on hand for oral treatment at the first sign of trouble, then call your vet. Of course, get them OFF the green grass immediately.

Have a great week, pray for our nation, pray for rain, and don’t give up.

UPCOMING EVENTS > Barrel and Pole Jackpot, May 5, 5 pm, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo > RESCHEDULED: 9th Wyo. Roughstock School, May 7-9, Casper, Wyo. > Parker Saddle Club Playday, May 8, noon, Parker, S.D. > Breakaway Roping Practice, May 9, 1:30 pm, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Mother’s Day Horse Racing, May 9, Miles City, Mont. > Winter Family Rodeo Series, May 9, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo. > Lisa Lockhart Barrel Clinic, May 10-11, Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > World’s Richest Breakaway, May 13, Billings, Mont. > World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, May 13-16, Miles City, Mont. > Bull Riding Series, May 14, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. > Bothwell Beers and Barrels Bash, May 15, Bothwell Arena, Rapid City, S.D. > Jordan Valley Big Loop, May 15, Jordan Valley, Ore. > Bill Campbell Cowhorse Clinic, May 15-16, Vaughn, Mont. > Nat’l Versatility Ranch Horse Assoc./Wyo.Show, May 15-16, Douglas, Wyo. > Steer Wrestling Jackpot, May 16, S Lazy H Arena, Torrington, Wyo. > Benefit Team Roping and Auction for Kevin Schmidt, May 20, Central States FG, Rapid City, S.D. > 1st Ann. Spring Fling Let’s Ride Show Clinic, May 21-23, Glendive, Mont. > John Forbes Spring Rodeo School, May 21-23, Jarrard Arena, Kaycee, Wyo. > Red Lemmel Saddle Bronc/Kelly Timberman Bareback School, May 21-22, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > 11th Annual Friends of the Peckerneck Trail Ride, May 21-23, Alma, Neb. > Kenny Matt Benefit Fundraiser, May 22, Community Center, Union Center, S.D. > Spring FunDay Series, May 22, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Taton Steer Roping/Team Tying, May 22-23, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Kick Off The Snow Open Horse Show, May 22-23, Big Piney, Wyo. > Tom Horn Days Fundraiser Roping and Auction, May 22, Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo. > Buck Branneman Horsemanship and Ranch Roping Clinic,May 28-30, 7 Down Arena, Spearfish,SD > 1st Annual Hart Ranch Bulls and Barrels, May 29, Hart Ranch Arena, Rapid City, S.D. > Hell’s A’Roarin’ Horse Drive and Fundraiser, May 29, Gardiner, Mont. > Back When They Bucked WPRA Breakaway and Xtreme Broncs, May 30, Deadwood, S.D. > Dane Kissack/Jay Mattson Calf Roping/Breakaway Clinic, June 1-3, Sturgis, S.D. > Historic Saddle Club Breakaway Clinic, June 3-4, Scottsbluff, Neb. > Healing Horse Ranch Horse Sale, June 4, Parshall, N.D. > Casey Tibbs Match of Champions, June 5, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Muley Roping and Team Sorting, June 5, 10 a.m., Custer, Mont. > CSRHA Super Slide I, June 5-6, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo > Versatility Ranch Horse Clinic and Show, June 5-6, Hall Performance Horses, Edgemont, S.D. > Indian Relay Races, June 5-6, Hardin, Mont. > Deadwood PBR ProTour, June 11-12, Deadwood, S.D. > Mossbgrusker Rodeos Bulls and Ranch Broncs, June 12, 1 p.m., St. Anthony, N.D. > Chancey Williams, June 12, downtown Hulett, Wyo. > 1st Annual Goat Roping, June 12, 6 p.m., Hulett, Wyo. > Old Settlers Ranch Rodeo and Bucking Ponies, June 12, Center, N.D. > Spring Schooling Horse Show, June 12, Pavillion, Wyo > Bull Riding Series, June 12, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. > 74th Annual Hulett Rodeo, June 12-13, Hulett, Wyo > Booger Brown Horsemanship Clinic, June 12-13, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Indian Relay Races, June 12-13, Buffalo, Wyo. > College National Finals Rodeo, June 13-19, Casper, Wyo. > SDHSRA Finals, June 15-19, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > PBR, June 18-19, Bismarck, N.D. > 10th Annual Chris LeDoux Days, June 18-19, Kaycee, Wyo. > Horse and Mule Packing Clinic, June 18-20, Philipsburg, Mont. > Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding, June 19, Miles City, Mont. > Ladies Ranch Bronc Riding, June 19, Elizabeth Stampede, Elizabeth, Colo. > Sandhills Select Horse Sale, June 19, 1 p.m., McCook, Neb. > Double JJ Horse Sale, June 19, Dickinson Livestock Exchange, Dickinson, N.D. > Taton Steer Roping/Team Tying, June 19-20, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > NHSRA Finals, June 20-26, Lincoln, Neb. > Timed Event Rodeo Bible Camp, June 22, 9 a.m., Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Buffalo Stampede PRCA Rodeo, June 24-26, Kadoka, S.D. > Black Hills Summer Circuit AQHA Show, June 24-27, Central States FG, Rapid City, S.D. > Legends Buttes Catalog Horse Sale, June 25, Crawford, Neb. > 5th Annual Sandhills Showdown Jr. American Pole Qualifier, June 25-27, Albion, Neb. > Ryan Rushing Reining Clinic, July 1-2, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Kick Em Up Cans Open Barrel Race, July 2-3, Buffalo, Wyo. > Brent Lewis Tie Down and Breakaway Roping Clinic, July 7-9, Cody, Wyo. > 114th Annual Wall Celebration PRCA Rodeo, July 8-10, Wall, S.D. > Taton Steer Roping/Team Tying, July 17-18, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Trisha Reed Working Equitation Clinic, July 23-25, Buffalo Berry Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Njr HSRA FINALS, July 20-26, Des Moines, Iowa > Bryan Neubert Clinic, July 23-26, Wibaux, Mont. > S.D.’s Elite Horse Sale, July 31, Martin’s Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Indian Relay Races, Aug. 6-7, Pine Ridge, S.D. > 65th Home on the Range Champions Ride, Aug. 7, Sentinel Butte, N.D. > Custer County Fair, Aug. 12-15, Hermosa, S.D. > 3rd Annual Energy Capital Jr. Rodeo, Aug. 13-15, Morningside Park/CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Tom Horn Days Cowboy Rendezvous, Aug. 13-15, Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo > Garrett Nokes Family Benefit Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 21, 4 p.m., N. Platte, Neb. > Nat’l Versatility Ranch Horse Assoc./Wyo. Show, Aug. 28-29, Cheyenne, Wyo. > Nat’l Versatility Ranch Horse Assoc./Wyo. Show, Sept. 11-12, Cheyenne, Wyo. > Prairie To Pines S.D. to Mont. Wagon Train, Sept. 12-18, starts near Camp Crook, S.D. > Indian Relay Races, Sept. 18-19, Gillette, Wyo. > Championship of Champions Indian Relay Races, Sept. 24-26, Casper, Wyo.