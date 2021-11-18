Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Thankfulness, calcutta at Kadoka, penning and sorting series, WNFR info, clinic, queens needed

With Thanksgiving upon us, there are many things to be thankful for in spite of all the mess in our nation. I’m personally thankful that I’m not a turkey. Also, thankful to have made it around the sun 60 consecutive laps. I’m thankful to still have cows, though they aren’t exactly a get-rich-quick scheme. They never have been in my lifetime. I’m thankful to still have a couple of good horses though they’re getting some age on them like me. I’m most thankful for my family and the time I get to spend with them and the joy that my grandkids bring me. Thankfulness is a choice.

There’s a WNFR Finals Rodeo Calcutta fundraiser to raise money for the Kadoka Arena. It will be at the Discount Lounge, Kadoka, S.D. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m. Sam Stoddard will be the auctioneer for it. If you have questions call Laurie at 605-488-0054 or Cari at 605-890-1108.

Webb Ranches Team Penning and Ranch Sorting Series at Volin, S.D. have begun. All events will begin at 1 p.m. with draw partners. You can enter up to four times each event, and events are $15per run. Pre-entries are encourages with Cassie at 605-421-0501. For general info, call Bogie Webb at 605-659-5630. Dates are Nov. 27; Dec. 4, 8, 18; Jan 8, 15; Feb. 5, 19; March 5, 19; April 2, 16.

If you’re taking in the WNFR in Las Vegas, Nev. On Dec. 2-11, be sure and take your masks. They will be required as per the governor’s orders. This gives you ladies time to get your masks blinged up to match your outfits, right?

The Benny Binion NFR Bucking Horse and Bull Sale will be Dec. 2-3 at the South Point Arena, Las Vegas, Nev. You can go to http://www.BennyBinionSale.com for more details.

There will be a Working Cow Horse Clinic with Dean Barent on Dec. 4 at Basin Fairgrounds, Basin, Wyo. There will be flag work, down the fence, equipment function and more covered at the clinic. It’s $250/person, limited to six, $10 to audit. Call 307-568-2968 for more information.

The National Finals Breakaway Roping will be Dec. 6-7 at the Orleans Palace, Las Vegas, Nev.

ARP Winter Series will be at the CamPlex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. There will be 4D barrels and poles. Dates are Dec. 12, Jan. 16, and Feb. 13.

Dec. 18 is the Ranch Rodeo at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D. It will start at 6:30 p.m.. There’s $2000 added, plus a calcutta on each team. Events are Trailer loading, branding, wild cow milking, and rawhide race. It’s $150/person, taking 24 teams, and will have three events then a short round event. Top 10 will be back for the short round. Entry deadline is Dec. 12. To enter, text 605-212-0312. For information only, contact Jared Lynch at 605-212-8917.

The Thermopolis PRCA rodeo committee is searching for queen contestants to represent the 2022 Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous Rodeo. The young ladies much be from Hot Springs, Fremont, and surrounding Big Horn Basin counties, be age 18-24. If you think you fit the requirements, contact Kelsey Herzberger at 307-221-3672 or email prcaqueenthermopolis@gmail.com . The deadline is Dec. 12.

Since the weather is holding so nice, this would be a good time to geld those stud colts you have. They’ll heal up fast, flies won’t bother them, and they’ll be able to run with your fillies and mares next spring without worry.

This is also a good time to deworm your horses, providing you’ve had at least one hard freeze. Bot eggs will be starting their cycle and you don’t want them to get established in you horse, I promise. Use a botacide wormer when you do.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Have a great week, enjoy your Thanksgiving and take some time to be thankful. Pray for our nation. God bless America.

FALL/WINTER EVENT SERIES: >ARP FALL BREAKAWAY/GOAT TYING JACKPOTS: Dec. 4,11, Arthun Arena, Gillette >ARP WINTER BARREL AND POLE SERIES: Dec. 12, Jan 16, Feb. 13, Gillette, Wyo. > BITS AND SPURS WINTER SERIES; Dec.18, Feb.12, Mar.12, Apr 16, May 15, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >BH SORTING AND CUTTING CLUB Practice: Dec.5, Jan 9, Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. >BUST’N MINI BRONCS AND BULLS, Dec. 19, Jan. 9, Mar. 13, Dickinson, ND > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB shows, Dec. 17-19; Jan 14-16; Feb. 18-20; Mar. 17-19, Thermopolis, Wyo >FAMILY RODEO SERIES, Nov. 28, 10 a.m., Sheridan, Wyo. >GILLETTE COLLEGE FALL JACKPOTS: Dec.12, Gillette College Arena, Gillette, Wy >IT’S FREEZING DOUBLE HEADER BARREL JACKPOTS: Dec. 5, 11, 18, Jan. 8, 15, 22, Feb. 12, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2, 9, 15, 29 and 30, May 7, Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. > HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, Dec. 12, 19; Jan.9,16, 23, Feb. 6, 13, 20, finals Mar. 6, Broadus, Mont. >HUSTLE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Barrel Series: Dec.18, Jan. 8, Feb.12, March 19, Apr.9, May 14, Lazy 3S Arena, Parker, S.D. >JOBMAN’S Lazy E7 Arena WED. NIGHTS TEAM ROPINGS Nov. 3 through Mar 16, McGrew, Neb. >KPH ARENA FALL FUNDAYS SERIES, Dec. 4, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >S. CAMPBELL CO.TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS: Dec. 5, Wright, Wyo. >THERMOPOLIS SORTING SERIES Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, Mar 12, April 9, Thermopolis, Wyo >TILTRUMS’ CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice, Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D. >TOOFPIK Barrels, Breakaway, Goats, Nov. 26-28; Dec. 18; Jan. 2, 29-30; Feb. 5-6, 19-20; Mar. 12-13, 26-27; finals April 8-10 Niehworner Arena, Albion, Neb. >WEBB RANCHES TEAM PENNING/RANCH SORTING SERIES: Nov. 27; Dec. 4, 8, 17; Jan. 8, 15, Feb. 5, 19; Mar. 5, 19; April 2, 16, Volin, S.D. >WINTER PLAYDAY SERIES, Dec. 18, Feb. 12, Mar.12, April 16, May 21, Tiltrums’ Arena, Hermosa, S.D.