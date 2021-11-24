Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Wyoming Horse Racing, FREE roughstock school, Buck and Ball, clinics, jackpots

t’s been quite a week. I had a major overhaul on my back on the 16th, so I was a week in the hospital with that. I’m staying with family until I can take care of myself again, and I’m sure thanksful for them and for their care. It’s been a rough one. But, every day is better, I’m looking off toward that horizon where life is good again.

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving with a slightly smaller gathering of the clan than usual. There will only be 14 around the table, but everyone is healthy and I’m on the mend, so much to be thankful for.

Wyoming Horse Raceing has set the 2022 dates for live racing. Energy Downs will have 16 days in May and June, Wyoming Downs will have 20 days June through August, and Sweetwater Downs will have 16 days Aug. through September. That always good news for the breeders and others involved with fast horses in Wyoming.

Chadron State College is hostig a FREE rodeo rough stock school Dec. 17-18, at Chadron State College Rodeo Pavillion. Instructors are Shane O’Connell, Chad Breenan, Tom Reeves and Conner Halverson, with barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls. They’ll have bucking machines and skill appropriate stock both. You must register to be in it. Register online at http://www.cscrodeocamps.com .

There will be an open 4D barrel race hosted by the Wall High School Rodeo team, at the Reinert Arena, Wall, S.D. on Dec. 18. Exhibitions will be from 9:30 to noon, open riding noon to 12:30, jackpot to start at 1 p.m. Youth will run with the open. Cash only. If you have questions, call Jill at 605-515-3376.

Bits and Spurs Horse Club’s next playday, the Ugly Christmas Sweater one, will be Dec. 18. It will be at Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb., will be holding an open horse sale on Dec. 21 with both ride ins and loose horses. For more info, call 308-282-1171, or go to http://www.gordonlivestock.com .

The 19th Annual New Year’s Eve Buck and Ball will be Dec. 31 at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. On Dec. 30 there wll be the futurity horses at noon, 3 p.m. will be the Burch Rodeo Bucking Stock sale, then the Buck and Ball Calcutta at 7 p.m. that night. Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band will be providing the mucic on New Year’s Eve as well. Tickets are on sale, so go to http://www.newyearsevebuckandball.com .

The 2022 Bronc Bash Ranch Rodeo at Torrington, Wyo., will be Dec. 31. There will be open, women’s and ranch bronc divisions. It’s on the 8 Second Whiskey Tour Stop .

The Montana ProRodeo Circuit Finals will be Jan 13-15 at the Four Seasons, Arena, Great Falls, Mont.

There will be a Bust’n Min Broncs and Bulls Roughstock Rodeo School on Jan. 15-16, 9 a.m. until done. It will be at the DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. It’s open to kids 9-16 and is limited to 10 in each event. It’s $375 for both days. Text Kerry to register at 701-880-0372.

KPH Arena will be holding a Trail Challenge Series Jan. 15, Feb. 12, and March 12. They’ll have practice runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Challenge runs starting at 2 p.m, with a Challenge jackpot. Enter online at http://www.kluzperformancehorse.com .

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Hopefully I’m healing right along by next week and ready to ride a bigger circle. Have a great week, pray for our nation and God Bless America!

UPCOMING EVENTS: > 3 Man Ranch Sorting, Nov. 27, 10 a.m., Lewis & Clark Co. Fairgrounds, Helena, Mont. > NFR Calcutta Kadoka Arena Fundraiser, Nov. 27, 7 p.m., Discount Lounge, Kadoka, S.D. > Arthun Arena Thanksgiving Team Roping, Nov. 27, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > WNFR, Dec. 2-11, Las Vegas, Nev. > NFR Breakaway, Dec. 6-7, Orleans Palace, Las Vegas, Nev. > Benny Binion Bucking Horse and Bull Sale, Dec. 3-10, S. Point Arena, Las Vegas, Nev. > Ranch Rodeo, Dec. 18, W.H. Lyons Arena, Sioux Falls, S.D. > 2022 Bronc Bash Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Dec. 31, Torrington, Wyo. > Montana ProRodeo Circuit Finals, Jan. 13-15, Four Seasons Arena, Great Falls, Mont.