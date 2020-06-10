Perdue: Meat plants operate at 95% of capacity

As of Tuesday, U.S. meat processing facilities for cattle, swine and broilers were operating more than 95% of their average capacity compared to this time last year, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a news release.

Perdue said that beef facilities are operating at 98%, pork facilities are operating at 95%, and poultry facilities are operating at 98% of their capacity compared to the same time last year.

Perdue also said the meatpacking facilities “are safely resuming operations following President Trump’s Executive Order directing the facilities to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines specifically created for the meat and poultry sector response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to thank the patriotic and heroic meatpacking facility workers, the companies, and the local authorities for quickly getting their operations back up and running, and for providing a great meat selection once again to the millions of Americans who depend on them for food,” Perdue added.

–The Hagstrom Report