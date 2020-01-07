Photograph of UW Extension educator Blaine Horn available

UW Extension hosts range beef nutrition needs workshop in Gillette

A highly interactive workshop on meeting the nutritional needs of range beef cattle is Tuesday-Wednesday, Jan. 28-29, at the Campbell County Library, Pioneer Room 2, in Gillette.

“This workshop is to help ranchers appreciate how the land can be the only source of feed energy for their cowherd,” said Blaine Horn, University of Wyoming Extension rangeland educator for northeast Wyoming.

Both days are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday topics include postpartum interval and length of breeding season, energy and the net energy maintenance system and cow body weight gain or loss management.

Wednesday topics are related to protein components, protein needs, methods to assess protein and energy contest of forages and feed, ration balancing, macro and micro minerals and supplemental sources.

Participants will receive a three-ring binder with the presented information, tables to help assess nutrient needs of cows based on their mature weight and a spreadsheet program to do all the calculations.

The workshop is limited to 15, and registration is due by Jan. 24.

Registration is $60 for the first person and $40 for each additional person from a ranch. Registration covers break refreshments, lunches and other school costs. Send a check payable to Johnson County Extension at 30 Fairgrounds Road, Buffalo, WY 82834.

For more information, contact Horn at 307-684-7522 or bhorn@uwyo.edu.

–UW Extension