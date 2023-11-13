Pieper Red Angus Fall Run Production Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek



Date of Sale: Oct. 28, 2023



Location: Sale at the ranch near Hay Springs, NE



Auctioneer: Ty Thompson



Averages

90 18-Month-Old Red Angus Bulls – $7,572

9 Registered Heifer Calves – $10,083

69 Registered Bred Heifers – $5,406

52 Registered Red Angus Bred Cows – $4,516

3 Heifer Pregnancies – $12,167

9 Embryos – $2,083

252 Commercial Red Angus Bred Heifers – $2,737

2 Pieper Ranch Ponies – $7,450

5 Pieper Ranch Working Horses – $10,450

30 Pieper Ranch Weanling Colts – $5,675





Top Bulls:

Lot 4, PIE Complete 2449, 03/04/2022, son of HRP Complete 0105H for $22,000 to Bieber Red Angus, Leola, SD.



Lot 35, PIE just Right 2234, fall 2022 son of PIE Just Right 540 at $22,000 to Gifford Lue, NE.



Lot 2, PIE Commander 2311, 02/25/2022 son of PIE Commander 0100 for $18,000 to Martin Hanley, Crawford, NE.



Top Bred Heifers:

Lot 109, TKP Vmax 2254, 02/23/2022 daughter of KLJ/CLZB Complete 7000E bred to PIE Hollywood 222 sold for $21,000 to Jeff Erquiaga, Rushville, NE.



Lot 111, PIE Yogo 2656, 03/27/2022 daughter of Brown CRSB Confidence G1410 bred to PIE Genuine 2448 sold to Trevor Black, Sidney, NE for $10,000.



Lot 123, PIE Primette 2592, 03/16/2022 daughter of LASO Red Chiff A173H, bred to PIE Identity 2257 for $10,000 to Robert Wehe, Floresville, TX.



Lot 178, TKP Tilly 928, 01/24/2019 daughter of 5L Blockade 2218-30B, bred to PIE Hollywood 222 for $ 14,000 to JD Kirwan, Valentine, NE.



Lot 179, TKP Bonnie Bel 9729, 02/21/2019 daughter of MCD Spur 6111, bred to PIE Hollywood 222 for $9,500 to Justin Morris, Douglas, GA.



Top Open Heifers:

Lot 94, PIE Miss Monroe 344, 01/24/2023 black daughter of Brown CRSB Confidence G1410 for $32,500 to Trevor Black, Sidney, NE.



Lot 97, PIE Yogo 322, black, 01/21/2023 daughter of Brown CRSB Confidence G1410 at $8,500 to Buffalo Creek Red Angus Iowa Park, TX.



Top Pregnancies:

Lot 105, heifer pregnancy sired by PIE Hollywood 222 out of donor C-Bar Ms Stony A302 to JD Kirwan, Valentine, NE for $11,500.



Lot 104, heifer pregnancy sired by PIE Stockman 4051 out of donor dam BIEBER CL Adelle 475C at $8,500 to Mathias Ranch, Gentey, AR.



Top Embryos:

Lot 107, sexed Heifer Embryos sired by Brown CRSB Confidence G1410 out of donor cow PIE Ruby 520 at $2,300 (X 3) to Buffalo Creek Red Angus, Iowa Park, TX.



Top Ranch Horses:

Lot 1H, PR Shines NU Cash, a 2018 Palomino Gelding by PR Smooth N Shiney to Tom Kemp, Hershey, NE for $15,000.



Lot 5H, PR Playguns Pepdo, a 2014 Gray Gelding by Playguns Little Lena to Colby Cunningham, Rose, OK at $9,500.



Lot 4H, PR Dynamite Rey, a 2020 Palomino Gelding by Save For A Rainy Day to Colter Carlson, Belvidere, SD for $9,000.



Top Ranch weanling Colts:

Lot 17H, PR A Smooth Lena, a 2023 colt by PR Smooth N Shiney to Mathias Ranch, Gentey, AR for $9,000.



Lot 19, PR metallic Spark, a 2023 colt by Playin With Metal to Colby Cunningham, Rose, OK for $8,500.



Bull buyers, Sam Stoddard with Erica and Colter Carlson srPieper_23_Stoddard





Marcia and Wayne Huether, Interior, South Dakota, bought two bulls. srPieper_23_Huether



