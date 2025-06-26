YOUR AD HERE »

PRCA Standings: June 28, 2025

All Around

STETSON WRIGHT $182,270.97 Beaver, UT

Wacey Schalla $143,683.20 Arapaho, OK

Seth Hall $66,877.44 Albuquerque, NM

Brushton Minton $60,456.13 Witter Springs, CA

Marcus Theriot $52,216.03 Lumberton, MS

Paden Bray $44,732.97 Stephenville, TX

Cole Eiguren $34,272.31 Fruitland, ID

Cody Stewart $33,359.72 Janesville, CA

Laramie Allen $32,373.39 Llano, TX

Tanner Green $31,963.01 Cotulla, TX

Coleman Proctor $31,954.11 Pryor, OK

Clay Clayman $29,146.32 Highlandville, MO

Chet Weitz $27,362.65 London, TX

Jake Clay $26,669.16 Sapulpa, OK

Dan Williams $22,077.29 Standish, CA

Austin Madison $21,934.32 Onawa, IA

Kalai Nobriga $20,041.83 Kealakekua, HI

Bodie Mattson $19,226.89 Sturgis, SD

Bart Brunson $17,953.63 Terry, MS

Myles Kenzy $17,880.48 Iona, SD

Bareback Riding

BRADLEE MILLER $151,573.35 Huntsville, TX

Rocker Steiner $120,370.04 Weatherford, TX

Dean Thompson $96,691.07 Altamont, UT

Garrett Shadbolt $82,804.65 Merriman, NE

Cole Franks $78,359.09 Clarendon, TX

Jess Pope $77,928.23 Waverly, KS

Nick Pelke $76,574.19 Mondovi, WI

Jayco Roper $71,017.29 Oktaha, OK

Sam Petersen $69,113.45 Helena, MT

Mason Clements $68,689.74 Spanish Fork, UT

Clay Jorgenson $63,245.87 Watford City, ND

Tilden Hooper $62,919.91 Carthage, TX

Waylon Bourgeois $61,727.44 Church Point, LA

R.C. Landingham $57,665.78 Hat Creek, CA

Tanner Aus $57,650.50 Granite Falls, MN

Taylor Broussard $53,278.34 Estherwood, LA

Sage Allen $49,367.09 Blackfoot, ID

Jacek Frost $48,524.64 Browns Valley, CA

Mason Stuller $47,033.61 Veneta, OR

Cole Reiner $46,523.46 Buffalo, WY

Saddle Bronc Riding

RYDER WRIGHT $166,481.12 Beaver, UT

Dawson Hay $131,241.74 Wildwood, AB

Kade Bruno $120,417.72 Challis, ID

Sage Newman $97,943.04 Melstone, MT

Statler Wright $91,474.92 Beaver, UT

Weston Patterson $85,779.22 Waverly, KS

Kolby Wanchuk $80,278.21 Sherwood Park, AB

Zachary Dallas $77,080.60 Las Cruces, NM

Brody Wells $71,319.39 Powell, WY

Chase Brooks $69,153.01 Deer Lodge, MT

Brody Cress $67,925.64 Hillsdale, WY

Wyatt Casper $67,750.69 Miami, TX

Damian Brennan $67,201.20 Injune, QL

Lefty Holman $64,982.88 Visalia, CA

Gus Gaillard $61,940.48 Morse, TX

Stetson Wright $61,301.27 Beaver, UT

Ben Andersen $54,902.64 Eckville, AB

Layton Green $49,254.82 Millarville, AB

Rusty Wright $49,166.57 Milford, UT

Ryder Sanford $49,027.08 Sulphur, LA

Steer Wrestling

TUCKER ALLEN $108,093.23 Ventura, CA

Jesse Brown $83,309.04 Baker City, OR

Holden Myers $62,390.65 Van, TX

Tyler Waguespack $55,632.48 Gonzales, LA

Dalton Massey $55,607.61 Hermiston, OR

Stetson Jorgensen $54,336.32 Blackfoot, ID

Will Lummus $51,063.05 Byhalia, MS

J.D. Struxness $45,644.66 Milan, MN

Dakota Eldridge $45,171.03 Elko, NV

Joe Nelson $44,854.25 Watford City, ND

Riley Duvall $44,088.23 Checotah, OK

Cody Devers $43,910.58 Perryton, TX

Bridger Anderson $42,519.60 Carrington, ND

Justin Shaffer $42,427.12 Hallsville, TX

Eli Lord $40,421.82 Sturgis, SD

Chance Howard $40,350.12 Sallisaw, OK

Stan Branco $39,751.20 Chowchilla, CA

Rowdy Parrott $39,125.72 Mamou, LA

Trisyn Kalawaia $38,593.54 Hilo, HI

Jace Melvin $35,832.94 Fort Pierre, SD

Team Roping-Headers

Tanner Tomlinson $103,334.04 Mineral Wells, Tx

Derrick Begay $97,614.71 Seba Dalkai, Az

Dustin Egusquiza $78,388.47 Marianna, Fl

Clay Smith $70,919.97 Broken Bow, Ok

Nelson Wyatt $54,457.15 Clanton, Al

Lightning Aguilera $52,757.15 Athens, Tx

Dawson Graham $49,919.02 Wainwright, Ab

Tyler Tryan $49,624.87 Lipan, Tx

Jake Smith $48,145.27 Broken Bow, Ok

Tyler Wade $47,748.75 Terrell, Tx

Brenten Hall $44,657.78 Jay, Ok

Kaleb Driggers $40,589.94 Hoboken, Ga

Shay Dixon Carroll $39,491.37 Stephenville, Tx

Cody Snow $38,720.26 Los Olivos, Ca

Marcus Theriot $38,526.71 Lumberton, Ms

Cyle Denison $38,216.01 Iowa, La

Luke Brown $37,458.50 Rock Hill, Sc

J.c. Yeahquo $36,372.06 Mandaree, Nd

Rhett Anderson $35,030.38 Annabella, Ut

Kolton Schmidt $33,269.95 Barrhead, Ab

Team  Roping – Heelers

COLTER TODD $97,614.71 Willcox, AZ

Travis Graves $96,423.61 Jay, OK

Levi Lord $79,187.61 Sturgis, SD

Coleby Payne $78,910.80 Stephenville, TX

Jonathan Torres $58,196.15 Ocala, FL

Dillon Graham $49,919.02 Wainwright, AB

Kaden Profili $49,319.26 Jacksonville, TX

Denton Dunning $49,185.31 Suprise, AZ

Douglas Rich $48,145.27 Herrick, IL

Wesley Thorp $47,748.75 Stephenville, TX

Junior Nogueira $40,589.94 Prudente, SP

Wyatt Cox $39,708.50 Arroyo Grande, CA

Lane Mitchell $39,245.53 Bolivar, TN

Hunter Koch $38,720.26 Vernon, TX

Trey Yates $37,458.50 Pueblo, CO

Dustin Davis $35,622.06 Terrell, TX

Denim Ross $34,849.60 Botha, AB

Cole Curry $34,164.29 Liberty, MS

Landen Glenn $33,157.17 McAlester, OK

Tyler Worley $32,583.35 Berryville, AR

Tie-Down Ropers

Riley Webb $116,059.19 Denton, TX

Shad Mayfield $89,893.59 Clovis, NM

Kincade Henry $72,913.61 Mount Pleasant, TX

Ty Harris $50,538.77 San Angelo, TX

Kyle Lucas $49,706.65 Carstairs, AB

Brushton Minton $47,671.70 Witter Springs, CA

Seth Hall $45,718.87 Albuquerque, NM

Zack Jongbloed $45,427.99 iowa, LA

John Douch $45,319.55 Huntsville, TX

Riley Pruitt $44,848.50 Gering, NE

Tuf Cooper $44,534.42 Decatur, TX

Cory Solomon $44,317.64 Prairie View, TX

Tom Crouse $41,896.90 Gallatin, MO

Haven Meged $41,631.36 Miles City, MT

Ryan Jarrett $40,873.66 Comanche, OK

Marty Yates $40,151.01 Stephenville, TX

Cash Hooper $37,405.50 Pampa, TX

Blane Cox $34,814.12 Stephenville, TX

Cole Clemons $34,397.93 Okeechobee, FL

Dylan Hancock $34,181.32 San Angelo, TX

Steer Roping

Cole Patterson $42,604.17 Pawnee, OK

Vin Fisher $28,532.93 Andrews, TX

Scott Snedecor $27,638.41 Fredericksburg, TX

Cody Lee $24,613.49 Gatesville, TX

Riley O’Rourke $22,697.53 Skiatook, OK

Thomas Smith $20,524.22 Barnsdall, OK

Blake Deckard $20,420.81 Eufaula, OK

Tanner Stec $20,202.76 Bassett, NE

Slade Wood $18,918.85 New Ulm, TX

Jess Tierney $18,827.08 Hermosa, SD

Dalton Walker $17,794.28 Clyde, TX

Ora Taton $17,408.43 Rapid City, SD

Clay Long $17,259.55 Stephenville, TX

Jake Clay $16,991.15 Sapulpa, OK

Reo Lohse $16,380.63 Kaycee, WY

Will Eddleman $16,289.99 Santa Anna, TX

Ryan Rochlitz $15,831.07 Pine Bluffs, WY

Billy Good $15,591.06 Wynnewood, OK

Kelton McMillen $14,930.72 Weatherford, OK

Tyler Waters $13,253.90 Stephenville, TX

Bull Riding

WACEY SCHALLA $164,378.24 Arapaho, OK

Stetson Wright $130,018.03 Beaver, UT

T.J. Gray $128,257.80 Dairy, OR

Tristen Hutchings $121,130.04 Monteview, ID

Mason Moody $90,717.82 Letcher, SD

T Parker $75,710.08 Winnie, TX

Rawley Johnson $63,741.65 Swan Valley, ID

Scott Wells $61,457.26 Goondiwindi, QL

Luke Mast $61,017.94 Hutchinson, KS

Ky Hamilton $59,100.03 Mackay, QL

Tristan Mize $58,504.51 Bryan, TX Bryce Jensen $55,056.71 Huntsville, TX

Jesse Petri $53,728.07 Dublin, TX

Trey Benton $51,301.63 Richards, TX

Clayton Sellars $48,242.80 Friutlandpark, FL

Maverick Potter $44,313.69 Waxahachie, TX

JR Stratford $44,168.10 Byers, KS

Jestyn Woodward $44,014.08 Custer, SD

Qynn Andersen $43,918.76 Koumala, QL

Lane Vaughan $42,530.26 Klamath Falls, OR

Barrel Racing

1 Kassie Mowry Dublin, TX $131,784

2 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi Lampasas, TX $95,637

3 Andrea Busby Millsap, TX $70,995

4 Megan McLeod Marsing, ID $68,883

5 Hailey Kinsel Cotulla, TX $68,175

6 Julie Plourde Krum, TX $66,875

7 Hayle Gibson-Stillwell Redcrest, CA $59,785

8 Tricia Aldridge Sanger, TX $57,293

9 McKenna Coronado Kanarraville, UT $55,695

10 Wenda Johnson Pawhuska, OK $50,593

11 Emily Beisel Weatherford, OK $48,421

12 LaTricia Duke Zephyr, TX $48,031

13 Lisa Lockhart Oelrichs, SD $41,809

14 Chloe Gray Yatesville, GA $41,686

15 Jordan Driver Garden City, TX $41,115

16 Katelyn Scott Odessa, TX $40,514

17 Leslie Smalygo Skiatook, OK $39,676

18 Carlee Otero Perrin, TX $38,319

19 Fallon Taylor Collinsville, TX $38,134

20 Katie Chism Tiskilwa, IL $37,065

Breakaway Roping

1 Taylor Munsell Alva, OK $104,510

2 Josie Conner Iowa, LA $62,012

3 Aspen Miller Santa Fe, TX $59,818

4 Kinlie Brennise Craig, CO $54,542

5 Maddy Deerman Hope, NM $54,003

6 Joey Williams Volborg, MT $51,405

7 Beau Peterson Council Grove, KS $45,725

8 Summer Williams Mineral Wells, TX $44,872

9 Rylee A George Stephenville, TX $41,383

10 Bradi Good Abilene, TX $41,189

11 Cheyanne McCartney Kingston, OK $40,924

12 Jenna Dallyn Nanton, AB $40,553

13 Shelby Boisjoli-Meged Miles City, MT $39,852

14 Suzanne Williams Standish, CA $38,892

15 Braylee Shepherd Fitzhugh, OK $38,623

16 TiAda Gray May, TX $38,570

17 Macy Young Wittmann, AZ $38,128

18 Brooke Ladner Poplarville, MS $37,400

19 Martha Angelone Stephenville, TX $33,924

20 Kelsie Domer Dublin, TX $31,070•

