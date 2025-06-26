PRCA Standings: June 28, 2025
All Around
STETSON WRIGHT $182,270.97 Beaver, UT
Wacey Schalla $143,683.20 Arapaho, OK
Seth Hall $66,877.44 Albuquerque, NM
Brushton Minton $60,456.13 Witter Springs, CA
Marcus Theriot $52,216.03 Lumberton, MS
Paden Bray $44,732.97 Stephenville, TX
Cole Eiguren $34,272.31 Fruitland, ID
Cody Stewart $33,359.72 Janesville, CA
Laramie Allen $32,373.39 Llano, TX
Tanner Green $31,963.01 Cotulla, TX
Coleman Proctor $31,954.11 Pryor, OK
Clay Clayman $29,146.32 Highlandville, MO
Chet Weitz $27,362.65 London, TX
Jake Clay $26,669.16 Sapulpa, OK
Dan Williams $22,077.29 Standish, CA
Austin Madison $21,934.32 Onawa, IA
Kalai Nobriga $20,041.83 Kealakekua, HI
Bodie Mattson $19,226.89 Sturgis, SD
Bart Brunson $17,953.63 Terry, MS
Myles Kenzy $17,880.48 Iona, SD
Bareback Riding
BRADLEE MILLER $151,573.35 Huntsville, TX
Rocker Steiner $120,370.04 Weatherford, TX
Dean Thompson $96,691.07 Altamont, UT
Garrett Shadbolt $82,804.65 Merriman, NE
Cole Franks $78,359.09 Clarendon, TX
Jess Pope $77,928.23 Waverly, KS
Nick Pelke $76,574.19 Mondovi, WI
Jayco Roper $71,017.29 Oktaha, OK
Sam Petersen $69,113.45 Helena, MT
Mason Clements $68,689.74 Spanish Fork, UT
Clay Jorgenson $63,245.87 Watford City, ND
Tilden Hooper $62,919.91 Carthage, TX
Waylon Bourgeois $61,727.44 Church Point, LA
R.C. Landingham $57,665.78 Hat Creek, CA
Tanner Aus $57,650.50 Granite Falls, MN
Taylor Broussard $53,278.34 Estherwood, LA
Sage Allen $49,367.09 Blackfoot, ID
Jacek Frost $48,524.64 Browns Valley, CA
Mason Stuller $47,033.61 Veneta, OR
Cole Reiner $46,523.46 Buffalo, WY
Saddle Bronc Riding
RYDER WRIGHT $166,481.12 Beaver, UT
Dawson Hay $131,241.74 Wildwood, AB
Kade Bruno $120,417.72 Challis, ID
Sage Newman $97,943.04 Melstone, MT
Statler Wright $91,474.92 Beaver, UT
Weston Patterson $85,779.22 Waverly, KS
Kolby Wanchuk $80,278.21 Sherwood Park, AB
Zachary Dallas $77,080.60 Las Cruces, NM
Brody Wells $71,319.39 Powell, WY
Chase Brooks $69,153.01 Deer Lodge, MT
Brody Cress $67,925.64 Hillsdale, WY
Wyatt Casper $67,750.69 Miami, TX
Damian Brennan $67,201.20 Injune, QL
Lefty Holman $64,982.88 Visalia, CA
Gus Gaillard $61,940.48 Morse, TX
Stetson Wright $61,301.27 Beaver, UT
Ben Andersen $54,902.64 Eckville, AB
Layton Green $49,254.82 Millarville, AB
Rusty Wright $49,166.57 Milford, UT
Ryder Sanford $49,027.08 Sulphur, LA
Steer Wrestling
TUCKER ALLEN $108,093.23 Ventura, CA
Jesse Brown $83,309.04 Baker City, OR
Holden Myers $62,390.65 Van, TX
Tyler Waguespack $55,632.48 Gonzales, LA
Dalton Massey $55,607.61 Hermiston, OR
Stetson Jorgensen $54,336.32 Blackfoot, ID
Will Lummus $51,063.05 Byhalia, MS
J.D. Struxness $45,644.66 Milan, MN
Dakota Eldridge $45,171.03 Elko, NV
Joe Nelson $44,854.25 Watford City, ND
Riley Duvall $44,088.23 Checotah, OK
Cody Devers $43,910.58 Perryton, TX
Bridger Anderson $42,519.60 Carrington, ND
Justin Shaffer $42,427.12 Hallsville, TX
Eli Lord $40,421.82 Sturgis, SD
Chance Howard $40,350.12 Sallisaw, OK
Stan Branco $39,751.20 Chowchilla, CA
Rowdy Parrott $39,125.72 Mamou, LA
Trisyn Kalawaia $38,593.54 Hilo, HI
Jace Melvin $35,832.94 Fort Pierre, SD
Team Roping-Headers
Tanner Tomlinson $103,334.04 Mineral Wells, Tx
Derrick Begay $97,614.71 Seba Dalkai, Az
Dustin Egusquiza $78,388.47 Marianna, Fl
Clay Smith $70,919.97 Broken Bow, Ok
Nelson Wyatt $54,457.15 Clanton, Al
Lightning Aguilera $52,757.15 Athens, Tx
Dawson Graham $49,919.02 Wainwright, Ab
Tyler Tryan $49,624.87 Lipan, Tx
Jake Smith $48,145.27 Broken Bow, Ok
Tyler Wade $47,748.75 Terrell, Tx
Brenten Hall $44,657.78 Jay, Ok
Kaleb Driggers $40,589.94 Hoboken, Ga
Shay Dixon Carroll $39,491.37 Stephenville, Tx
Cody Snow $38,720.26 Los Olivos, Ca
Marcus Theriot $38,526.71 Lumberton, Ms
Cyle Denison $38,216.01 Iowa, La
Luke Brown $37,458.50 Rock Hill, Sc
J.c. Yeahquo $36,372.06 Mandaree, Nd
Rhett Anderson $35,030.38 Annabella, Ut
Kolton Schmidt $33,269.95 Barrhead, Ab
Team Roping – Heelers
COLTER TODD $97,614.71 Willcox, AZ
Travis Graves $96,423.61 Jay, OK
Levi Lord $79,187.61 Sturgis, SD
Coleby Payne $78,910.80 Stephenville, TX
Jonathan Torres $58,196.15 Ocala, FL
Dillon Graham $49,919.02 Wainwright, AB
Kaden Profili $49,319.26 Jacksonville, TX
Denton Dunning $49,185.31 Suprise, AZ
Douglas Rich $48,145.27 Herrick, IL
Wesley Thorp $47,748.75 Stephenville, TX
Junior Nogueira $40,589.94 Prudente, SP
Wyatt Cox $39,708.50 Arroyo Grande, CA
Lane Mitchell $39,245.53 Bolivar, TN
Hunter Koch $38,720.26 Vernon, TX
Trey Yates $37,458.50 Pueblo, CO
Dustin Davis $35,622.06 Terrell, TX
Denim Ross $34,849.60 Botha, AB
Cole Curry $34,164.29 Liberty, MS
Landen Glenn $33,157.17 McAlester, OK
Tyler Worley $32,583.35 Berryville, AR
Tie-Down Ropers
Riley Webb $116,059.19 Denton, TX
Shad Mayfield $89,893.59 Clovis, NM
Kincade Henry $72,913.61 Mount Pleasant, TX
Ty Harris $50,538.77 San Angelo, TX
Kyle Lucas $49,706.65 Carstairs, AB
Brushton Minton $47,671.70 Witter Springs, CA
Seth Hall $45,718.87 Albuquerque, NM
Zack Jongbloed $45,427.99 iowa, LA
John Douch $45,319.55 Huntsville, TX
Riley Pruitt $44,848.50 Gering, NE
Tuf Cooper $44,534.42 Decatur, TX
Cory Solomon $44,317.64 Prairie View, TX
Tom Crouse $41,896.90 Gallatin, MO
Haven Meged $41,631.36 Miles City, MT
Ryan Jarrett $40,873.66 Comanche, OK
Marty Yates $40,151.01 Stephenville, TX
Cash Hooper $37,405.50 Pampa, TX
Blane Cox $34,814.12 Stephenville, TX
Cole Clemons $34,397.93 Okeechobee, FL
Dylan Hancock $34,181.32 San Angelo, TX
Steer Roping
Cole Patterson $42,604.17 Pawnee, OK
Vin Fisher $28,532.93 Andrews, TX
Scott Snedecor $27,638.41 Fredericksburg, TX
Cody Lee $24,613.49 Gatesville, TX
Riley O’Rourke $22,697.53 Skiatook, OK
Thomas Smith $20,524.22 Barnsdall, OK
Blake Deckard $20,420.81 Eufaula, OK
Tanner Stec $20,202.76 Bassett, NE
Slade Wood $18,918.85 New Ulm, TX
Jess Tierney $18,827.08 Hermosa, SD
Dalton Walker $17,794.28 Clyde, TX
Ora Taton $17,408.43 Rapid City, SD
Clay Long $17,259.55 Stephenville, TX
Jake Clay $16,991.15 Sapulpa, OK
Reo Lohse $16,380.63 Kaycee, WY
Will Eddleman $16,289.99 Santa Anna, TX
Ryan Rochlitz $15,831.07 Pine Bluffs, WY
Billy Good $15,591.06 Wynnewood, OK
Kelton McMillen $14,930.72 Weatherford, OK
Tyler Waters $13,253.90 Stephenville, TX
Bull Riding
WACEY SCHALLA $164,378.24 Arapaho, OK
Stetson Wright $130,018.03 Beaver, UT
T.J. Gray $128,257.80 Dairy, OR
Tristen Hutchings $121,130.04 Monteview, ID
Mason Moody $90,717.82 Letcher, SD
T Parker $75,710.08 Winnie, TX
Rawley Johnson $63,741.65 Swan Valley, ID
Scott Wells $61,457.26 Goondiwindi, QL
Luke Mast $61,017.94 Hutchinson, KS
Ky Hamilton $59,100.03 Mackay, QL
Tristan Mize $58,504.51 Bryan, TX Bryce Jensen $55,056.71 Huntsville, TX
Jesse Petri $53,728.07 Dublin, TX
Trey Benton $51,301.63 Richards, TX
Clayton Sellars $48,242.80 Friutlandpark, FL
Maverick Potter $44,313.69 Waxahachie, TX
JR Stratford $44,168.10 Byers, KS
Jestyn Woodward $44,014.08 Custer, SD
Qynn Andersen $43,918.76 Koumala, QL
Lane Vaughan $42,530.26 Klamath Falls, OR
Barrel Racing
1 Kassie Mowry Dublin, TX $131,784
2 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi Lampasas, TX $95,637
3 Andrea Busby Millsap, TX $70,995
4 Megan McLeod Marsing, ID $68,883
5 Hailey Kinsel Cotulla, TX $68,175
6 Julie Plourde Krum, TX $66,875
7 Hayle Gibson-Stillwell Redcrest, CA $59,785
8 Tricia Aldridge Sanger, TX $57,293
9 McKenna Coronado Kanarraville, UT $55,695
10 Wenda Johnson Pawhuska, OK $50,593
11 Emily Beisel Weatherford, OK $48,421
12 LaTricia Duke Zephyr, TX $48,031
13 Lisa Lockhart Oelrichs, SD $41,809
14 Chloe Gray Yatesville, GA $41,686
15 Jordan Driver Garden City, TX $41,115
16 Katelyn Scott Odessa, TX $40,514
17 Leslie Smalygo Skiatook, OK $39,676
18 Carlee Otero Perrin, TX $38,319
19 Fallon Taylor Collinsville, TX $38,134
20 Katie Chism Tiskilwa, IL $37,065
Breakaway Roping
1 Taylor Munsell Alva, OK $104,510
2 Josie Conner Iowa, LA $62,012
3 Aspen Miller Santa Fe, TX $59,818
4 Kinlie Brennise Craig, CO $54,542
5 Maddy Deerman Hope, NM $54,003
6 Joey Williams Volborg, MT $51,405
7 Beau Peterson Council Grove, KS $45,725
8 Summer Williams Mineral Wells, TX $44,872
9 Rylee A George Stephenville, TX $41,383
10 Bradi Good Abilene, TX $41,189
11 Cheyanne McCartney Kingston, OK $40,924
12 Jenna Dallyn Nanton, AB $40,553
13 Shelby Boisjoli-Meged Miles City, MT $39,852
14 Suzanne Williams Standish, CA $38,892
15 Braylee Shepherd Fitzhugh, OK $38,623
16 TiAda Gray May, TX $38,570
17 Macy Young Wittmann, AZ $38,128
18 Brooke Ladner Poplarville, MS $37,400
19 Martha Angelone Stephenville, TX $33,924
20 Kelsie Domer Dublin, TX $31,070•