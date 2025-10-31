Quarter-point system to be used at NFR for first time

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 2025 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will make history.



For the first time since the inception of the National Finals Rodeo in 1959, quarter-point scoring will be implemented by PRCA Pro Officials when judging roughstock events – bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.



“The ¼-point scoring system will be implemented at the NFR this year,” said Ron Howard , PRCA’s Supervisor of Pro Officials. “This system was used on a trial basis at Sioux Falls (S.D.) this fall and appeared to go over quite well. The use of the ¼-point system will allow each of the four riding event judges at the NFR to use ½ points for scoring for both the rider and the animal if needed. This may potentially help to alleviate some ties. The ¼-point system will also help to determine the awarding of the high marked stock scores each performance.”



The Cinch Playoffs Governor’s Cup in Sioux Falls presented by Texas Precious Metals took place Sept. 26–28at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.



The 2025 Wrangler NFR is Dec. 4-13 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

