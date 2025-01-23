Rafter T Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: January 11, 2025

Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, WY

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe

Averages:

48 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $8,093

74 Commercial Bred Heifers avg. $2,968

The Kretschman Family, Kale, Kim, Galen and Zane at Rafter T Angus held their annual bull sale at Buffalo Livestock, Buffalo, WY on Jan. 11. Very uniform set of performance oriented bulls without neglecting the mother cow. Again this year there was an excellent selection of commercial F1 baldy and Angus bred heifers that sold very well.



Top selling bull was lot 32, RTA Big Horn 481, Mar. 2, 2024 son of Coleman Rock 7200 x B Bar Joe Hero 2774. Sold to American Ranch, Gillette, WY for $18,000.



Lot 2, RTA Dayton 489, Mar. 6, 2024 son of Ellingson Prolific x KA Motive 356. Sold to Lawrence Ranches, Inc., Buffalo, WY for $17,000.



Lot 24, RTA Recluse 476 , Feb. 29, 2024 son of RTA Turning Point 846 x S Chisum 255. Sold to Burt Palm, Medicine Bow, WY for $16,000.



Lot 5, RTA Bill 493, Mar. 7, 2024 son of Ellingson Prolific x S Chisum 255. Sold to Mill Iron Diamond Ranch, Shawnee, WY for $15,000.



Lot 10, RTA Prolific 477, Feb. 29, 2024 son of Ellingson Prolific x B Bar Joe Hero 2774. Sold to Lawrence Ranches, Inc., Buffalo, WY for $15,000.

Mill Iron Diamond Ranch, Shawnee, WY got a couple Rafter T Angus bulls. b7d2bd4442c5-Mill_Iron

Kale & Kim Kretschman with son Zane at the start of the Rafter T Angus bull sale. d957163c572d-Kale__Kim__Zane