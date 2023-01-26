Kale and Kim Kretschman with son Zane at the start of the Rafter T Angus bull sale.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Brady Williams



Date of Sale: Jan. 14, 2023



Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, WY



Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe



Averages:

56 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $6,367



Comments

Kale and Kim Kretschman and sons Galen and Zane held their Annual Rafter T Angus bull sale at Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, Wyoming. Excellent set of bulls were very well accepted by the large crowd of buyers on hand.



Top selling bull was lot 25, RTA Shelby 292, 3/3/2022 son of LT Converse 8011 x B Bar Joe Hero 2447 to Mountain Valley Livestock, Douglas, WY at $15,000.



Lot 1, RTA Cougar 283, 2/16/2022 son of U-2 Coalition 206C x M Diamond Alliance 780 to Craig Edwards, Gillette, WY for $12,000.



Lot 3, RTA Mustang 2127, 3/2/2022 son of U-2 Coalition 206C x HF Prowler 43U to John Melgaard, Gillette, WY at $9,000.



Lot 31, RTA Trans Am 274, 2/6/2022 son of Connealy Liberty 837A x S Chisum 255 to Rob Goodman, Kyle, SD for $9,000.



Lot 12, RTA Roadster 261, 2/14/2022 son of LD Capitalist 316 x U-2 Coalition 206C to Dalene Moore, Gillette, WY at $8,500.

Korbin Styver, Gillette, WY was the lucky winner of the heifer given away at the Rafter T Angus sale.

The seats at Buffalo Livestock Auction were full for the Rafter T Angus bull sale.

