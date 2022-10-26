Raylee Honeycutt will serve as the first woman Executive in Montana Stockgrowers’ history

Raylee Honeycutt

HELENA, Mont. (October 26, 2022) – The Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) Board of Directors has named Raylee Honeycutt as its new Executive Vice President. Honeycutt will serve as the first female Executive Vice President in the organization’s 138 year history. Working with the Board of Directors, Honeycutt will lead all aspects of the organization, including: strategic business planning, program development, performance measurement and reporting, government relations, and membership services.

“After an extensive search and interview process, Raylee rose to the top as the clear choice for the new executive vice president,” shared Jim Steinbeisser, MSGA President. “I am excited for the future of our organization. Raylee has a proven track record of executing programs that demand a high level of creativity, innovative thinking, organizational and problem-solving skills.”

Honeycutt, a native of Fort Shaw, Mont., has served as the organization’s Director of Natural Resources for the past two years. During her tenure with MSGA, she has also served as the organization’s lobbyist and the executive staff of the Montana Public Lands Council and the Montana Association of State Grazing Districts. She brings a diverse background in advocacy having worked in a variety of roles in the agricultural industry throughout the country.

Honeycutt holds a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Education with an emphasis in Public Relations from Montana State University. She is also a graduate of the Indiana Ag Leadership Program.

She and her husband, Mike, reside in Helena with their two children.

