Reo Lohse wins Guns Up Steer Roping

In a star-studded field at the Guns Up Steer Roping event, Reo Lohse came out victorious June 2.

The Kaycee, Wyo., cowboy won the four-head competition to claim the title at the two-day event in Levelland, Texas.

“It was 14 hours for me to get down there, but it felt good to get away and go to a rodeo and have some luck at it,” said Lohse, 35.

Lohse’s win is even more surprising since he had not competed in a steer roping event since Sept. 16 at the Mountain States Circuit Steer Roping Finals in Torrington, Wyo.

“It had been a while since I roped, but I have been practicing a little bit,” Lohse said.

Lohse beat out a talented field that included seven-time steer roping world champion Trevor Brazile, four-time world champion Rocky Patterson and countless Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping qualifiers.

“I roped against all those guys for a long time, and it feels good (to win), but we are a pretty tight-knit family of people,” said Lohse, who was competing at Levelland for the first time. “I like the individual aspect of it (steer roping) where it is all on you and your horse. It’s up to you to make good decisions and get by certain situations where you have to think through things.”

Lohse rode Captain, 9, to the win. A year ago, Lohse had a career-best season, finishing 23rd in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $24,363. He was 42nd in the world standings with $2,332 earned before Levelland.

“I’m going to go to as many steer ropings as I can get to this year,” Lohse said.

When Lohse isn’t steer roping, he works on the family ranch in Kaycee.

“We run about 700 mother cows,” Lohse said. “I keep plenty busy. I have to go home and brand.”

Lohse plans to compete again at the Coleman (Texas) PRCA Rodeo, June 11-13, and the Ron Ross Memorial Steer Roping, June 13-14.

–PRCA