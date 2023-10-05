Ropin’ it in

Youth, adult dummy ropings to be held in conjunction with Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo in Minot

Minot, N.D. (October 5, 2023) – Ropers of all ages can get in on the action at the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo in Minot Oct. 14.

The annual dummy ropings will be held that Saturday, starting at 1:30 pm, with a variety of classes and divisions, at the North Dakota State Fair Center.

Action kicks off with the kids dummy roping divisions, then moves on to the open, the women’s, then the team ropings.

Other ropings that day include an open Smarty roping, a youth Smarty roping, and a youth mixed Smarty roping.

Total added money and prizes for all of the competitions is $3200. The event is hosted by the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame. Registration starts at 12 noon and entry fees are required for all ropings.

Payout for the open Smarty roping can be as high as $500 per man, said Jessica Weldon, organizer of the event, “and you don’t have to haul a horse,” she added.

“Show up, pay your fees, and sign up for whatever ropings you want to be in,” she said.

The crowd gets into it, she said, “just watching the kids, and they have fun.” Caleb Reiser announces the event, which adds to the atmosphere.

A former rodeo contestant, Weldon ropes with her husband, Travis and their three daughters, ages five, eight and ten. They have fun with it, roping with each other. “The kids really enjoy it.”

Between 100 to 150 teams usually enter the ropings. No admittance fee is charged.

The dummy ropings are held in conjunction with the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo Oct. 13-15 at the N.D. State Fair Center in Minot.

Preston Billadeau ropes with his daughter Braylee in one of the dummy ropings at last year’s Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo. This year’s ropings are Oct. 14. R. Nicolaus | Courtesy photo

youth-dummy-roping-father-and-daughter

The rodeo takes place at 7 pm on Oct. 13-14 and at 1 pm on Oct. 15.

Tickets are $25 for adult general admission and $10 for kids ages 3-10. Gold buckle seats, the five rows closest to the arena floor, are $35 for all ages. The October 15 performance is Family Day with all general admission tickets at $10.

Tickets are available online at RodeoMinot.com and at North Country Mercantile in Minot (2000 20th Avenue SE).

For more information, visit the website at RodeoMinot.com or Facebook and Instagram (search for Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo.)

A young girl ropes at the 2021 dummy ropings held at the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo in Minot. This year’s ropings are Oct. 14, with registration starting at 12 noon. R. Nicolaus | Courtesy photo

youth-dummy-roping-1

–Badlands Circuit Finals