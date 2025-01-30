Sale Report: Baldridge Performance Angus

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: Jan. 25, 2025

Location: Lincoln County Fairgrounds – North Platte, NE

Auctioneer: Al Conover, Wes Tiemann, Matt Lowery

Averages:

214 Older Bulls – $11,990

151 Yearling Bulls – $11,274

365 total Bulls – $11,694



It was another big day for Baldridge Performance Angus in North Platte Nebraska. The offering of older and yearling Angus bulls was stout as usual. This program is one of the nation’s reputation progressive outfits that offer functional problem free genetics with end product merit. High end bulls were found from top to bottom with cattle selling to some of the nations most noted registered and commercial programs. Congratulations to Jud, Denise, and crew on a great sale.

Top Bulls:

Lot 89 – $80,000. Baldridge Blue Lou; DOB: 4/18/23; Sire: Cherry Crk Blue Collar G275; MGS: 21AR Rainmaker 8343A. Sold to Krebs Ranch of Gordon, Nebraska.



Lot 135 – $42,500. Baldridge Machete; DOB: 1/3/24; Sire: Cherry Crk Blue Collar; MGS: Gardens Cache. Sold to JHL Ranch of Ashby, Nebraska.



Lot 22 – $40,000. Baldridge Mindset; DOB: 1/6/24; Sire: Hart Showcase 1082; MGS: SS Great Northern N820. Sold to DBL Inc of Fullerton, Nebraska.



Lot 289 – $31,000. Baldridge Lone Star; DOB: 4/27/23; Sire: Mill Brae Identified 4031; MGS: Connealy Confidence Plus. Sold to Albert Ericksen of Seneca, Nebraska.



Lot 48 – $30,000. Baldridge Meatball; DOB: 2/9/24; Sire: RSA Ball of Fire; MGS: Sitz Logo 12964. Sold to Albert Ericksen of Seneca, Nebraska.



Lot 209 – $30,000. Baldridge Multipurpose; DOB: 1/15/24; Sire: HPCA Vercingetorix; MGS: Connealy Confidence Plus. Sold to Albert Ericksen of Seneca, Nebraska.



Lot 215 – $30,000. Baldridge Macgruber; DOB: 1/11/24; Sire: HPCA Vercingetorix; MGS: Connealy Confidence Plus. Sold to Ericksen-Sandhills Ranch of Seneca, Nebraska.



Lot 35 – $30,000. Baldridge Maynard; DOB: 1/27/24; Sire: VAR Cornerstone 1315; MGS: GAR Sunbeam. Sold to Albert Ericksen of Seneca, Nebraska.