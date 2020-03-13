Sankey, Hergenreder and Johnson to Lead GENEX Beef Team

SHAWANO, Wisconsin — GENEX, a global cattle genetics cooperative, has named a new leadership team to oversee U.S. beef semen sales, service and product development.

Cody Sankey of Economy, Indiana, has been promoted to GENEX Associate Vice President of Beef Programs. Previously the cooperative’s Beef Sire Procurement Manager, he now oversees product development (sire procurement), sales and service. Sankey is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in animal science and a master’s degree in ruminant nutrition. Throughout his career, he’s been heavily involved in the beef industry, serving as the 2017 chairman of the NCBA Young Cattleman Conference Chairman, a past president of the Indiana Angus Association and a current board member of the Indiana Beef Cattle Association. He also raises cattle with his wife and family in Indiana.

Joining Sankey on the GENEX beef leadership team are Justin Hergenreder of Longmont, Colorado, who oversees semen sales and chute-side reproductive service, and Brad Johnson of Shawano, Wisconsin, who manages the cooperative’s sire procurement program.

Hergenreder held the position of GENEX Beef Large Herd Development Manager before being promoted to Director of Beef Sales. He is a graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in animal science. He graduated from the Beef Leaders Institute in 2019 and is a member of both the NCBA and the Beef Reproductive Task Force. Outside of GENEX, he runs a herd of cows with his brother.

Johnson, the GENEX Director of Beef Genetics, earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls (UWRF). He has been a member of the Wisconsin Beef Improvement Board and served on the UWRF Beef Management Team Advisory Committee as well as the National Association of Animal Breeders Beef Committee. He lives on a farm in Wisconsin with his wife and family.

For more information about GENEX beef genetics, visit http://www.genex.coop or download the GENEX Beef app.

–GENEX