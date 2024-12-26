Date of Sale: December 21, 2024

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Location: Philip Livestock, Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Wyatt Schaack

Averages:

32 Registered Angus Females avg. $4,858

136 Angus Commercial Bred Heifers avg. $3,318

101 Angus Commercial Bred Cows avg. $2,958

155 Angus Commercial Open Heifers avg. $2,084

8 Embryos avg. $1,025



The Schaack Family, Clay & Holly, Wyatt, Hannah and family along with Wynn welcomed a very nice crowd to their 2nd Annual Maternal Gems Female sale held at Philip Livestock.



There was an excellent selection of Registered bred heifers, select proven bred cows along with commercial bred cows, bred heifers and open replacement heifers on the sale. A lot of the commercial females were sired by or bred to Schaack Ranch bulls that originated from Schaack Ranch or came from Schaack Ranch bull customers.



Top Selling Registered Females:

Lot 1, Schaack Desiree 331, Jan. 21, 2023 daughter of Connealy Clarity x VAR Legend 5019 bred for Mar. 2025 calf to Fouss Angus, Draper SD for $12,000 (half interest).



Lot 15, Schaack SC of Rita 4p10 933, Mar. 2019 daughter of BUBS Southern Charm AA31 x GAR Prophet bred to RAR Signal 0418 to David Collins, Winona, KS for 9,500 (half interest).



Lot 28, Schaack Blackcap 378, Feb. 27, 2023 daughter of Myers Fair-N-Square x Schaack SC of 6193 9206 bred to FHCC Foundation 1558 to Jake Maurer, Basset, NE for $6,500.



Lot 9, Schaack Barbaramere 317, Mar. 24, 2023 daughter of E & B Wildcat 9402 x TEX Playbook 5437 bred to Schaack Satisfaction to Fuoss Angus, Draper, SD for $5,500.



Lot 14, Schaack Elsiemere 325, Mar. 29, 2023 daughter of RAR Powerplay 0045 x KW Overload 6223 bred to E & B Wildcat to Jake Maurer, Basset, NE for $5,400.

Fouss Angus, Draper, SD got a few Schaack Ranch females. 75c182010e1f-Fuoss

Clay & Wyatt Schaack at the Schaack Ranch Maternal Gems Female Sale. e9fd1b0f8507-Clay___Wyatt