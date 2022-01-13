Schedule Set for NDSU Extension’s 2022 Monthly Agricultural Markets Webinar Series

North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension’s monthly webinar on agricultural markets will continue in 2022.The series targets farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses and others who want to know more about current and expected market conditions and their impact on North Dakota’s economy

“The webinar series has been well-received,” says David Ripplinger, NDSU Extension bioproducts/bioenergy economist. “We look forward to continuing the series as an opportunity to provide up-to-date insights on the agricultural economy and North Dakota. It has complemented our other efforts, including the face-to-face programs that remain at the core of what we do in Extension agribusiness.”

Webinar topics will vary month-to-month, but each will include coverage of the agricultural economy, farm financial conditions, and crops and livestock markets. Farm program updates also will be covered as they are announced. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions at the end of each webinar.

Regular webinar contributors will include:

Ron Haugen – NDSU Extension farm management specialist

Frayne Olson – NDSU Extension crops economist

Bryon Parman – NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist

Tim Petry – NDSU Extension livestock economist

David Ripplinger – NDSU Extension bioproducts/bioenergy economist

The one-hour webinars begin at 1 p.m. on the following dates:

January 13

February 10

March 10

April 14

May 12

June 16

July 14

August 18

September 15

October 13

November 10

December 15

To learn more about the webinar series and to register for future webinars, visit https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/events/agricultural-market-situation-and-outlook-webinar . Recordings and presentations from completed webinars are archived on that page.

–NDSU Extension