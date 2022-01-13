Schedule Set for NDSU Extension’s 2022 Monthly Agricultural Markets Webinar Series
North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension’s monthly webinar on agricultural markets will continue in 2022.The series targets farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses and others who want to know more about current and expected market conditions and their impact on North Dakota’s economy
“The webinar series has been well-received,” says David Ripplinger, NDSU Extension bioproducts/bioenergy economist. “We look forward to continuing the series as an opportunity to provide up-to-date insights on the agricultural economy and North Dakota. It has complemented our other efforts, including the face-to-face programs that remain at the core of what we do in Extension agribusiness.”
Webinar topics will vary month-to-month, but each will include coverage of the agricultural economy, farm financial conditions, and crops and livestock markets. Farm program updates also will be covered as they are announced. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions at the end of each webinar.
Regular webinar contributors will include:
Ron Haugen – NDSU Extension farm management specialist
Frayne Olson – NDSU Extension crops economist
Bryon Parman – NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist
Tim Petry – NDSU Extension livestock economist
David Ripplinger – NDSU Extension bioproducts/bioenergy economist
The one-hour webinars begin at 1 p.m. on the following dates:
January 13
February 10
March 10
April 14
May 12
June 16
July 14
August 18
September 15
October 13
November 10
December 15
To learn more about the webinar series and to register for future webinars, visit https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/events/agricultural-market-situation-and-outlook-webinar. Recordings and presentations from completed webinars are archived on that page.
–NDSU Extension
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Schedule Set for NDSU Extension’s 2022 Monthly Agricultural Markets Webinar Series
North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension’s monthly webinar on agricultural markets will continue in 2022.The series targets farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses and others who want to know more about current and expected market conditions and their…