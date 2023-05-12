SD Members Shine in FFA Career Development Events

BROOKINGS, S.D. – FFA members are preparing for agriculture careers, learning the role agriculture plays in feeding and clothing the world, and looking for opportunities to grow the industry. FFA’s Career Development Events are built around ag industry careers, expose members to many of the opportunities and needs in the agriculture sector, and enable them to develop and refine their abilities to critically evaluate, effectively communicate and ultimately, succeed in future careers.

One of the hallmarks of agricultural education and the FFA is the opportunity to showcase skills learned in classrooms and spotlighted through competitive events. It is a source of pride and students look forward to the state-level events each year to determine who will represent South Dakota at the national level in the fall. This year 2,500 South Dakota FFA members competed in 15 Career Development Events at the State FFA Convention. Congrats to our state Career Development Event winners:

Agricultural Business Management

Awards sponsored by United Animal Health and the team travel scholarships are sponsored by Kyle & Jody Peterson, FarmHouse Fraternity at SDSU, and United Animal Health.

1st Place Team: Willow Lake; Advisor Dan Tonak. Photo: Kyle & Jody Peterson, chaperone Cody Forbes, team members Emma Peterson, Ginny Warkenthien, Alicia Vig, Cole Brenden, Farmhouse reps Kade Waassman & Hunter Williamette

2. Kadoka

3. Highmore

Top Individuals: 1. Emma Peterson, Willow Lake, 2. Mia Fernandez , Kadoka; 3. Carson Stephenson , Highmore

Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems

Awards and drills for each of the top 10 individuals sponsored by the CHS Foundation and the team travel scholarships are sponsored by CHS Foundation, Grossenburg Implement, and the Kettelhut Family The top place team also received a new welder from the Lincoln Electric Company.

1st Place Team: Harrisburg; Photo: Jennifer Johnson, CHS Foundation, team members: Kendric Droppers, Owen Murphy, Spencer Enstad, Erika Starr, Advisor Josh Christiansen.

2. Webster

3. Huron

Top Individuals: 1. Owen Rausch, Gettysburg; 2. Noah Beck , Huron; 3. Owen Murphy , Harrisburg

Agronomy

Awards are sponsored by Wilbur Ellis and the team travel scholarships are sponsored by Wilbur Ellis, Croplan by Winfield United, Dan and Nicole Tonak, De & Mike Johnson, In Memory of Walt Johnson, and Hoegemeyer Hybrids.

1st Place Team: Tri-Valley. Photo: team members Tyler Groenewold, Nolan Schmidt, Colby Carruthers, Hunter Plueger, Advisor Tanner Peterson

2. Belle Fourche

3. Wessington Springs

Top Individuals: 1. Tyler Groenewold, Tri-Valley; 2. Morgan Mackaben , Belle Fourche; 3. Nolan Schmidt , Tri-Valley

Dairy Cattle Evaluation

Awards sponsored by SD Division of the Midwest Dairy Association and the team travel scholarships are sponsored by Richard Lauck Family, Ash Grove Dairy, Sharp’s Inc. and Victory Farms.

1st Place Team: Milbank; Photo: Advisor Sara Colome, team members Brooke Schwagel, Cassidy Schwagel, Keara Van Hoorn, Bailey Schwagel

2. McCook Central

3. Sioux Valley

Top Individuals: 1. Keara Van Hoorn, Milbank; 2. Ava Vande Weerd , Sioux Valley; 3. Cassidy Schwagel , Milbank

Floriculture

Awards and travel scholarships are sponsored by Dr. David Graper, Kari Rogers, and Gettysburg FFA.

1st Place Team: Philip; Advisor Reed Johnson. Photo: team members Amya Camp, Leah Staben, Mckenna Mcilravy, Kiara Perkins

2. Tri-Valley

3. Scotland

Top Individuals: 1. Rebecca Feldhaus, Howard; 2. Catherin Klein , Deubrook; 3. Claire Hofer , Freeman

Food Science and Technology

Awards sponsored by Valley Queen Cheese and the team travel scholarships are sponsored by Dan and Sheri Kahnke, Agropur Inc-Cheese and Whey Products.

1st Place Team: McCook Central; Photo: Abby Wagner, Aubree Kranz, Vivian Koepsell, Mason Pulse, Advisor Tracy Chase

2. Milbank

3. Menno

Top Individuals: 1. Abby Wagner, McCook Central; 2. Aubree Kranz , Mccook Central; 3. Grace Weston , Milbank

Horse Evaluation

Awards sponsored by K Bar J Leather Company, and team travel scholarships are sponsored by Rodney Yost Horsemanship and K Bar J Leather Company.

First Place Team: Belle Fourche; Pictured: Jerry Olson, K Bar J Leather, team members: Nicole Kraft, Anika Main, Elinor Damberg, Mataya Ward, and Advisor Austin Bishop

1st Place Team: Belle Fourche; Photo: Jerry Olson, K Bar J Leather, team members: Nicole Kraft, Anika Main, Elinor Damberg, Mataya Ward, and Advisor Austin Bishop

2. Rapid City

3. West Central

Top Individuals: 1. Nicole Kraft, Belle Fourche; 2. Elle Goehring , Parkston; 3. Ethan Hendrix , Rapid City

Livestock Evaluation

Awards sponsored by SD Pork Producers Council and the team travel scholarships are sponsored by Dakotaland Feeds, Inc. of Huron, Beef Logic, Dr. Travis Hoffman and Kimball Livestock Exchange, LLC.

1st Place Team: Brookings; Photo: Advisor Joshua Johnson, team members: Josie Nold, Raesa Zelinsky, Cassie Fenske, Kennedy Nemitz, Advisor Michelle Dykstra, and coach Klint Willert

2. Chamberlain

3. Parker

Top Individuals: 1. Chance Blum, Chamberlain 2. Raesa Zelinsky , Brookings; 3. Cash Voegele , Parker

Meats Evaluation and Technology

Awards are sponsored by Smithfield Foods of Sioux Falls, and travel scholarships are sponsored by Tri-Valley FFA Alumni, The Meathouse, Tyson Foods and Smithfield Foods.

1st Place Team: Wessington Springs; Photo: Jesse Morehouse, The Meathouse, team members: Ridge Roduner, Braydin Labore, Blake Larson, Carter Gaikowski, Advisor Brady Duxbury

2. Brookings

3. Miller

Top Individuals: 1. Connor May, Brookings; 2. Braydin Labore , Wessington Springs; 3. Blaka Larson , Wessington Springs

Milk Quality and Products

Awards sponsored by Agropur Inc-Cheese and Whey Products, and the team travel scholarships are sponsored in memory of Justin Maass, Dan and Nicole Tonak and by Agropur Inc- Cheese and Whey Products.

1st Place Team: Brookings; Photo: Advisor Joshua Johnson team members Landin Tucker, JJ Love, Paige Foster, Samson Storhaug, Advisor Michelle Dykstra

2. Clark

3. McCook Central

Top Individuals: 1. Jack Helkenn, Clark; 2. Landin Tucker , Brookings; 3. Samson Storhaug , Brookings

Natural Resources Awards sponsored by SD Grasslands Coalition, and the team travel scholarships are sponsored by SD Grasslands Coalition, Jeff Vander Wilt and John Lentz.

1st Place Team: Sunshine Bible Academy; Photo: team members Lydia Lo Rylee Nelson, Charity Freed, Jimmy Burma, Advisor Jason Burma

2. Tri-Valley

3. Brookings

Top Individuals: 1. Rylee Nelson, Sunshine Bible Academy; 2. Brock Eppe , Rutland; 3. Madison Hoffmann , Rapid City

Nursery/Landscape

Awards and the chainsaw for the top individual sponsored by Midwest Stihl and the team travel scholarships are sponsored by Northern Plains Landscaping, SODAK Gardens, and South Dakota Nursery and Landscape Association.

1st Place Team: McCook Central; Photo: Advisor Terry Rieckman, team members Karlie Stiefvater, Ava Sieverding, Lauren Roling, Abbie Chase

2. Montrose

3. Gettysburg

Top Individuals: 1. Tanner Eide, Gettysburg; 2. Karlie Stiefvater , McCook Central; 3. Ava Sieverding , McCook Central

Poultry

Awards sponsored by the South Dakota Poultry Industries Association. The travel scholarships are sponsored by Salem Veterinary Service, and SD Poultry Industries Association.

1st Place Team: McCook Central; Advisor Tracy Chase and Terry Rieckman. Photo: Coach Cari Stiefvater, team members: Jon Schock, Brock Nordlund, Lane Deutsch, Max Nordlund, Colton Stiefvater,

2. Deubrook

3. Parkston

Top Individuals: 1. Drew Pederson, Garretson; 2. Jon Schock , McCook Central; 3. Jaxon Quail , Deubrook

Range Plant ID

Awards sponsored by SDSU Range Club

1st Place Team: Philip; Advisor Reed Johnson. Pictured: Tara Schofield, Gracie Fitzgerald, Ashley Schriever, Morgan Sammons South Dakota FFA | Courtesy photos

1st Place Team: Philip; Advisor Reed Johnson. Photo: Tara Schofield, Gracie Fitzgerald, Ashley Schriever, Morgan Sammons

2. Kadoka 1

3. Kadoka 2

Top Individuals: 1. Alyssa Dix, Lemmon

Veterinary Science

Awards sponsored by Susan A. Stoterau, DVM and Alice Harty, DVM. The travel scholarships are sponsored by Susan A. Stoterau, DVM; Alice Harty, DVM; and the Salem Veterinary Service.

1st Place Team: Parkston; Photo: Sponsor Mike Stiefvater, Salem Veterinary Service, team members Ashlyn Tapio, Grace Lindeman, Taylor Fink, Kiauna Hargens, Advisor Morgan Ackerman

2. Brookings

3. Wessington Springs

Top Individuals: 1. Ava Andersen, Freeman; 2. Gabriel Mattson , Deuel; 3. Hope Baysinger , Mitchell

Supplies needed to make all the events possible are sponsored by Bruce & Kim Paterson, Duane & Ann Wulf, Clark Hanson, Eric & Roxanne Knock, Tri-Valley FFA Alumni, Tyson Foods, Dakota Layers, Salem Veterinary Service, North American Wholesale Florists, SD Florist Association, SD Nursery and Landscape Association, and Sanford Promise.

Complete placings for all events can be viewed here .

–South Dakota FFA