SD to honor Century Farms

South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) are again partnering to recognize South Dakota farms and ranches that have been in the same family for 100 years and more. The Century Farm celebration will take place at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron, August 29, 2019.

"Family farms and ranches are some of the most important community assets in South Dakota," said Krystil Smit, SDFB Executive Director. "The Century Farm celebration has become a special event for families, and we are honored to continue recognizing family farms and ranches in South Dakota."

Recognition will be given to farms and ranches that have been in the same family for 100, 125 and 150 years. This will be the third year to recognize 150-year farm families as Sesquicentennial Farms.

The award has a special meaning to South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture Kim Vanneman of Ideal, S.D. whose family was recognized in 2009.

"We really enjoyed looking over the original homestead documents when we applied for the honor," said Vanneman. "While so much has changed over the last century, we are incredibly proud that our farm has stayed in the same family for over 100 years. We look forward to the next century with excitement, as we pass on the farm to the fourth generation."

The application deadline for this year's recognition is August 9, 2019.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information and an application please visit the South Dakota Farm Bureau website at http://www.sdfbf.org or call 605-353-8052.

–South Dakota Farm Bureau