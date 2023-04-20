SDCA files comments on USDA Traceability Rule

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA) filed comments to the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) proposed rule “Use of Electronic Identification Eartags (EID) as Official Identification in Cattle and Bison .”

The SDCA’s comments support the proposed one national identification system and believes EID will increase accuracy and efficiency of disease and marketing traceability. Traceability has become of increasing importance in today’s world market; foreign animal diseases are ever encroaching on the United States. and the use of EID would allow for timely disease tracing saving the country’s time and money.

“The proposed rule change provides a good basis with which cattle producers, veterinarians, and other individuals involved in the cattle industry can continue to advance cattle health and wellbeing, as well as the industry as whole,” said Broc Mauch, Cattle Health and Wellbeing Policy Committee Chair. “There are potential advantages to marketing cattle with greater traceability allowing United States labeled and certified beef to end up on the dinner table here and abroad.”

“The proposed EID rules are a positive step forward for the cattle industry and the traceability of cattle in the event of a disease outbreak,” said Eric Jennings, President of SDCA. “Change can be difficult, but I. hope producers will embrace the widely used technology that we have available to advance and protect our industry.”

While SDCA is mostly supportive of the rules, there are a few areas of concerns that were addressed in the comments to USDA APHIS. “SDCA requested additional explanation regarding the timeline, costs, logistics, and compliance of the rule,” said Mauch. “Overall, the rule changes are meant to help cattle producers and veterinarians protect livestock from the ever-present threat of foreign animal diseases.”

View SDCA’s EID comments and grassroots policy on traceability at https://www.sdcattlemen.org/media.php .

The SDCA is a grassroots organization that advances the interests of South Dakota cattlemen through representation and promotion of the beef industry. To learn more about SDCA, or to become a member, please visit sdcattlemen.org or contact Lorrin Naasz at lnaasz@sdcattlemen.org .