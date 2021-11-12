SDSU Extension Honors Staff, Team Members for Excellence in Service

Brookings, S.D. – Several South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension professionals were recently recognized for their service, leadership and diversity in educational programming at the annual Fall Conference held Oct. 26-28 at the Swiftel Center in Brookings.

“It is our honor to highlight the accomplishments of our talented extension professionals,” says Karla Trautman, SDSU Extension Director. “This includes recognizing years of service, achieved rank and promotion, and the acknowledgement of impactful educational outreach that has positively impacted the lives of South Dakota citizens. These professionals are deeply committed to our land grant mission, and we congratulate them for their achievements.”

The following SDSU Extension staff members were recognized for these accomplishments:

Years of Service Awards

Five years of service with Extension:

Laurie Elmore, 4-H Youth Program Advisor

Kristi Cammack, Administrative Director of the West River Research and Extension Center in Rapid City

Sara Bauder, Agronomy Field Specialist

Katherine Jaeger, 4-H Youth Outdoor Education Field Specialist

Sean Kelly, Range Management Field Specialist

Hope Kleine, Health Education Field Specialist

Aimee Ladonski, Volunteer Development Field Specialist and State Master Gardener Coordinator

Michelle May, 4-H Youth Program Advisor

Gared Shaffer, Weeds Field Specialist

Patrick Wagner, Entomology Field Specialist

Phoebe Lemke, 4-H Youth Program Advisor

Patricia Hammond, Tribal Local Foods Program Assistant

Ten years of service with Extension:

Amanda Stade, 4-H Events Management Coordinator

Peggy Schlechter, Community Vitality Field Specialist

Jennifer Ringkob, 4-H Youth Program Advisor

John Madison, 4-H Youth Program Advisor

Laura Edwards, State Climatologist

Ron Frederick, 4-H Youth Program Advisor

Fifteen years of service with Extension:

Warren Rusche, Assistant Professor and Feedlot Specialist

Ken Olson, Professor and Beef Specialist

Twenty years of service with Extension:

Rhoda Burrows, Professor and Commercial Fruit and Vegetable Production Specialist

Robin Salverson, Cow/Calf Field Specialist

Heather Gessner, Livestock Business Management Field Specialist

Twenty-five years of service with Extension:

Diane Bechen, Nutrition Assistant

Paulette Morse, Senior Secretary

Ten years of service with the State of South Dakota:

John Green, Information Officer

Ron Frederick, 4-H Youth Program Advisor

John Madison, 4-H Youth Program Advisor

Becca Tullar, 4-H Youth Program Advisor

Jennifer Voigt, 4-H Youth Program Advisor

Fifteen years of service with the State of South Dakota:

Ken Olson, Professor and Beef Specialist

Lindsey Gerard, Educational Technology Coordinator

Twenty years of service with the State of South Dakota:

Stacy Hadrick, Extension Associate

Robin Salverson, Cow/Calf Field Specialist

Sonia Mack, 4-H Youth Program Advisor

Sharon Klein, Senior Secretary

Rhoda Burrows, Professor and Commercial Fruit and Vegetable Production Specialist

Heather Gessner, Livestock Business Management Field Specialist

Twenty-five years of service with the State of South Dakota:

Diane Bechen, Nutrition Assistant

Paulette Morse, Senior Secretary

Thirty years of service with the State of South Dakota:

Jack Davis, Crops Business Management Field Specialist

Professional, University and Extension Awards

Recent promotions:

Dr. Tong Wang, Advance Production Specialist, received tenure and was promoted to Associate Professor.

Sara Bauder, Agronomy Field Specialist, was promoted to Field Specialist 2.

Hope Kleine, Health Education Field Specialist, was promoted to Field Specialist 2.

Awards at the university level or by professional disciplinary association:

Dr. Emmanuel Byamukama, Assistant Professor and Plant Pathology Specialist, received the F.O. Butler Award for Excellence in Extension/Outreach – awarded at the SDSU Celebration of Faculty Excellence event in March 2021.

Dr. Bob Thaler, Professor and Swine Specialist, was named Distinguished Professor at the SDSU Celebration of Faculty Excellence event in March 2021.

Anthony Bly, Soils Field Specialist, received the Excellence in Extension Award from Gamma Sigma Delta, the Honor Society of Agriculture this past year.

Sara Bauder, Agronomy Field Specialist received the Excellence in Extension and Outreach Award for this past year.

Named to attend the 2022 National Extension Leadership Development cohort, a one-year leadership learning experience hosted by the North Central Region, are:

Audrey Rider, Early Childhood Field Specialist

Heidi Carroll, Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist and Beef Quality Assurance Coordinator

SDSU Extension Awards:

Kari O’Neill, Community Vitality Program Manager, received the Award of Excellence for Diversity Outreach.

Shelly Cartney, Educational Technology Graphic Designer, received the Spirit of Extension Award.

Hope Kleine, Health Education Field Specialist, and Megan Erickson, Nutrition Field Specialist, received the Excellence in Teamwork Award.

The SDSU Extension Crop Hour team received the Excellence in Programming and Outreach Award. Team members are:

Sara Bauder, Agronomy Field Specialist

Anthony Bly, Soils Field Specialist

Adam Varenhorst, Assistant Professor and Field Crop Entomologist

Philip Rozeboom, Integrated Pest Management Coordinator

Connie Strunk, Plant Pathology Field Specialist

Emmanuel Byamukama, Assistant Professor and Plant Pathology Specialist

Amanda Bachmann, Pesticide Education and Urban Entomology Field Specialist

Jason Clark, Assistant Professor and Soil Fertility Specialist

Jack Davis, Crops Business Management Field Specialist

Matthew Diersen, Professor and Risk/Business Management Specialist

Laura Edwards, State Climatologist

Christopher Graham, Assistant Professor and Agronomist

Paul Johnson, Weed Science Coordinator

David Karki, Agronomy Field Specialist

Jonathan Kleinjan, Agronomist

David Kringen, Water Resources Field Specialist

Gared Shaffer, Weeds Field Specialist

Patrick Wagner, Entomology Field Specialist

John McMaine, Assistant Professor and Water Management Engineer

