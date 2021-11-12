SDSU Extension Honors Staff, Team Members for Excellence in Service
Brookings, S.D. – Several South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension professionals were recently recognized for their service, leadership and diversity in educational programming at the annual Fall Conference held Oct. 26-28 at the Swiftel Center in Brookings.
“It is our honor to highlight the accomplishments of our talented extension professionals,” says Karla Trautman, SDSU Extension Director. “This includes recognizing years of service, achieved rank and promotion, and the acknowledgement of impactful educational outreach that has positively impacted the lives of South Dakota citizens. These professionals are deeply committed to our land grant mission, and we congratulate them for their achievements.”
The following SDSU Extension staff members were recognized for these accomplishments:
Years of Service Awards
Five years of service with Extension:
Laurie Elmore, 4-H Youth Program Advisor
Kristi Cammack, Administrative Director of the West River Research and Extension Center in Rapid City
Sara Bauder, Agronomy Field Specialist
Katherine Jaeger, 4-H Youth Outdoor Education Field Specialist
Sean Kelly, Range Management Field Specialist
Hope Kleine, Health Education Field Specialist
Aimee Ladonski, Volunteer Development Field Specialist and State Master Gardener Coordinator
Michelle May, 4-H Youth Program Advisor
Gared Shaffer, Weeds Field Specialist
Patrick Wagner, Entomology Field Specialist
Phoebe Lemke, 4-H Youth Program Advisor
Patricia Hammond, Tribal Local Foods Program Assistant
Ten years of service with Extension:
Amanda Stade, 4-H Events Management Coordinator
Peggy Schlechter, Community Vitality Field Specialist
Jennifer Ringkob, 4-H Youth Program Advisor
John Madison, 4-H Youth Program Advisor
Laura Edwards, State Climatologist
Ron Frederick, 4-H Youth Program Advisor
Fifteen years of service with Extension:
Warren Rusche, Assistant Professor and Feedlot Specialist
Ken Olson, Professor and Beef Specialist
Twenty years of service with Extension:
Rhoda Burrows, Professor and Commercial Fruit and Vegetable Production Specialist
Robin Salverson, Cow/Calf Field Specialist
Heather Gessner, Livestock Business Management Field Specialist
Twenty-five years of service with Extension:
Diane Bechen, Nutrition Assistant
Paulette Morse, Senior Secretary
Ten years of service with the State of South Dakota:
John Green, Information Officer
Ron Frederick, 4-H Youth Program Advisor
John Madison, 4-H Youth Program Advisor
Becca Tullar, 4-H Youth Program Advisor
Jennifer Voigt, 4-H Youth Program Advisor
Fifteen years of service with the State of South Dakota:
Ken Olson, Professor and Beef Specialist
Lindsey Gerard, Educational Technology Coordinator
Twenty years of service with the State of South Dakota:
Stacy Hadrick, Extension Associate
Robin Salverson, Cow/Calf Field Specialist
Sonia Mack, 4-H Youth Program Advisor
Sharon Klein, Senior Secretary
Rhoda Burrows, Professor and Commercial Fruit and Vegetable Production Specialist
Heather Gessner, Livestock Business Management Field Specialist
Twenty-five years of service with the State of South Dakota:
Diane Bechen, Nutrition Assistant
Paulette Morse, Senior Secretary
Thirty years of service with the State of South Dakota:
Jack Davis, Crops Business Management Field Specialist
Professional, University and Extension Awards
Recent promotions:
Dr. Tong Wang, Advance Production Specialist, received tenure and was promoted to Associate Professor.
Sara Bauder, Agronomy Field Specialist, was promoted to Field Specialist 2.
Hope Kleine, Health Education Field Specialist, was promoted to Field Specialist 2.
Awards at the university level or by professional disciplinary association:
Dr. Emmanuel Byamukama, Assistant Professor and Plant Pathology Specialist, received the F.O. Butler Award for Excellence in Extension/Outreach – awarded at the SDSU Celebration of Faculty Excellence event in March 2021.
Dr. Bob Thaler, Professor and Swine Specialist, was named Distinguished Professor at the SDSU Celebration of Faculty Excellence event in March 2021.
Anthony Bly, Soils Field Specialist, received the Excellence in Extension Award from Gamma Sigma Delta, the Honor Society of Agriculture this past year.
Sara Bauder, Agronomy Field Specialist received the Excellence in Extension and Outreach Award for this past year.
Named to attend the 2022 National Extension Leadership Development cohort, a one-year leadership learning experience hosted by the North Central Region, are:
Audrey Rider, Early Childhood Field Specialist
Heidi Carroll, Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist and Beef Quality Assurance Coordinator
SDSU Extension Awards:
Kari O’Neill, Community Vitality Program Manager, received the Award of Excellence for Diversity Outreach.
Shelly Cartney, Educational Technology Graphic Designer, received the Spirit of Extension Award.
Hope Kleine, Health Education Field Specialist, and Megan Erickson, Nutrition Field Specialist, received the Excellence in Teamwork Award.
The SDSU Extension Crop Hour team received the Excellence in Programming and Outreach Award. Team members are:
Sara Bauder, Agronomy Field Specialist
Anthony Bly, Soils Field Specialist
Adam Varenhorst, Assistant Professor and Field Crop Entomologist
Philip Rozeboom, Integrated Pest Management Coordinator
Connie Strunk, Plant Pathology Field Specialist
Emmanuel Byamukama, Assistant Professor and Plant Pathology Specialist
Amanda Bachmann, Pesticide Education and Urban Entomology Field Specialist
Jason Clark, Assistant Professor and Soil Fertility Specialist
Jack Davis, Crops Business Management Field Specialist
Matthew Diersen, Professor and Risk/Business Management Specialist
Laura Edwards, State Climatologist
Christopher Graham, Assistant Professor and Agronomist
Paul Johnson, Weed Science Coordinator
David Karki, Agronomy Field Specialist
Jonathan Kleinjan, Agronomist
David Kringen, Water Resources Field Specialist
Gared Shaffer, Weeds Field Specialist
Patrick Wagner, Entomology Field Specialist
John McMaine, Assistant Professor and Water Management Engineer
–SDSU Extension
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
SDSU Extension Honors Staff, Team Members for Excellence in Service
Brookings, S.D. – Several South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension professionals were recently recognized for their service, leadership and diversity in educational programming at the annual Fall Conference held Oct. 26-28 at the Swiftel Center…