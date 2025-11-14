SDSU Extension invites operators to CAFO environmental training

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

BROOKINGS, S.D. – There will be an environmental training session for operators of concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) on Dec. 3, 2025, at the Crossroads Convention Center in Huron.

Check-in starts at 8:15 a.m. with the program following at 8:45 a.m. and concluding at approximately 4:45 p.m. Registration is required and is $50 and includes lunch, breaks and training materials. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “CAFO”.

Specialists from South Dakota State University Extension, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service will provide the training.

“In order to get the state’s general permit allowing them to operate a CAFO, new producers must attend this session. While all existing CAFO operators have already gone through the training, it’s always good to learn about any updates or new data that may benefit them,” said Bob Thaler, Farm Credit Services of America Endowed Chair in Swine Production, Distinguished Professor and SDSU Extension Swine Specialist. “Also, I really encourage policy makers and concerned citizens to attend to better understand the requirements that the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources places on CAFOs to protect the state’s natural resources.”

Rafe Royall, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Swine Specialist, will discuss livestock nutrition options that can alter the nitrogen and phosphorus content of manure. Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist, will talk about managing nitrogen and phosphorus in land applications of manure. Jason Gilb, a conservation agronomist with NRCS, will go over land application of manure worksheets.

Kent Vlieger, a soil health specialist with NRCS, will present on rainfall infiltration. Jason Roggow, a natural resources engineer for the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, will discuss the DANR’s livestock permit program.

For water and air management, Sushant Mehan, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Water Resource Engineer Specialist, will present on water quality and Thaler will discuss air quality and odor.

Training required for permit holders

In spring 2017, the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources reissued the General Water Pollution Control Permit for CAFOs. It requires existing permitted operations to obtain coverage under the proposed permit one to four years after the general permit is issued.

One of the conditions for existing permitted operations is that an onsite representative attends an approved environmental training program within the last three years prior to obtaining a new permit. If the person who attended training no longer works at the operation, another representative must attend training within one year.

This training program meets the requirement of the proposed permit if they have attended the training after July 2017. Manure applicators, producers, concerned citizens, policy makers, county commissioners, zoning board officers and any other interested individuals who are not currently applying for a permit can also benefit from the information and are encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Bob Thaler, distinguished professor and SDSU Extension Swine Specialist, at 605-688-5435 or Robert.Thaler@sdstate.edu .

-South Dakota State University