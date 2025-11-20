SDSU Extension to host cow/calf calving camp

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is hosting interactive Cow/Calf Calving Camps for cattle producers.

The camps are at 6 p.m. CST on Dec. 10, 2025, in the MET Building at Lake Area Technical College in Watertown; and at 6 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2026, in the Nordby Trades Center at the SDSU Extension Mitchell Regional Center.

Registration is limited to 20 people at each location and is $25 per person. Supper and all materials are included. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “calving”.

“Join SDSU Extension and industry professionals for an interactive Cow/Calf Calving Camp to kick off a successful calving season,” said Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist.

Discussion and hands-on breakout sessions will include valuable information for new and experienced farmers, ranchers and students who want to refresh or enhance their calving knowledge.

Topics will include the stages of labor, hands-on delivery using a cow and calf model, calf processing and supplies, and record keeping.

For more information, contact Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, at 605-995-7378 or Taylor.Grussing@sdstate.edu .

– South Dakota State University Extension