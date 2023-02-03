SDSU Extension welcomes new 4-H Youth Program Advisor for Tripp/Gregory counties

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is excited to welcome Jamie Wolf as the 4-H Youth Program Advisor for Tripp and Gregory counties.

Wolf will lead the 4-H programs in Tripp and Gregory counties, and is looking forward to using his education and experiences to help 4-H continue to thrive and grow.

A Pierre native, Wolf brings a high level of education and professional experience to the role. Wolf has an associate degree in animal science from Northeastern Junior College, a bachelor’s in animal science from Kansas State University and a master’s degree in ruminant nutrition from Washington State University. In addition to his academic achievements, Wolf spent two summers as the summer assistant for the Hughes/Stanley/Sully County office in the Ft. Pierre area and was part of the Extension team at Washington State while he pursued his master’s.

“We are very excited to have Jamie Wolf join South Dakota 4-H. As a former 4-H member, Jamie understands the value that our program has for the young people of our state,” said Oakley G. Perry, SDSU Extension 4-H County Operations and Professional Development Program Manager. “As a graduate of two land-grant universities, he will be a champion of the land-grant university mission of education for all people and all youth. I have been impressed with his work since he started in December and am excited to see what he does in the future to make the best better in his two counties.”

His professional experiences also include working as a ranch hand for the Lazy TV Ranch in Mound City, S.D., and as a feed salesman for the Livestock Nutrition Center in Keota, Okla.

“I am excited to bring my knowledge and experience, along with industry contacts, into the programming we do to continue to develop great programs that keep older 4-H members more involved in 4-H,” Wolf said.

For more information about 4-H in Tripp and Gregory counties, contact Jamie Wolf, SDSU Extension 4-H Youth Program Advisor, at 605-842-2858 or James.Wolf@sdstate.edu .

