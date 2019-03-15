Senator Fischer Welcomes EPA Proposal Permitting Year-Round E-15 Sales

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of Senate Agriculture Committee, released the following statement today after the EPA proposed a rulemaking allowing the year-round sale of E-15:

"I welcome this big step toward allowing the year-round sale of E-15. This is something I have long fought for because of the positive effect it would have on farmers and ethanol producers in Nebraska, and I'm pleased the administration is moving forward with this process. As I continue to review the details of the proposed rule, I plan to work with the administration to make sure all retailers in Nebraska and throughout the country can sell E-15 year-round."

Last year, Senator Fischer attended a meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office when he announced he would launch the process for a rulemaking to allow E-15 to be sold year-round.

Senator Fischer has long advocated for the year-round sale of E-15. She sponsored the bipartisan Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, which would have allowed retailers across the country to sell E-15 and other higher-ethanol/gasoline fuel blends year-round, increasing regulatory certainty and eliminating confusion at the pump.

–Senator Fischer