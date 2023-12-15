Sitz Angus Bull and Commercial Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams and Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Dec. 17, 2023



Location: Sitz Angus Ranch Harrison, MT



Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs and Joe Goggins



Averages

438 Registered Bulls $9,824

372 Commercial Bred Heifers $3,113

126 Commercial Bred Cows $2,870



2023 marked the 100th year of the Sitz Family in the Angus business. This was their 58th Annual Production Sale. The family once again produced a whopping set of bulls and heifers.



Top Bulls

Lot 4, SITZ Logo 12282 January 27, 2022 son of SITZ Logo 8148 sold to Alta Genetics of AB, CN, Ellingson Angus of St. Anthony, ND for $50,000.



Lot 100, SITZ Centennial 11702 February 1, 2022 son of SITZ Logo 8148 sold to Dry Fork Livestock of Kaycee, WY for $44,000.



Lot 3, SITZ Continuity 8732 February 25, 2022 son of SITZ Continuity sold to ABS Global of De Forest, WI for $42,500.



Lot 103, SITZ Resilient 9492 February 19, 2022 son of SITZ Resilient 10208 sold to Gartner-Denowh Angus Ranch of Sidney, MT Arntzen Angus Ranch of Hilger, MT JJ Angus of Connelsville, PA for $40,000.



Lot 6, SITZ Logo 10992 February 9, 2022 son of SITZ Logo 8148 sold to Lunds B Bar Angus of Wibaux, MT for $36,000.



Lot 2, SITZ LT Virtue 8092 March 3, 2022 son of SITZ Virtue 11710 sold to Fortune Rafter U Cross of Quinn, SD for $29,000.



Lot 104 SITZ Logo 12912 January 25, 2022 son of SITZ Logo 8148 sold to Big Dry Angus Ranch of Jordan, MT.



