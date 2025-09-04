Sixth Annual Tractor Drive for a Cure Set For September 14th

Between the final cuttings of hay and the beginning of harvest, it’s not unusual to see tractors on rural roads in early September. What is a bit of a rarity, however, is an assortment of everything from two-cylinders to loader tractors out for a Sunday drive, but that’s just what you may see in northeast South Dakota. Every September, Grant Loehrer of Kranzburg, South Dakota hosts Tractor Drive for a Cure to honor local cancer heroes.

Grant has always had a fondness for old tractors, a love he shared with his grandfather, John Loehrer. The two spent many years attending tractor shows and parades together throughout the area. In 2020, due to Covid, many of those events were canceled. For an old soul like Grant, this just wouldn’t do, so he decided to start his own. Grant thought, “Well, all these guys still want to get their tractors out and get them going, so why not put on a tractor drive?”

This may have seemed ambitious, considering Grant was still in high school at the time, but with the help of a local family friend, Sharon Mack, they managed to get things organized and spread the word for the first annual Tractor Drive for a Cure in 2020.

In the fall of 2019, Dick Heyduck, an area farmer who was known as a “jack-of-all-trades” that enjoyed repairing equipment and good conversation, lost his battle to cancer. Grant wanted to do something to honor him, and that is where the idea for turning the tractor drive into a fundraiser was born. Dick’s son, Brock, described this as “a huge honor” for their family, adding that they “were in shock when Grant came to [them] with the idea.” Brock said, “My dad would love it. He had so much joy in antique tractors.”

Dick’s wife, Linda, graciously suggested donating the money raised to Codington County Cares, a cancer foundation based out of Watertown, South Dakota, that helps local cancer patients wherever needed– be it medical expenses, gas cards, wigs, etc. Since then, Grant’s Tractor Drive for a Cure has raised over $13,000 for this organization. Grant says this organization is “near and dear to [his] heart” after losing his own grandmother, Linda, to cancer in 2023. Over the years, Grant has memorialized various friends and neighbors who have battled cancer, including Jimmy Comes and his grandmother, Linda.

In the past, the tractor drive has traveled around to Waverly, Rauville, and South Shore. This year, it will begin in Kranzburg, make its way to Goodwin, and return back to Kranzburg for a meal at the Holy Rosary Church Auditorium. Grant said, “I like to keep moving it around and see some different scenery.”

Each year, there are repeat locals who attend the tractor drive, but they have also had people come from as far as Lemmon, South Dakota and Rock Valley, Iowa to spend a day honoring loved ones and enjoying a shared love of tractors. While Grant might be a John Deere guy, he said, “All eras and colors of tractors are welcome.”

Grant recognizes that he “couldn’t do this event without the numerous sponsors [he] gets from year to year,” and it’s not too late to contribute. For anyone interested in sponsoring or with questions about attending, reach out to Grant at (605) 881 – 8615.

This year’s Tractor Drive for a Cure will be held Sunday, Sept. 14. Registration will begin at 1:30 at the Holy Rosary Church Auditorium in Kranzburg with the drive to follow at 3 pm. The cost is $30 per tractor and includes the meal to follow. Grant invites everyone to come enjoy “Twenty miles for a great cause.”

Many makes and models of tractors are seen each year on the Tractor Drive for a Cure. image-10

No tractor? No problem! These locals enjoyed the drive one year from the comfort of a wagon. image-11

Tractor Drive for a Cure travels rural roads in Northeastern South Dakota. image-12