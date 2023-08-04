Some counties now eligible for emergency haying and grazing on CRP acres



BISMARCK, N.D. – Some North Dakota counties are now eligible for emergency haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres.



Eligible counties must have either been in a D2 drought for at least one week, but less than 8 consecutive weeks, or have been granted county committee or state committee approval.



The counties currently eligible are: Benson, Bottineau, Burke, Burleigh, Cavalier, Divide, Kidder, Logan, McHenry, McIntosh, McLean, Mountrail, Nelson, Pierce, Ramsey, Renville, Richland, Rolette, Sargent, Sheridan, Towner, Walsh, Ward, Wells and Williams.



“Unfortunately, certain areas of North Dakota have moved back into severe drought status or have lost significant forage production,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “There is now another option available for our livestock producers who need more haying and grazing acres.”



Producers should check with their county Farm Service Agency (FSA) office to ensure their acres are eligible.

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture