South Dakota State Fair home to a variety of Western, rodeo, and specialty events

HURON, S.D. – A wide variety of western, rodeo, and specialty events will be held all around the fairgrounds during the South Dakota State Fair. For a full list of events, to register, or learn more, visit http://www.sdstatefair.com .

Western and Rodeo Events

Team sorting and penning jackpot in the North Arena on August 29-31 . Cash prizes available. Contact Gary Garbe at 605.461.3924 or Clinton Olinger 605.770.1157 for more information.

. Cash prizes available. Contact Gary Garbe at 605.461.3924 or Clinton Olinger 605.770.1157 for more information. SD Stock Dog Association Stock Dog Clinic and South Dakota Stock Dog Association Stock Dog Trials at Hippodrome on August 30-31 . Contact Dale Duxbury at 605.354.2656 for more information.

. Contact Dale Duxbury at 605.354.2656 for more information. Team roping in the North Arena on September 1 . Cash prizes available. Contact Jared Lynch at 605.212.8917 for more information.

. Cash prizes available. Contact Jared Lynch at 605.212.8917 for more information. Rodney Yost Horsemanship Demonstration on September 1 and September 3 . South of the Hippodrome.

. South of the Hippodrome. Turn & Burn Barrel Racing at the Hippodrome on September 2 . Cash prizes available. Entries open August 21 through August 31. Text Brianna at 605.777.5883 to enter.

. Cash prizes available. Entries open August 21 through August 31. Text Brianna at 605.777.5883 to enter. Horse Soccer Tournament at the Hippodrome September 2 at 6pm. Registration required. Contact Nicki at 605.350.3787 for more information.

at 6pm. Registration required. Contact Nicki at 605.350.3787 for more information. South Dakota Youth Timed Event Championship Rodeo in North Arena on September 2-3 , sponsored by Double D Western, Panhandle Slim, and Heine Seeds. For more information contact Jason Edelman 605-350-5000.

, sponsored by Double D Western, Panhandle Slim, and Heine Seeds. For more information contact Jason Edelman 605-350-5000. Ranch Rodeo at the Hippodrome September 3 at 11 AM. Cash prizes available. Pre-entry required by August 29. Contact Lindsey Brewer at 605.354.2532 for more information.

at 11 AM. Cash prizes available. Pre-entry required by August 29. Contact Lindsey Brewer at 605.354.2532 for more information. Draft Horse Show at the Hippodrome on Monday, September 4. Entry deadline is August 31. To register, visit https://sdsf.fairwire.com/ .

Specialty Events

Karaoke Rendezvous preliminary competition at the Midway Roadhouse August 31 and September 1 . Competition finals held on Saturday, September 2. Cash prizes available.

. Competition finals held on Saturday, September 2. Cash prizes available. Dakota Star presented by Dakotaland Federal Credit Union preliminary competitions at Northwestern Energy Freedom Stage September 1-3 . Competition Finals are held on September 4 . Cash prizes available.

. Competition Finals are held on . Cash prizes available. South Dakota Retailers Association 3rd Annual Best Bagger Competition sponsored by Associated Wholesale Grocers and NW French and Associates at Northwestern Energy Freedom Stage on September 2 .

. Classic Car Show at the Centennial Stage on September 2 . Pre-registration is required.

. Pre-registration is required. Diaper Derby at the Farm Bureau Dakotaland Stage on September 2 .

. Antique Tractor Show sponsored by Stan’s Inc. at the Centennial Stage on September 3 . Pre-registration is required.

. Pre-registration is required. Family Heirloom Recipe Contest at the Women’s Building Kitchen for recipes at least 50 years old. Recipes must be brought to the fair by September 3 to be entered.

to be entered. Lego competition by age group at the Arts & Education Building on September 4. Prizes available.

More information on all events and registration for specialty events can be found on the SD State Fair website, http://www.sdstatefair.com , under the Fair Special Events section.

The 2023 South Dakota State Fair will run from Thursday, August 31, through Monday, September 4. Channel Seeds Preview night will be Wednesday, August 30. For more information on State Fair events, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit http://www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

–State of South Dakota