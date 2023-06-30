South Dakota State University Research Farm to host Field Day, July 11, Beresford

The South Dakota State University Southeast Research Farm Field Day will be held on July 11 near Beresford, South Dakota, with tours beginning at 1:30 p.m. CST. SDSU professors and Extension specialists will share information about ongoing research projects at the Southeast Farm. The tour is open to the public and continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisers will be available.

Tours begin at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Indoor presentations will begin at 3:30 p.m., and a presentation on “Bioplastics: Adding Value to Crop Residues” will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Schedule:

Tour 1 – Weed Evaluation Extension Demonstration (WEED) Project – Eric Jones, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Weed Management Specialist

Tour 2 – Small Grain and Forages

Oat Variety Trials – Melanie Caffe, associate professor and SDSU Oat Breeder

Warm Season Forages – Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Forage Field Specialist

Rotation Effects – Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist

Rye Grain Production – Brad Rops, Southeast Research Farm Operations Manager

Tour 3 – Corn and Soybean Tour

Corn Starter Fertilizer and Soybean Management for Protein – Peter Kovacs, assistant professor of precision agriculture cropping systems and internship coordinator

Corn N Source and Rate: Do Slow-Release Fertilizers Increase Fertilizer use Efficiency? – Jason Clark, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Soil Fertility Field Specialist

Addressing Corn and Soybean Insect Pests in Southeastern South Dakota – Adam Varenhorst, associate professor and SDSU Extension Field Crop Entomologist

Soil Health and a Look at Biologicals for Corn – Peter Sexton, associate professor, SDSU Extension Sustainable Cropping Systems Specialist and Southeast Research Farm Supervisor, and Sainfort Vital, graduate research assistant

Soybean Cyst Nematode Testing and Dangers of Resistance – Madalyn Shires, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Plant Pathology Specialist

Tour 4 – Fruit and Vegetable Tour

How to Grow Great Melons in a High Tunnel and the Field – Kristine Lang, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Consumer Horticulture Specialist

Integrating Early Season Clover Cover Crops as a Living Mulch in Organic Winter Squash Production – Alexis Barnes, graduate research assistant

Improving Soil Health by Integrating Living Mulch in Organic Vegetable Production Systems – Nitish Lnu, graduate research assistant

Beneficial Plants (and insects) for Vegetable Production – Joslyn Fousert, graduate research assistant

Indoor Presentations: 3:30 p.m.

Weather Outlook – Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist

Tar Spot and How to Identify it – Ciera Kotaska, graduate research assistant

Insects of Concern in Southeast South Dakota – Phil Rozeboom, SDSU Extension IPM Coordinator

Nitrogen in Oats – David Karki, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist

Precision Technology in Crop Production – Ali Mirzakhani, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Precision Agriculture Specialist

Indoor Presentations: 5:30 p.m.

Bioplastics: Adding Value to Crop Residues – Srinivas Janaswamy, associate professor

A meal sponsored by the Southeast South Dakota Experiment Farm Corporation will be provided. There is no cost or registration required to attend.

The research farm is located at 29974 University Road, Beresford, South Dakota (6 miles west and 3 south of Beresford). For more information, contact Peter Sexton, Southeast Research Farm Supervisor, at 605-563-2989 or peter.sexton@sdstate.edu .

–SDSU Extension