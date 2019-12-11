South Dakota Teens Honored with 2019 Torchbearer Award

South Dakota Farmers Union honored a group of devoted youth for their commitment to community, involvement and leadership development at the 2019 S.D. Farmers Union State Convention held in Aberdeen Dec. 10-11. Torchbearers include (left to right): Marleigh Hulm, Perkings County; Kathryn Nightingale, Aurora County; Megan Linke, Sanborn County, with SDFU Education Director Rachel Haigh-Blume. Landon Copley, Brown County, not pictured. Photo courtesy SDFU



HURON, S.D. – South Dakota Farmers Union honored a group of devoted youth for their commitment to community, involvement and leadership development at the 2019 S.D. Farmers Union State Convention held in Aberdeen Dec. 10-11.

The Torchbearer Award is the highest achievement in the S.D. Farmers Union Education Program. To receive the award, a camper must complete five years of service. It showcases the commitment campers have put toward the education department, and the time dedicated to serving rural communities.

True to the name of the award, continuing the traditions of the S.D. Farmers Union educational programming is often a priority for those eligible to receive the Torchbearer Award.

The 2019 Torchbearers include Kathryn Nightingale, Aurora County; Megan Linke, Sanborn County; Marleigh Hulm, Perkins County and Landon Copley, Brown County.

What does being a Torchbearer mean? Recipients elaborate on what the achievement means to them.

Kathryn Nightingale: Aurora County District II

“Being a Torchbearer is a way to light the way for others to work toward a better world. It is my way to keep the light shining for Farmers Union. Farmers Union has helped me gain confidence in my public speaking skills and to break out of my shell when talking to others. My favorite memories are of good night circle. I love how vulnerable people are willing to be and the amount of trust they have for everyone in the room.”

Kathryn is the daughter of Craig & Sandy Nightingale. Future Plans: Attend Black Hills State University

Megan Linke: Sanborn County District II

“Being a Torchbearer marks my achievements and commitment to the Farmers Union organization. I am proud to say I have been involved in Farmers Union and have met this level. I have learned so much about leadership and cooperation and important skills like teamwork and responsibility. My favorite memories are the trips we have taken and the people I have met and the time you get to spend with them.”

Megan is the aughter of Henry & Paula Linke. Future Plans: Attend South Dakota State University

Marleigh Hulm: Perkins County District VI

“Being a Torchbearer means having the commitment and dedication to reach the highest level I can at Farmers Union for the youth program. I will now graduate to an adult role. Farmers Union has taught me to be prepared and organized and care for my community and others. This is a skill I will find useful in my future endeavors, whether it be in the classroom, workplace, or social settings. One of my favorite memories is when we visited Feeding America and split into groups to help sort food. This was a perfect example of utilizing the best qualities Farmers Union has presented me with- an ability to cooperate and work well with others.”

Marleigh is the daughter of Keith Hulm & Brent & Carrie Roth. Future Plans: Attend Minnesota State University Moorhead major Speech Pathology

Landon Copley – Brown County District VII

“Being a Torchbearer is one of the most influential moments of my life because of my love for Farmers Union and the friends and family that have inspired me to try something new. Farmers Union has given me the strength to go to college, apply for jobs, and be more of an outgoing person. I am a better camper, leader, volunteer because of my time with Farmers Union. My favorite memory includes the special stories shared around campfire and how supportive everyone was when I ran for JAC.

Landon is the son of Shane & Darci Copley. Currently attends Valley City State University majoring in Agricultural Business.

–South Dakota Farmers Union