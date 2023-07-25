Horse Roundup 2023 | HorseWell Massage Tool

With experience as a nurse and a lifetime of riding horses, Megan Welles combined these two parts of her life to create the HorseWell Equine Massage tool.

“When I was working on the surgical floor, I noticed the positive impact these therapies have on human patients, I started researching and realized there was not an equivalent tool to be used on horses,” Welles explains. “I was barrel racing a lot at this time and when I saw how effective this tool was on humans with injuries or recovering from surgeries, I wanted to make something specific for horses.”

The HorseWell massager is made of fiberglass infused nylon to ensure longevity. Courtesy Photo. HW1

Prior to creating her first prototype, Welles took an equine massage course to familiarize herself more with equine anatomy and massage. Using a measuring tape, she went and physically measured horse muscles and got her first sketch put together.

The HorseWell tool targets the fascia layer in horses, when injured or strained this fibrous layer can cause a domino effect of issues in both humans and horses. The fascia is described as a “web of fibrous, connective tissue with many jobs.”

On her website, she described the process of relieving pain as myofascial release. “Myofascial release is a comprehensive, whole body, hands-on approach that restores the necessary slack in the connective tissue web to help eliminate lameness and enhance a horse’s performance.”

“Through this journey, I have learned a lot. This therapy works really well on people and working a horse’s fascia is one of the best things you can do for their overall wellbeing”

Welles notes issues with the fascia can cause a domino effect of issues from soreness and compensation. Use of this product can release lactic acid, lymphatic fluid, toxins, pain and improve circulation and relaxation and improve recovery time.

“The fascia can pull the vertebrae and spinal column out of place. If a horse has soreness here, it can really offset them in a lot of different ways.”

For those with working horses, Welles notes the HorseWell can be extremely helpful to horses during branding season, which can be incredibly tough on their bodies.

The HorseWell massager can be used before and after working horses to ensure max effectiveness. Courtesy Photo. HW2

“The majority of the time during branding season, there is constant pressure on the left wither because we rope with our right hand and that constant pressure can really offset a horse. The HorseWell can be used before and after to keep horses feeling their best during branding season.”

“I looked at the human blade we use in physical therapy and then went out and measured horses to make adjustments for size and angles on horses. I had the idea at this point, but didn’t know what to do with it so I went and visited with IMPACT 307.”

According to their mission, IMPACT 307 is a statewide network of innovation-driven business incubators committed to growing and strengthening Wyoming’s entrepreneurial community by providing resources and support for founders to thrive.

With a mentor to help her get to the next step, Welles visited the IMPACT 307 Sheridan facility and was able to use 3D printers to get her first tool out. She went back and adjusted some angles and sizing and printed out 20 massager tools and sent them out to horse trainers of various disciples to try out.

According to Welles, “The edge is designed with the scientific knowledge of fascia release. The curves to this blade conform to every muscle group that needs to be massaged on your equine partner.”

“I sent out the first 20 and had the trainers trial the product and send me feedback. During this trial period, we had 100% satisfaction. From there, I knew I could make a business out of this.”

Welles notes Impact 307 made her vision a reality and allowed her to take the next step in her business when she wasn’t really sure of her next step.

Moving forward, Welles hopes to see more horse owners aware of the effects of fascia release and the positive impact this tool can have on their horse.

“It is just not talked about enough in horse circles. Equine massage therapists know about it and talk about it and can perform releases with their hands, but this tool allows horse owners to do this at home.”

The Welles family is proud to be a part of the Wyoming Ranching community with their Angus operation. Courtesy Photo. HW3

Welles is not satisfied with just a single product and has a handful of new products coming down the pipe to add to their existing product line. HorseWell is committed to using quality materials and is made 100% in the USA. The tool is made exclusively with fiberglass infused nylon and meant to last forever.

“That is something that was always important to me in this business,” she says. “I wanted to keep my product based in the USA and give more to our economy. I hate buying things that break and the material we use is made to withstand temperature swings. It won’t warp if you leave it in your dash and doesn’t get brittle in the cold.”

The HorseWell massage tool can be purchased at horsewell.com and includes demonstration videos to help horse owners learn how to use the product correctly.