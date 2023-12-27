Stallion Showcase 2024 | Bodie Mattson and “Pendleton” on Winning Streak

“Bodie rides one of the best head horses in the game and knows how to use him to win,” said Carson Johnson.

Johnson, a Casper, Wyoming native, heeled behind Bodie Mattson last college season in the Central Rocky Mountain Region. Together they cinched the year end team roping title, making impressive runs along the way. When Johnson’s brother, Kellan, graduated, he was looking for a header for what would be his last year of college. “Bodie was a stand-out header in our region and in the whole nation,” he said. “We teamed up because we both wanted the same thing: a national title.”

While the pair came short of their goal at the CNFR in Casper this summer, Mattson proved that he’s not “just a team roper,” as most, including himself, believed at one point. He finished second in the men’s all-around standing for the region and went on to finish fourth in the tie-down roping average at the CNFR.

The 21-year-old from Sturgis, South Dakota had a busy and successful summer in the Badlands Circuit. He went into Badlands Circuit Finals in Minot, North Dakota, at the top of the standings in the team roping with his partner, Cash Hetzel. He also qualified in the tie-down, which put him at the top of the all-around standings as well.

“This summer was all I could ask for, for the goals I set for myself,” he said.

The competition at the Circuit Finals proved to be a knife fight for the top. Mattson concluded his 2023 season as the Badlands Circuit Year-End Champion tie-down roper and All-Around cowboy. He took home $5,847 from the calf roping and $1,671 in team roping. His head horse, Let R Buck Pendleton “Pendleton” also received Head Horse of the Year.

They also found some success outside of the circuit. Mattson won first and second in the open at the Wrangler Team Roping Championships. There he was also awarded the Bill Parker award of excellence.

Amidst all his success, he credits his parents for helping him grow as a trainer and competitor. Every day after school he would come home and get to work.

“I get to perfect not only my roping but my horsemanship and get to make horses that we compete on to this day.”

“My dad has had all the influence in my horsemanship and roping up until this point,” said Mattson. “Horsemanship is a big factor in the success you have at the professional level, everybody at this level ropes good and the horsemanship you possess and the horses you ride are what can put you over the top or put you below everybody else.”

Jay, Mattson’s father, still continues to train horses but has cut back on the numbers he rides, including their own. At the end of Jay’s rodeo career when he was mainly circuit rodeoing, he was aboard a home raised and trained horse named Banker, who was one of the best head horses he’s ever had, according to Bodie. Banker went onto be one of 26-time World Champion Trevor Brazile’s main mounts.

“They were really good friends from the beginning of Trevor’s career before he was the world champion he is now,” said Bodie, “Trevor came up for the College Finals in Rapid City and stayed with Jay, they developed a great relationship from then on.” Trevor went on to win the Bob Feist Invitational on Banker, qualify for the NFR, and won numerous big rodeos with the gelding.

Mattson put his faith in the same two horses this year for their respective events. His calf horse, Black, and Pendleton carried him through every run. “They were incredible,” he said.

While Mattson’s calf horse isn’t the fastest ride, “he’s as solid as they come. He’s not the most talented horse in the world,” he said. “But he pulls and scores every time and that’s all you can ask for out there.”

Pendleton is the epitome of what he looks for in every performance horse. “He’s one of the best in the world I would say, as tough as they come. He’s been a huge blessing to me and my family.”

“I think that’s why he’s so good, he has the heart of a lion,” he added. “He can score good and run hard, he finishes the run fast, and gosh, he held up all summer.”

Pendleton is a home raised and trained horse, by Frenchmans Harddrive, a son of Frenchmans Guy, and out of Magpie Sakem Drift. Born in 2012, his papers go back to horses such as Sun Frost, Iam War Leo, and Final Conquest. Jay put the first rides on Pendleton and Bodie primarily heeled on him in high school and jackpotted on him heading. Both Jay and Bodie were competing on his in his earlier years. Once Bodie found success on him heading, he struggled to find a partner in college that he wanted to heel behind. “I decided to transition into heading because of Pendleton and the good partners I had lined up to rope that year.”

“He quickly turned into the best head horse I’ve ever rodeo and he’s a lot to do with the success I’ve had so far,” Mattson added.

Hauling consistently to rodeos isn’t easy on any athlete, equine or human. Mattson likes to keep it simple with his horses to keep them feeling and looking good. “They’re easy keepers,” he said, and most importantly keeps hay and water in front of them at all times. To help with the stress of the road, they get Zesterra once or twice a day and he takes every opportunity he can to turn them out into a pasture or large pen to stretch their legs.

“Pendleton is one of the toughest horses we’ve ever had. I rode him at every rodeo this summer and he never once was sore, and we’ve never injected him.”

He also prioritizes his horses needs when it comes to practice, especially on Black and Pendleton. When Mattson gets the opportunity to go home, he tries to give them a few days off, spending his time roping on younger horses that need the runs. “That’s where I get my reps in.” Yet when he practices on his two main geldings, he takes his time scoring, roping slow steers, and slowing their minds back down, “making their lives as easy as I can.”

Despite Pendleton’s “unique and weird personality,” Bodie considers him “one of my best friends.” His extreme yet controlled speed and exceptional ability to score in every set up set the gelding apart from every other horse Mattson has roped on. “He’s definitely elevated my roping. He’s a once in a lifetime horse; everyone hopes they get another one of him, but you never really know if you will.”

Mattson is currently a senior at the University of Wyoming, rodeoing for the college, while finishing his senior year online, studying business marketing and management. After he graduates, he hopes to rodeo professionally as long as he can and, “potentially start a career in real estate or marketing in the western industry,” putting his college degree to work.

He has a great support system to back his dreams; his parents Jay and Melinda Mattson work endlessly to make sure he’s never afoot and always mounted for success. His grandparents are often seen in the stands cheering him on as well, there to support him, lend advice, and “make sure I’m making the right decisions in life.” His dreams of becoming a professional rodeo athlete started young, before he could even remember.

“It’s in my blood and it’s all I’ve known,” and he’s well on his way to making it a reality.