State checkoff bill updates

Montana – HB 119 which establishes a “Montana Cattle Committee” to oversee a referendum (yes or no vote) on establishing a new $1 per head state beef checkoff passed the House Ag Committee 10-7, the full House 59-41 and the House Appropriations Committee 13-10 and will now head back to the House for another vote. If approved, it will then advance to the Senate side. The bill sets up a governor-appointed committee to oversee the estimated $1.5 to $2 million likely to be obtained from Montana cattle owners. The bill says the money can be spent with local, state or national groups to promote beef.

North Dakota – HB 1207 which would change the North Dakota Beef Commission selection process from the current governor-appointed system to an election process will be heard on the House floor soon. It came out of the House Ag Committee with a “do not pass” recommendation and includes an amendment that prohibits North Dakota producers from obtaining their state beef checkoff refund. The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association lobbied against the bill, saying that allowing the governor to appoint the board is more fair and provides for the opportunity to find better candidates. I-BAND, the ND Farmers Union and several independent cattle producers spoke in favor of the bill saying that the current system, which guarantees the ND Stockmen’s Association 4 of the 9 seats, does not provide the best representation of North Dakota’s cattle producers. No other beef cattle organization is currently guaranteed seats on the board.