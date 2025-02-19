Stay safe on snowmobile trails by delaying ‘having a cold one’

Grabbing a cold beverage while being outdoors has become a typical reaction portrayed in a lot of advertising. While it may be mainstream, advocates with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) urge people to wait to drink alcohol until after they get off recreational vehicles such as snowmobiles.

“When operating a recreational vehicle, consuming alcohol is not a good idea,” according to Lauren Johnson, with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Upper Midwest Region. “Some people have the idea that we are against drinking any alcohol. We are not. We just want people to realize the dangers. And to wait to consume alcohol until after they are done riding for the day and have a sober ride home.”

Being outdoors to snowmobile offers challenges. Mixing that activity with alcohol isn’t a good idea. Environmental stressors on the trails can greatly reduce an operator’s response time. The highest proportion of alcohol-related snowmobile crashes occur at night among 19–34-year-old males. And it shows that 83 percent of those involved in fatal off-road accidents are male.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Conservation Officer Section Chief Sam Schelhaas shared concerns by saying, “South Dakota is home to a world-class snowmobile trail system where riders can experience the beauty of the Black Hills, riding miles and miles of trails. We always encourage safe and responsible use of the trails, and one of the most responsible things a person can do is limit their alcohol consumption while they are on the trail. The best time to have a drink is when you are back at the lodge sitting in front of a nice warm fire.”

According to South Dakota law, a snowmobile is a vehicle; it is illegal to operate a snowmobile while impaired by any legal or illegal substance. Operating a snowmobile with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or higher is against South Dakota state law. The penalties for operating a snowmobile while impaired can include large fines, revocation of operator privileges and serious jail terms.

The Mothers Against Drunk Driving organization began 44 years ago when a grieving mother sought to educate people about the hazards of mixing alcohol with driving vehicles. MADD has expanded their work to remind people of the potential for disaster when operating recreational vehicles as well.

“People love to embrace the outdoors,” Lauren said. “A deadly situation can quickly develop when operating a recreational vehicle and consuming alcohol. The same is true whether it’s an ATV, a boat or a snowmobile.”

She reminds people that there is an entire culture which embraces recreation and drinking. There needs to be a shift from this mindset, as people think crashes can’t happen to them. But statistics show that two out of three people will be impacted by impaired driving in their lifetime.

“We have quite a few partners who are getting the word out, including South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks. Their staff witnesses the tragedies and writes the resulting reports. We rely on them to provide us with statewide statistics on impaired recreational vehicle crashes. We learn from each other and work on a plan to decrease fatal injuries in the recreational vehicle space.”

“Since this snowmobile campaign is new, we are still trying to determine the numbers and impact of our campaign,” Lauren said. “We are excited to continue our work and look forward to seeing the impact. Last winter we pushed to bring attention to snowmobiles and the danger of drinking alcohol and riding. We are hoping for more snow and riders this year and more opportunities to raise awareness.”

“Hearing victims’ and survivors’ stories reminds people that all recreational vehicles can be dangerous. It’s not a car with four wheels, but the impact of getting in the driver’s seat can be devastating just the same. That applies to snowmobiles, too.”

By working in collaboration with law enforcement to end underage drinking and all drunk and drugged driving, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50 percent, saving more than 400,000 lives.

“MADD wants people to have fun and enjoy the outdoors, especially on snowmobiles. It is great to have a good time, but if your plans do include alcohol, it’s important to do so after you are done riding for the day and make a plan for how to get home safely with a sober driver. We want people to be educated and to make good decisions. Driving impaired has a severe ripple effect that can ruin lives.”

The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks and MADD want to share these safety tips to make snowmobiling a great experience for all recreation explorers:

• Don’t drive impaired: Alcohol and drugs impair a driver’s vision, balance, coordination, and reaction time. Don’t ride with people who drink and ride!

• Plan ahead: If you plan to drink, consider doing so off the trails AFTER you finish snowmobiling for the day and have a non-drinking driver to take you to your next destination.

• Take a snowmobile safety training course: Classes on basic snowmobile operation, laws, regulations, and safety can help save lives and reduce injuries.

• Familiarize yourself with public trails, and stay off private land unless you have received permission from private landowners.

• Slow down: Excessive speed is a factor in many accidents, especially at night. To help avoid accidents, keep your nighttime speed under 40 MPH.

• Watch the weather and check trail and ice conditions before riding: Don’t ride in unsafe weather conditions. Plan your trip and check the trails you’ll be riding before departure.

• Never ride alone: Always ride with another snowmobile. If one machine is disabled, you have another to get help.

“Snowmobiling is such a great way to get outdoors during our cold Midwest winters,” Lauren said. “MADD South Dakota wants to make sure that everyone has chance to make it home safely. If you drink, don’t ride!

For more information visit: https://madd.org/recreational-vehicle-safety