Stethoscope Ceremony Honors SDSU Students Accepted to Veterinary Schools

Brookings, S.D. – Nine South Dakota State University pre-veterinary medicine students who were accepted to Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) programs for the fall of 2023 were honored on April 28 at the 12th Annual South Dakota Veterinary Medical Association and SDSU Stethoscope Ceremony.

The students accepted to veterinary schools include:

· Kenson Boelke from Cologne, Minnesota, will be attending the University of Minnesota

· Aidan Friesen from Olivet, South Dakota, will be attending the South Dakota State University Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine/University of Minnesota

· Ben Hargens from Grenville, Iowa, will be attending Iowa State University

· Ryker Hickman from Mount Ayr, Iowa, will be attending the Royal School of Veterinary Studies

· DeLayne Kuhl from Worthington, Minnesota, will be attending the University of Minnesota

· Mauren Lewis from Sioux City, Iowa, will be attending the South Dakota State University Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine/University of Minnesota

· Murray Perkins from Buchanan, Tennessee, will be attending Iowa State University

· Rachel Retterath from Brookings, South Dakota, will be attending the University of Minnesota

· Amanda Wiek from Aberdeen, South Dakota, will be attending the South Dakota State University Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine/University of Minnesota “Being admitted to veterinary school is a direct reflection of years of planning, hard work and dedication to serving animals and people,” said Jessica Juarez, Director of the SDSU Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine. “Celebrating and honoring SDSU students going to veterinary school at the stethoscope ceremony alongside their instructors, mentors, friends and family is a way to recognize their outstanding achievements.”

The students received stethoscopes engraved with their name and the SDSU emblem. Also, each student honored an individual who made an impact on their path to becoming a veterinarian. In turn, each honored individual said a few encouraging words to their student and presented them with their stethoscope.

“The stethoscope represents connection between veterinarians to their patients, clients and communities,” said Juarez. it could be many years before they have an opportunity for an experience like this again.”