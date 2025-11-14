Storer – Capitol Conversations: From Pasture to Policy

Nebraska, the “Beef State,” stands as a colossal pillar in the global agricultural landscape, with the beef industry providing the very backbone of our state’s economy. More than just a commodity, beef production in Nebraska is a testament to generations of hard work, innovation, and commitment to quality. The roots of Nebraska’s beef industry run deep, from the Sandhills to the cornfields that feed its livestock, and this multi-generational legacy has translated into a modern industry that produces some of the finest beef in the world, renowned for its marbling, flavor, and tenderness.

The economic impact of the beef industry reaches far beyond cattle sales; it includes the entire ecosystem of feedlots, processing plants, trucking companies, equipment manufacturers, and countless related businesses which provide thousands of jobs, from ranchers and veterinarians to processors and marketers, sustaining rural communities and contributing billions of dollars to the state’s gross domestic product. The ripple effect extends even further, supporting local economies through taxes, consumer spending, and charitable contributions.

All this to say, when the beef industry does well, Nebraska does well, so the events of the last week, which sent our markets over a road as bumpy as a windmill trail, deserve a moment of our attention. The comments from the White House on the President’s intentions to increase imports from Argentina sent the markets into a dither, and if you were the unlucky feeder selling cattle on those days, it cost you a lot of money. I could take this conversation in about three different directions, but I’m going to keep this steady and positive. While many have expressed their frustration, and rightfully so, over those public statements from the White House, I want to bring some clarity to the issue.

The United States currently imports just shy of 4.5 billion pounds of beef from other countries. We could debate the basis for that beef trade, but the fact is it exists, and it exists in light of our current beef prices. The President is recommending that we increase imports from Argentina by 60,000 metric tons, or 88 million pounds. That is less than 2/100 of a % of our total imports. It is not enough to move the needle on prices, either at the sale barn or the grocery store, based on actual numbers long term. The President may have gotten a little ahead of his skis on the mic, costing the cattle industry a chunk of change. Now we can all just be mad and yell and scream, or we can take this opportunity to educate others about our industry, including our administration.

One of the top concerns for both consumers and President Trump, evidenced by the MAHA initiative, is food safety. People want to know where their food comes from, not just the ranch that produced it but also the country. It matters for more than just reasons of quality, but also food safety and disease traceability. That is why we have seen such an increase in domestic “source verified” programs here in the United States, as well as with our trading partners buying American beef. Common sense would say that standard should be respected for everyone; those buying our beef as well as those we buy beef from, and the question that has arisen from the Argentina mic fumble is; “Does that exist?” The Make America Healthy Again initiative, which includes a call for increased beef consumption, provides the framework to further explore this. American produced beef is the highest quality, but also the safest in the world. Currently, we only have a voluntary country of origin labeling program which means, without a label, consumers have no way to know where the beef they are buying at the retail market comes from. This has been a long debated issue in the industry and I would say that if President Trump took on this challenge with the same vigor he has under his America First policy in other areas, cattle producers and consumers alike may be willing to name a holiday after him! I encourage you to reach out to your federally elected officials, as well as take the opportunity to educate your friends and neighbors. Together, we can continue to make a difference.

By Nebraska Senator Tanya Storer