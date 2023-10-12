Sugar Bars Legacy 21st Anniversary Quarter Horse Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Sept. 17, 2023

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

Weanling Colts – $2,890

Weanling Fillies – $2,764

Saddle Horse – $12,623

Pony – $3,500

Brood Mare – $4,800



Another very nice sale for the Sugar Bars Legacy group of breeders. The sale was held at the historic Sheridan County Fairgrounds in Sheridan, Wyoming, to a near full house of buyers and spectators. Horses from the sale are eligible to come back for the Sugar Bars futurities next year.



As usual the sale started with the Wild Card lot. The Wild Card is buyer’s choice of any of the weanling colts in the sale. This year lot 36, HR Nu Shine Leah, 4/21/2023 palomino filly by Hes Busy Shining x Cook N Oak from Dale and Carol Haight was selected as the Wild Card for $5,250.



Top weanlings:

$6,000 — Lot 42, HR NU Shine Cooper 4/12/2023 smokey black stallion by Hes Busy Shining x Profit Power from Dale and Carol Haight to Hinton, IA

$5,400 – lot 19, HR Nu Shine Tulsa, 4/9/2023 buckskin stallion by Hes Busy Shining x All Reddy Smart from Dale and Carol Haight to Etna, WY buyer.

$5,250 – Lot 36, HR Nu Shine Leah, 4/21/2023 palomino filly by Hes Busy Shining x Cook N Oak from Dale and Carol Haight to buyer from Plentywood, MT

$4,800 – Lot 44, Smooth Ez Quincy Doc, 3/26/2023 chestnut stallion by SR Ez Dan x Another Classy Quincy from Lelen or Carrie Hawkins sold to Banner, WY buyer.



Top yearlings:

$4,700 – Lot 53, Rocketta Blackburn, 6/3/2022 gray mare by On The Firewater x Mr. Blackburn Salute from Dennis and Kendel Hepp to Martin, SD buyer

$4,100 – Lot 55, Tyrees Smart Chic, 5/11/2022 bay mare by Pure Jettin x San Catalena Sugar from 3D Quarter Horses to Ballantine, MT.



Top riders:

$28,000 – Lot 62, HR Royal Scotch, 5/2018 bay gelding by Whisper In Scotch x Royal Account from Dale and Carol Haight to Newcastle, WY.

$20,000 – Lot 75, Miricle Mode, 3/2016 sorrel gelding by Cruze Mode x Grayt Whiz from Broken Arrow Livestock to Hot Springs, SD

$17,500 – Lot 72, Nu Bars Easy Fame, 4/2017 brown gelding by Doreme Fasolasiwin x Fritzys Dry Boss from Rob Carlson-agent Aspen Larmer to buyer from Vinton, IA

$12,500 – Lot 83, Poco Docs Peppy Cat, 7/2019 bay gelding by CCRS Poco Doc Tari x Red Bavarian Hancock from Mike and Susan George to Piedmont, SD buyer.





High selling horse at the 21st Anniversary Sugar Bars Legacy was HR Royal Scotch a 5/2018 bay gelding at $28,000. SRSugarBArs53-high_seller

Lot 36, HR Nu Shine Leah, 4/21/2023 palomino filly by was selected as the Wild Card for $5,250. srsugarbarswildcard





The winner of the Ranch Horse Versatility saddle was Justin Bloomgren and Sunshine Paddy, bred by Glenn & Janet Long. Pictured with Justin are Janet Long, Howard Huxtable and Jim Fredericks srsugarbarswinner





Sugar Bars Legacy Horse sale saddle horse preview. srsugarbarsroping_preview



