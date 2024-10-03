Tag Thompson’s Journey from Winning the 2022 NILE Merit Heifer to Expanding His Cattle and Farming Enterprises

Tag Thompson is no stranger to the rhythm of rural life. Raised with agriculture in his blood, his passion for the industry has only grown stronger with each passing year. At just 15 years old, Thompson has already carved out a name for himself in the agricultural community, thanks in large part to his winning of the 2022 NILE Merit Heifer — a prestigious recognition that helped shape his future in the beef cattle industry. Winning the heifer was only the beginning. Today, Thompson is on a mission to expand his operation.

Thompson recalls the day he applied for the NILE Merit Heifer program with a mixture of hope and disbelief. “I thought it was something crazy that I would never get into,” he said, reflecting on the initial application process.

But his efforts paid off, and the experience proved to be a game-changer for his budding career. “I was very thankful for it, and it was a very significant achievement. It helped me get started in my cattle industry.”

Winning the merit heifer was more than just an award. It opened doors for Thompson, giving him the tools to expand his herd and learn more about the business of raising cattle. “My donor, Veronica Christensen of Montana, got me into the Junior Red Angus Association,” Thompson said. “With that, I’ve gotten to go places and participate in events.”

These experiences helped broaden his understanding of the industry while deepening his connection to it.

Since 2022, Thompson has been busy growing his operation. “This year, I finished up my 20 acres of barley,” he said.

In addition to barley, Thompson has been working to expand his cattle herd. “I have been using artificial insemination on some of my Limousin cows to get better calves,” he said.

One of Thompson’s proudest moments came when he sold the first calf from his merit heifer. “I got to sell her first calf this year. It was a bull calf, and I sent him down to a ranch in Lander. The money I got from the calf is going back into reinvesting in my operation, whether it’s for new cows, a bull, or equipment,” he said.

Thompson’s commitment to reinvesting in his business demonstrates his understanding of the importance of long-term sustainability in agriculture.

Despite his success, Thompson is no stranger to the challenges that come with running a farming and livestock operation. One of the biggest setbacks he faced this year was losing 60 acres of farmland to a subdivision. “At this point, I don’t know how I’m going to fix that,” he said, “but I’m trying to work with what I have and help my grandpa with what he has going on, while also trying to find more land.”

Family plays an essential role in Thompson’s journey, particularly his grandparents, Steve and Julie. “My grandpa and grandma have been the biggest influences on my life,” Thompson said. “I’ve had their help, whether it’s using some of their equipment or getting advice on how to run my operation.”

Their support has been instrumental in helping him navigate the ups and downs of agriculture. He also cites Welker Farms on YouTube as another source of inspiration, drawing motivation from their success and dedication to the farming industry.

Community involvement and mentorship have always been important to Thompson. Each year, he mentors younger members at his local fair, helping them learn how to clip and fit their calves for show. “It felt so rewarding after helping them learn because I’ve learned over the years too,” he said, recognizing the value of passing on his knowledge to the next generation.

This spirit of mentorship is something Thompson hopes to continue in the future, much like his own mentor, Veronica Christensen, did for him. “I aspire to be like my heifer donor,” he said, acknowledging the impact she has had on his life and career.

Looking ahead, Thompson is unsure if he will further his education after high school or remain on the family operation. Nonetheless, he is considering trade school to continue growing his knowledge and skills. No matter what path he chooses, one thing is clear — Thompson is determined to stay involved in agriculture and keep expanding his business.

His love for the land and the animals he raises drives him forward, even in the face of adversity. “Seeing the miracle of life, seeing it being born in March and then weaning it in September —just seeing the growth of it,” Tag said. “It’s the same with farming. I like planting and seeing bare dirt, then a few months later, it’s starting to grow into its full crop, and then you’re ready to harvest it soon after. Being able to see it all happen and learn new things is what keeps me going.”

Thompson understands that the agriculture industry is not without its challenges, but his optimism shines through. “The one word of advice I have is that there is always going to be light at the end, or green grass on the other side,” he said. “If you keep chasing your goals, learning, and working your hardest, you will always succeed, even if you have to face hard things along the way.”

As Thompson continues to build his operation, his vision for the future remains clear. “I want to keep farmland, farmland,” he said. Watching valuable farmland disappear to subdivisions is something that weighs heavily on his mind, and he hopes to push back against that trend as he grows older. “After you build a house on it, you can never really go back to farming it,” he said.

His desire to preserve farmland for future generations is just one of the ways Thompson hopes to make a lasting impact on the industry.

Thompson’s story is one of hard work, determination, and a deep connection to the land. As he looks to the future, his passion for agriculture and his commitment to expanding his business will continue to shape his journey. With the support of his family, mentors, and community, Thompson is well on his way to achieving his goals and making a lasting mark on the agricultural world.

Tag Thompson checking on his barley crop in mid-July. IMG_1

Tag Thompson showing his home-raised Limousin steer at the Park Co Fair. IMG_2

Tag Thompson showing his first Shorthorn steer at the Park Co Fair. IMG_3

Tag Thompson learning how to combine for the first time. IMG_4

Tag Thompson learning how to drive a semi for the first time. IMG_5

Tag Thompson helping his friend Gavin fit. IMG_6