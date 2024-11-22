Tax Reform, Property Rights & Access to Childcare Policy Focus of 2024 Farmers Union State Convention

Family farmers and ranchers from across South Dakota will gather in Huron December 11-12 when South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU) hosts its 109th State Convention.

“Members prioritize State Convention because it is where we establish our organization’s policy,” explained Doug Sombke, President of SDFU and a fourth-generation crop and cattle farmer. “Grassroots policy is a major focus of convention, because the policy our members put in place each year guides our leadership team and state staff.”

Click Here for Complete Agenda & Registration

South Dakota Farmers Union is the state’s largest agriculture organization with a membership of more than 18,000. Leading up to convention, members prioritized the policy issues they will discuss during the Annual Policy Meeting held in July. During State Convention Policy Discussion some of the issues members will discuss and vote on include;

Tax Reform

Oppose Anticompetitive Practices in Livestock Markets

Eminent Domain

Supporting a Competition Title in the Next Farm Bill

Ballot Measures Against Meatpacking Facilities

Addressing Childcare Shortages in Rural Communities

These topics and more will be discussed and voted on during the State Policy Discussion held at State Convention. During State Convention, members will vote on delegates who will take the SDFU policy passed to the National Farmers Union Convention held in Oklahoma City March 2025.

During convention members will vote to approve three state board nominations:

Northeast – District 3, Gail Temple

North Central – District 7, Chad Johnson

Southeast – District 1, Larry Birgen

Markets, Weather & Farmer-Led Conservation Programming

In addition to policy, during SDFU State Convention family farmers and ranchers will have the opportunity to engage with national ag experts focused on topics relevant to their family farms and ranches.

“We know family farmers and ranchers’ time is valuable, so while they are at convention to discuss policy, we work to enhance the experience by connecting them to national ag experts,” explained Karla Hofhenke, Executive Director for SDFU. “Using feedback from farmers and ranchers about the topics they want more information on, we find national experts who are entertaining and engaging.”

Jared Knock is an Eastern South Dakota farmer/rancher and Vice President of Agriculture Innovation for AgSpire. Leveraging his 25 years of on-the-ground experience implementing practical and natural solutions within agriculture, Jared co-founded AgSpire, where he currently serves as Vice President of Agriculture Innovation. AgSpire is focused on program development and implementation to advance sustainability goals and metrics in the food and agriculture sector.

Additionally, Jared is the owner of Dakota Vision Ag – an ag retailer specializing in enhanced forage options, restoration of soil health, and grazing system improvements. Jared holds degrees in animal science from South Dakota State University and China Agricultural University in Beijing.

Matt Roberts is founder of The Kernmantle Group, an economics research and training consultancy. Dr. Roberts is a nationally-renowned expert and speaker on the grain and energy markets. He has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, the Chicago Tribune, Associated Press and Forbes, and has been interviewed on CNBC.

Roberts received a B.A. in Economics from William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, and a Ph.D. in Economics from North Carolina State University. Prior to graduate school Roberts worked as a commodity and energy derivatives broker in Vienna, Austria and as a market research consultant to the pharmaceutical industry in North Carolina. From 2001 through 2016, Roberts was an Assistant and Associate Professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics at The Ohio State University.

Eric Snodgrass is a Sr. Science Fellow and Principal Atmospheric Scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions, where he develops predictive, analytical software solutions to manage weather risk for global production agriculture.

He provides frequent weather updates that focus on how high- impact weather events influence global agriculture productivity. His current research uses machine learning to better understand field-level weather impacts on yields in the U.S. and to increase confidence in long-range weather prediction. He presents his research as a featured speaker at over 120 conferences annually where he provides logistical guidance and solutions to weather-sensitive financial institutions, farmers, commodity traders, and other stakeholders.

Agriculture Leaders & Youth Recognized

South Dakota agriculture is strong and resilient because of the individuals involved in all aspects of the industry. During SDFU State Convention the state’s largest agriculture organization honors individuals for giving of their time, talents and expertise.

Brown County farmers Paul Dennert and Don Schaunaman (posthumous) will be recognized with the Ag Ambassador award for their contributions to South Dakota agriculture.

Carol Oberbroekling of Geddes will be recognized for her contributions to farm safety and rural youth leadership education with the Minnie Lovinger Award.

Student Ag Advocates The winners of the Farming for the Future agriculture advocacy scholarship contest will be introduced. Scholarship funds of $15,000 will be awarded.

2024 Torchbearers for nearly a century, thousands of rural South Dakota youth have participated in SDFU educational programming, learning about farm safety, cooperatives, gleaning life and leadership skills. South Dakota youth will receive their Torchbearer Award for their involvement in SDFU educational programming: Madi Raymond of Ethan and Cadence Konechne of Kimball.

Registration is open

For a State Convention agenda and to register, visit http://www.sdfu.org . South Dakota Farmers Union State Convention registration is only $50 and free to students and media. -South Dakota Farmers Union