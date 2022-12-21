The Gillette Buck & Ball celebrates 20 years



GILLETTE, WY, December 13, 222- Coming off an epic year with a sold-out crowd and great rodeo

action, the 20th Annual Kissack Water & Oil New Year’s Eve Buck & Ball along with CINCH has the

momentum to once again be one of the top-rated things to do on Dec. 31, 2022! You don’t want to miss the best PRCA Cowboys, fresh from the National Finals in Las Vegas, competing for over $60,000

in prize money on the best NFR stock in the country. The Buck & Ball fans and sponsors will not be

disappointed at this year’s NYE Buck & Ball watching the professional talent in PRCA Bareback Riding,

PRCA Saddle Bronc Riding and PRCA Bull Riding in the region with our special guest this year, Mulit-

Time, PRCA Barrel Man of the Year, Justin Rumford!

Burch Rodeo has them stacked and are so proud to have their saddle bronc horse of the year, Lunatic from Hell, Professional Lunatic, Pip Squeak, Twisted Cinches and more top NFR stock contractors that will add stellar bucking stock to the three events. The New Year’s Eve Buck & Ball is a match that is set up in a long round and a short round format. Each rider will test his agility in the initial long round. Results of the long round determine which four riders in each event will go on to compete in the short round, with over $60,000 in prize money up for grabs throughout the night. It’s a rodeo for the entire family! Doors open at 4pm on December 31, 2022 to enjoy the delicious concessions by Pokey’s BBQ and your favorite cold beverages with the rodeo kick off at 7pm. After that last horse bucks, the party continues with a LIVE concert with Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers to ring in the New Year! One ticket gets you all the action!

New Year’s Eve Buck & Ball tickets are available at both CBH Co-Op Locations in Gillette, Ruff’s Bar,

Rozet, http://www.newyearsevebuckandball.com or http://www.cam-plex.com . While getting your tickets, stay at one

of the host hotels: Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Home2 Suites by Hilton. We will see you at the rodeo!

Prior to the main event the NYE Buck & Ball team will kick off the two-day rodeo event on December

30, 2022 with the 6th Annual TCRI Measurements and Powder River Construction Bucking Horse

Futurity. This event will showcase an invitational set of bucking horses from top stock contractors

around the country. Up to twenty elite contractors are invited to bring Bucking Horse Teams, 2 selected

4–5-year-old bucking horses and exceptional saddle bronc riders! Tickets will be available at the door.

The evening is not over, stay and join us for the New Year’s Eve Buck & Ball Calcutta and dinner in the

Pavilion starting with live music at 6pm.

We look forward to seeing you at the rodeo(s)! For further information please contact, Tif Robertson,

Event Coordinator, T-N-T Events, at robertson1116@gmail.com .

–Buck & Ball