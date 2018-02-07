The Ultimate Automatic Livestock Waterer–Advanced Agri Direct

For those who care for livestock, water is a primary concern. In the summer months, getting enough of it is of the utmost importance and in the winter (at least in cold-weather states like Montana), keeping it from hardening into its chilly solid state is a constant battle. Advanced Agri-Direct in York, Nebraska understands the struggle all too well. As a result, they manufacture the only concrete cattle waterer with stainless steel components, known as Cancrete Automatic Livestock Water Tanks.

Their 38 years of experience has taught Cancrete the importance of using quality materials. That's why they only use stainless components, including valves with leak-proof stainless floats. "We build livestock waterers with features that ensure people are using them and not fixing them," said Sales Manager, Shaun Heldt. The company stands behind their products with a ten year warranty.

Cancrete's wide variety of models include water bowls that are ideal for dairy and feedlot operations, horses, goats and even elk and bison. Engineered to handle heavy cattle use in harsh winter and hot summer conditions, Cancrete is also the leading supplier of water bowls to zoos across America, even offering a camo finish to blend into natural habitat enclosures.

For more information about Cancrete products, visit http://www.cancrete.com

