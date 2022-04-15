Thomas Ranch 50th Anniversary Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 04/12/2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Harold, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar & Seth Weishaar

Sales Manager: Innovation Ag Marketing

Averages

120 Angus Bulls avg. $5,208

63 Charolais bulls avg. $4,730

45 SimAngus bulls avg. $3,438

36 Red Angus bulls avg. $3,945

59 Angus heifers avg. $1,921

21 Charolais heifers avg. $1,776

21 SimAngus heifers avg. $1,900

Very nice sale for the Thomas Family as they celebrated their 50th Annual Production sale. 50 years of continuous production sales is quite a feat to achieve and would never happen if not for excellent cattle and excellent customer service to back them. Thomas Ranch offers both in volume. Cattle that perform in the pasture and in the showring.

Sale highlights are:

Angus bulls

Lot 1 – TR Hometown 119J, 3/16/2021 son of GAR Hometown x BCC Upward at $14,000 to Wager Cattle Company, Gettysburg, SD.

Lot 8 – TR Growth Fund 1094J, 3/13/2021 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund x VAR Field Ready 0245 at $12,500 to John Haefner, Mound City, SD.

Lot 11 – TR Growth Fund 113J, 3/15/2021 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund x Gaffney Game Time 370 for $12,000 to C&S Cattle, Polo, SD.

Lot 4 – TR Sonic Boom 1028J, 3/1/2021 son of SAW Sonic Boom 865 x KR Rally for $10,000 to Wilkinson Livestock LLC, Lake Preston, SD.

Charolais Bulls

Lot 129 – TR Mr Carbon Copy 1707J, 3/17/2021 son of TR CAG Carbon Copy 7630E x TR Mr Firewater 5792RET for $30,000 to Brian Smith, Rigby, ID, Bruce Bradley, Marsfield, MO, and Jed Watje, Weatherford, TX.

Lot 137 – CAG TR Mr Carbon Copy 1609J, 2/23/2021 son of TR CAG Carbon Copy 7630E for $10,500 to Carl Clyne, Nixon, TX.

Lot 138 – TR Mr Reagan 1602J, 2/15/2021 son of GHC Reagan 9012 x TR CAG Carbon Copy 7630E for $9,000 to Odden Charolais Ranch, Colome, SD.

SimAngus Bulls

Lot 193 – CKCC Mr Right Time 1503J, 3/19/2021 son of ES Right Time FA110-4 x FBF 1 Combustible for $6,000 to Tony Groscott, Colton, SD.

Lot 197 – TMAS Can’t Touch This 1551J, 3/29/2021 son of TMAS Can’t Touch This 8531F x HA Image Maker 0415 for $5,750 to Doug Severson, Onida, SD.

Lot 209 – TMAS Hammer 1535J, 3/20/2021 son of Mr TR Hammer 308A x SAV Final Answer 0034 for $5500 to Doug Severson, Onida, SD.

Red Angus Bulls

Lot 244 – TMAS Mulberry 9918 1944J, 4/7/2021 son of ERKS Mulberry 9918 x Red U2 Mission 61W at $13,000 to Carl Clyne Nixon, TX.

Lot 232 – 1BBC Daren 143, 2/28/2021 son of Damar Trump C512 x Tr SLA Cash 434B at $7,800 to Steve Nichols, Delphi, IN.

Lot 246 – 1BBC Commit 128, 3/20/2021 son of ERKS Mulberry 9918 x McPhee Remarkabull 4669 at $6,250 to Rich Weisser, Roscoe, SD

Wilkinson Livestock LLC, Lake Preston, SD picked up a few Angus bulls at the Thomas Ranch sale.

