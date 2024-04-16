Thomas Ranch 52nd Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 9, 2024

Location: Sale at the ranch near Harrold, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Sales Manager: Inovation Ag Marketing LLC

Averages:

128 Angus bulls avg. $6,455

38 Charolais bulls avg. $5,164

6 SimAngus bulls avg. $5,125

37 Red Angus bulls avg. $4,420

29 Open Angus heifers avg. $4,336

12 Open Charolais heifers avg. $3,242

5 Red Angus open heifers avg. $3,310



Excellent sale for the Thomas family for their 52nd Annual sale. Troy & VeaBea, along with Clint & Cally and family are carrying on the tradition of Harry and Kay in producing top quality bulls in volume in several breeds to meet the needs of their customers and the beef industry. Cattle that have proven themselves in the showring and in the pasture and feedlot. Great set of cattle backed by great people.



Some sale highlights include:

Top Angus bulls:

Lot 1, TR Wildcat 3099L, 3/19/2024 son of E & B Wildcat 9402 x Woodhill Relevance to C & S Cattle, Orient, SD for $21,000.



Lot 4, TR Wildcat 3757L ET, 4/6/2024 son of E & B Wildcat 9402 x EXAR Stud 46588 to Vince & Suzanne Watje, Wilmar, MN for $19,000.



Lot 6, TR Sully 3092L, 3/19/2023 son of TR Sully 0037H x TR Mr Dually 8066F to Randy Nelson, Carpenter, SD for $18,500.



Lot 7, TR Supply Side 3262L, 4/10/2023 son of 44 Supply Side 9389 x Basin Payweight 1682 to Edgar Bros., Rockham, SD for $15,000.



Top Charolais bulls:

Lot 130, TR Carbon Copy 3719L ET, 2/1/2023 son of TR CAG Carbon Copy 7630E ET x M&M Outsider 4003 to Bradley Cattle Co., Marshfield, MO for $12,000.



Lot 131, TR Foreigner 3726L ET, 2/2/2023 son of TR Mr Foreigner 9987G ET x TR CAG Carbon Copy 7630E ET to Bradley Cattle Co., Marshfield, MO for $10,250.



Top Simmental bull was lot 175, TMAS DKSN Sam 315L, 3/15/2023 son of JSUL Something About Mary 8421 x W/C Relentless 32C to Larry Berger, Conway, MO for $6,500.



Top Red Angus bull was lot 183, TMAS 1BBC Mr Chivas 315, 3/3/2023 son of Rojas TR Chivas 17109 x Red Double B Backroad 2C to Trampis Brenner, Carson, ND for $17,500.



Top females:

Lot 301, TR Ms Katinka 3000L, 2/20/2023 daughter of Sitz Accomplishment 720F x TR Mr Payweight 7115E to Aces Wild Ranch, Millsap, TX for $7,500.



Lot 302, TR Ms Blackbird 3003L, 2/24/2023 daughter of Sitz Accomplishment 720F x KM Broken Bow 002 to Krebs Ranch, Gordon, NE for $6,000.

Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden, repeat Thomas Ranch bull buyer. 92a548c69863-Rhoden

Miller Ranch, Mud Butte, SD got some Thomas Ranch bulls. 93558247e033-Miller_

Former PRCA Bronc Rider, Brad Gjermundson, Marshall, ND got a few Thomas Ranch bulls. 586a074fe85a-Gjermundon