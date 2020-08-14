Top 5 Finalists Selected for Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year

EAGAN, Minnesota, August 14, 2020 – The top 5 finalists for the Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award have been selected. The award winner will be named at the Dakotafest Virtual 2020 Women in Ag event, Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m.

IDEAg Group, LLC., producers of Dakotafest, will bestow the first ever Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award during Dakotafest Virtual 2020. Award judges selected the top five women, from all the applications received, whose nominations demonstrated a high level of commitment to the farm or ranch in terms of hours dedicated, positive impact on income, yield, diversification or challenges, community involvement and passion for her farm and the ag industry.

“These five women are accomplished, dedicated farmers or ranchers with a passion for agriculture and sharing the farm lifestyle with others,” said Melissa Sanders-Carroll, executive director, IDEAg. “We are honored to name them as the top five finalists for this award.”

The Aug. 20 Women in Ag event will feature keynote speaker Sherry Saylor, chair of the American Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee. The keynote address will highlight four learnings about ag leadership and present survey results pertaining to what women in ag want from their involvement on the farm.

Attendees can register for the event at Dakotafest.com. The Dakotafest Virtual 2020 Women in Ag event is sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America, Conklin AgroVantage Systems and Brock Grain Systems.

