Heartland Saddle: Treg and Renee Cowan the 2025 honorees



The Heartland Saddle has been awarded every year since its inception in 1976 to honor an individual or family in South Dakota that has shown tremendous commitment to serving the youth in 4-H and community endeavors. Each year, the Heartland Saddle Committee receives nominations for deserving individuals that are then voted on by previous Heartland Saddle winners. Treg and Renee Cowan are the 2025 Heartland Saddle Recipients.

Designed by Milt Lee of DeSmet, South Dakota, the saddle’s intricate design tells the story of the Heartland Region– from the Native Americans and fur trappers to farmers, ranchers, and wildlife Treg believes the craftsmanship is “one-of-a-kind, to say the least.”

It is fitting that the saddle itself has a rich history, as the Cowans do, too. Treg’s rodeo heritage started with his grandfather, Art Cowan, back in the 40s and 50s, as he produced stock and hosted rodeos at his ranch, later becoming one of the founding members of the South Dakota Rodeo Association. Renee’s father, Dick Knox, would travel to Art’s place on Sundays to get on practice stock and compete in rodeos as well, so there is rich rodeo heritage on both sides of their marriage. Treg’s father, Pat, was also well-known in rodeo circles as a successful all-around cowboy, horseman, and cattleman. Even more so, he was well-known for being a great man and mentor, winning the Heartland Saddle Award himself back in 1982.

Treg recalls when his father won the Heartland Saddle. Treg said, “I was 12 years old. I remember going to the state fair in front of the PRCA rodeo. They announced dad, and he went up there and spoke, and we loaded that saddle in the Jeep Wagoneer and brought it home.” Now, 43 years later, the Heartland Saddle sits in Treg’s home, an honor that Treg says is “overwhelming.” Treg said, “I have a saddle in my house today that was in our house in 1982 for Pat Cowan. I don’t know how you can make it any better.”

Treg and Renee have graciously given their time to help keep youth rodeo strong in South Dakota for many years. South Dakota is one of only two states that has a 4-H Rodeo program, largely thanks to the many volunteers involved. Treg said, “If you’re around rodeo at all, there are a lot of people that step up” to provide these opportunities for the youth. Treg first became involved with the South Dakota 4-H Finals Rodeo over fifteen years ago when Bill Hupp, another former Heartland Saddle recipient, told him that he would make a good vice president. At the time, Treg thought it was “more than he wanted,” but after some consideration, he took on the role, while his own children were active in the youth rodeo scene. Looking back, he is glad he did and believes, “if we don’t step up and help the youth, who will?”

He later took on the role of president of the finals committee and is currently president of the lay board. Treg also took over the high school rodeo in Highmore and ran it for eight years, was the regional director for the River Region High School Rodeo for several years, and is the current president of the Highmore 4-H Rodeo. According to Treg, these duties “can be a very big plate ful but in the end, [they are] so rewarding.” Renee and their son, Tevin, can also be found helping in various capacities at the Highmore 4-H Rodeo– from timing to concessions to bringing cattle back and picking up in the roughstock. Treg said that it has become “more of a family affair,” which makes it even more enjoyable.

Treg and Renee have servant hearts, whether rodeo is involved or not. Renee is an emergency room nurse at St. Mary’s hospital, and Treg serves as the fire chief of the Harrold Fire Department. Whether at a rodeo or responding to an emergency, Treg said, “It’s pretty special to be able to go help people as a married couple.” Both have a knack for recognizing when someone needs help and not being afraid to step in– a quality that Treg also sees in his children.

In 2015, Treg went straight from the 4-H Finals in Ft. Pierre, South Dakota to Valentine, Nebraska to help his cousin, Brian Fulton, and his family prepare for a horse sale, while Brian was battling cancer. According to Treg, it was “one of those times in your life where you need to go help someone, no matter what you have going on in your life.” This kind of selflessness is exactly what makes the Cowans the perfect recipients for the Heartland Saddle. According to their daughter, Sydney, “They’ve devoted so much time and energy to their community and the South Dakota rodeo family,” and she is “so proud of all they do to support and uplift the people around them.”

The Heartland Saddle has been referred to as the “Who’s Who” of 4-H and rodeo. The saddle travels with a book that shares the history of the saddle and past recipients who Renee believes “are all amazing people.” Treg and Renee are the third recipients that carry the Cowan name– first Treg’s father, Pat, in 1982, then Treg’s uncle, Willie, in 1992. Treg and Renee are in good company.

With help from Renee, former Heartland Saddle recipients Rod and Pandora Kusser, Willie and Loretta Cowan, and Dean and Judy Stevens were able to surprise Treg with the news that they had been chosen as recipients. Rod called and told Renee that they had been chosen to receive the Heartland Saddle, and together, they conspired to surprise Treg. Renee said, “Somehow I had to get Treg up there with no idea,” so she told Treg they had to go help their neighbors– something she knew

he would never oppose doing. When they got to Kussers’, Dean, Judy, Willie, and Loretta came out.

Treg said, “I know the Heartland Saddle Heritage fairly well. When Willie and Loretta Cowan came

around the corner, I had emotions running through my body that I’ve never, ever had before because I

knew what these people are here for.” To make it even better, Renee was able to film the surprise,

which Treg said was “very emotional.”

To Treg, it is simple: “We do things for rodeo and things for the community that we love to do,

and getting the saddle awarded to us is kind of the icing on the cake.” Years ago, Treg won the Sr. Boys

All-Around saddle at the 4-H Rodeo Finals, but that cannot touch what it means to him to be awarded

with the Heartland Saddle. Treg said, “I truly believe this is a sign that I’m obviously moving in the

right direction, in the same direction that Pat Cowan was moving.” He adds, “This puts it into words

better than anything I’ve found so far: ‘Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on

earth,’ written by Muhammad Ali. I truly, truly, truly believe that.”

The Cowans’ story is one of legacy, leadership, and service. Through years of dedication to rodeo, 4-H, and their community, Treg and Renee have lived the very values the Heartland Saddle represents. In every arena, in every act of kindness, and in every young life they’ve touched, the Cowans continue to work for something greater than themselves—and South Dakota is better for it.

With Renee’s help, former Heartland Saddle recipients Bud and Pandora Kusser, Willie and Loretta Cowan, and Dean and Judie Stevens surprised Treg with the honor. All photos courtesy Cowan family image-8

Treg serves in many capacities to help support youth rodeo. Here he is picking up at the South Dakota 4-H Finals rodeo. image-9

Many members of the Cowan and Knox families were present as Treg and Renee accepted the saddle. image-10